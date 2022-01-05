Keong Hong : Notice Of Meeting

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. If Noteholders (as defined below) are in doubt about any aspect of the Proposal (as defined below) and/or the action they should take, they should seek their own financial advice from their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser immediately.

This Notice is for the attention of the holders of the Notes (as defined below) issued by the Company (as defined below). Shareholders of the Company who are not otherwise Noteholders will not be eligible to attend or vote at the Meeting (as defined below) whether in person or by proxy.

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 15 April 2008)

(Unique Entity Number: 200807303W)

NOTICE OF MEETING

of the holders of the outstanding

S$48,000,000 6.25 per cent. Notes due 2023 (ISIