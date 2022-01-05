Keong Hong : Notice Of Meeting

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. If Noteholders (as defined below) are in doubt about any aspect of the Proposal (as defined below) and/or the action they should take, they should seek their own financial advice from their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser immediately.
KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 15 April 2008)
(Unique Entity Number: 200807303W)
NOTICE OF MEETING
of the holders of the outstanding
S$48,000,000 6.25 per cent. Notes due 2023 (ISIN: SGXF65599734) (the "Notes")
issued by Keong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company")
pursuant to the S$200,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme of the Company
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the provisions of Schedule 5 to the Trust Deed dated 17 April 2015, as amended and restated by an amendment and restatement trust deed dated 25 August 2017, made between (1) the Company, as issuer, (2) DB International Trust (Singapore) Limited (the "Trustee"), as trustee for the holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders"), in relation to the Programme (the "Trust Deed"), a meeting (the "Meeting") of the Noteholders convened by the Company, will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution which will be proposed as an Extraordinary Resolution of the Noteholders in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Deed. The Meeting will be held electronically at 10.00 a.m. (Singapore time) at 28 January 2022.
The latest time and date for Noteholders to submit duly completed Voting Instruction Forms to the Meeting Agent (containing Voting Instructions to have their votes cast in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution at the Meeting) to be eligible for the Early Consent Fee (subject to the Settlement Conditions and provided such Voting Instructions have not been validly revoked) is 5.00 p.m. (Singapore time) on
18 January 2022 (the "Early Consent Fee Deadline").
The latest time and date for Noteholders to submit duly completed Voting Instruction Forms (whether to give a Voting Instruction or obtain a Voting Certificate) to the Meeting Agent is 10.00 a.m. (Singapore time) on 26 January 2022 (the "Expiration Time").
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in lieu of a physical meeting, the Meeting will be conducted electronically via the tele-/video-conferencing application Zoom (the "Electronic Meeting Platform") and, pursuant to the Trust Deed, the Company has requested that the Trustee prescribe further regulations regarding the holding of the Meeting via the Electronic Meeting Platform. The Electronic Meeting Platform can be accessed on a computer or mobile device using iOS or Android operating systems, and is available for free download at https://zoom.us/download(for computers) and from the App Store (for iOS devices) or from the Google Play Store (for Android devices). Noteholders who wish to participate in the Meeting via the Electronic Meeting Platform must ensure that they have access to a computer or mobile device using the iOS or Android operating systems, and fast and reliable internet connection. It is recommended that a computer be used during the Meeting.
Noteholders who wish to participate personally in the Meeting via the Electronic Meeting Platform must pre-register and submit a Voting Instruction Form (requesting for a Voting Certificate) by the Expiration Time (that is, 10.00 a.m. (Singapore time) on 26 January 2022) by providing, inter alia, their names, scanned copies of their passports or Singapore identity cards and email addresses to the Meeting Agent (as defined below) for the purposes of accessing the Electronic Meeting Platform in relation to the Meeting. Such Noteholders will receive further instructions by email (including a web-link for access to the Meeting via the Electronic Meeting Platform) prior to the Meeting. Noteholders who do not pre-register and submit a Voting Instruction Form (requesting for a Voting Certificate) by the above-mentioned time will not receive the instructions necessary to access the Meeting and therefore will not be able to access the Meeting. On the day of the Meeting, the Company may subject Noteholders to identity verification checks prior to allowing them access to the Meetingviathe Electronic Meeting Platform. To allow for such identity verification checks, Noteholders will be required to enablevideo-conferencingon the Electronic Meeting Platform with a working video capturing device. Only Noteholders who are Direct
Participants (as defined below) may participate in the Meeting via the Electronic Meeting Platform.
Capitalised or other terms used but not defined in this Notice shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the meanings set out in the consent solicitation statement dated 6 January 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement") issued by the Company.
Prior to making a decision on whether to approve the Proposal, Noteholders should carefully consider all of the information set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement. In particular, Noteholders should also take note of the risk factors set out on page 11 of the Consent Solicitation Statement.
EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION
FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE NOTES
"That:
approval be and is hereby given, only in respect of the Notes, to waive:
the non-compliance with Clause 8.2(d) of the Trust Deed and Condition 4(c)(iv) of the Notes in respect of the relevant financial periods ended 31 March 2021 and 30 September 2021;
the occurrence of any Event(s) of Default (as defined in the Trust Deed) or, as the case may be, Potential Event(s) of Default (as defined in the Trust Deed) under Condition 10 of the Notes which has occurred as a result of the non-compliance with Clause 8.2(d) of the Trust Deed and Condition 4(c)(iv) of the Notes as described in paragraph 1(a) above; and
any breach of any requirement, covenant and term in the Trust Deed and the Notes which has occurred or may occur in connection with the non-compliance with Clause 8.2(d) of the Trust Deed and Condition 4(c)(iv) of the Notes as described in paragraph 1(a) above;
approval be and is hereby given to, only in respect of the Notes:
amend the negative pledge set out in Clause 8.1 of the Trust Deed and Condition 4(a) of the Notes such that an additional carve-out is inserted into Clause 8.1 of the Trust Deed and Condition 4(a) of the Notes permitting any security created pursuant to the Security Documents (as defined in the Trust Deed);
delete Clause 8.2(d) of the Trust Deed and substitute therefor the following:
"(d)
the ratio of EBITDA to Interest Expense shall not in respect of any Test Period
be less than 2.00:1.00, provided that it shall not be a breach of this Clause
8.2(d) if the ratio of EBITDA to Interest Expense is less than 2.00:1.00 in respect
of such Test Period, and the Issuer shall have made a one-time deposit into
the Interest Service Reserve Account within five (5) business days after the
relevant Determination Date such that the amount standing on credit in the
Interest Service Reserve Account is not less than the Interest Reserve Balance
in accordance with Clause 6.2. Notwithstanding that the ratio of EBITDA to
Interest Expense is not less than 2.00:1.00 in any Test Period subsequent to
such deposit, the Issuer may not withdraw any amount standing to the credit of
the Interest Service Reserve Account except in accordance with Clause 6.2 for
the purposes of paying amounts due on the Notes on the Maturity Date of the
Notes or, if earlier, on any date on which the Notes become due and payable.";
amend the definitions of Clause 8.2 of the Trust Deed as follows:
by deleting the words "any period" appearing in the first line of the definitions of "EBITDA" and "Interest Expense" therein and by substituting therefor the words "the relevant Test Period"; and
by inserting the following new definitions of "Determination Date", "Fixed Rate Interest Period", "Interest Reserve Balance" and "Test Period":
""Determination Date" means, in respect of a Test Period, the date on which a compliance certificate is or should have been delivered by the Issuer pursuant to Clause 16(kk) for such Test Period;
"Fixed Rate Interest Period" means the period beginning on (and including) the Interest Commencement Date and ending on (but excluding) the first Interest Payment Date and each successive period beginning on (and including) an Interest Payment Date and ending on (but excluding) the next succeeding Interest Payment Date;
"Interest Reserve Balance" means an amount equal to (a) (in the case where the relevant Determination Date falls before 19 February 2023) the interest payable on all the outstanding Notes on the two successive Interest Payment Dates following the relevant Determination Date in respect of the Fixed Rate Interest Periods ending on such Interest Payment Dates or (b) (in the case where the relevant Determination Date falls on or after 19 February 2023) the interest payable on all the outstanding Notes on the Interest Payment Date falling on the Maturity Date in respect of the Fixed Rate Interest Period ending on such Interest Payment Date; and
"Test Period" means the (i) half year financial period of the Issuer commencing on the first day of the financial year and ending on 31 March of each year and
full year financial period of the Issuer commencing on the first day of the financial year and ending on 30 September of each year.";
delete the lead-in in Clause 16(kk) of the Trust Deed and substitute therefor the following:
"(kk) send to the Trustee, with each set of accounts delivered under Clauses 16(d)(i) and 16(d)(ii) and within 14 days after any request made by the Trustee, a certificate signed by two Directors or a Director and a duly authorised signatory of the Issuer substantially in the form set out in Schedule 6:";
delete Condition 4(c)(iv) of the Notes and substitute therefor the following:
"(iv)
the ratio of EBITDA to Interest Expense shall not in respect of any Test Period
be less than 2.00:1.00 provided that it shall not be a breach of this Condition
4(c)(iv) if the ratio of EBITDA to Interest Expense is less than 2.00:1.00 in
respect of such Test Period, and the Issuer shall have made a one-time deposit
into the Interest Service Reserve Account within five (5) business days after
the relevant Determination Date such that the amount standing on credit in the
Interest Service Reserve Account is not less than the Interest Reserve Balance
in accordance with Clause 6.2 of the Trust Deed. Notwithstanding that the ratio
of EBITDA to Interest Expense is not less than 2.00:1.00 in any Test Period
subsequent to such deposit, the Issuer may not withdraw any amount standing
to the credit of the Interest Service Reserve Account except in accordance with
Clause 6.2 of the Trust Deed for the purposes of paying amounts due on the
Notes on the Maturity Date of the Notes or, if earlier, on any date on which the
Notes become due and payable."; and
amend Condition 4(d) of the Notes as follows:
by deleting the words "any period" appearing in the first line of the definitions of "EBITDA" and "Interest Expense" therein and by substituting therefor the words "the relevant Test Period"; and
by inserting the following new definitions of "Determination Date", "Fixed Rate Interest Period", "Interest Reserve Balance" and "Test Period":
""Determination Date" means, in respect of a Test Period, the date on which a compliance certificate is or should have been delivered by the Issuer pursuant to Clause 16(kk) of the Trust Deed for such Test Period;
"Fixed Rate Interest Period" means the period beginning on (and including) the Interest Commencement Date and ending on (but excluding) the first Interest Payment Date and each successive period beginning on (and including) an Interest Payment Date and ending on (but excluding) the next succeeding Interest Payment Date;
"Interest Reserve Balance" means an amount equal to (a) (in the case where the relevant Determination Date falls before 19 February 2023) the interest payable on all the outstanding Notes on the two successive Interest Payment Dates following the relevant Determination Date in respect of the Fixed Rate Interest Periods ending on such Interest Payment Dates or (b) (in the case where the relevant Determination Date falls on or after 19 February 2023) the interest payable on all the outstanding Notes on the Interest Payment Date falling on the Maturity Date in respect of the Fixed Rate Interest Period ending on such Interest Payment Date; and
"Test Period" means the (i) half year financial period of the Issuer commencing on the first day of the financial year and ending on 31 March of each year and
full year financial period of the Issuer commencing on the first day of the financial year and ending on 30 September of each year.";
approval be and is hereby given to authorise the Trustee to hold the benefit of the security to be created by the Company over the interest service reserve account for the Notes (the "Interest Service Reserve Account") which is to be opened by the Company within five (5) business days after the requisite approvals of the holders of the Notes have been obtained;
approval be and is hereby given to include consequential provisions in the Trust Deed relating to the Interest Service Reserve Account, the Trustee's powers of enforcement of the security created by the account charge for the Notes (the "Account Charge"), the application of moneys received by the Trustee pursuant to an enforcement of the security created by the Account Charge and the rights and duties of, and the protections afforded to, the Trustee for all actions taken by it in respect of the Interest Service Reserve Account;
the Trustee be authorised and requested to act as a signatory to the Interest Service Reserve Account in accordance with the account bank agreement for the Notes (the "Account Bank Agreement"), to hold the security created by the Account Charge on trust for the Secured Parties (as defined in the Account Charge) and to execute the Account Bank Agreement and the Account Charge in the forms of the drafts produced to this Meeting and for the purposes of identification signed by the chairman of this Meeting with such amendments (if any) as the Trustee may approve and/or require to give effect to this Extraordinary Resolution on such terms and conditions as the Trustee may in its absolute discretion decide, to take and make such consequential changes to the Conditions of the Notes and the Trust Deed (as the Trustee may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to this Extraordinary Resolution);
every abrogation, modification, compromise or arrangement in respect of the rights of the Noteholders appertaining to the Notes against the Company involved in or resulting from the modifications referred to in paragraphs 1 to 5 of this Extraordinary Resolution be sanctioned; and
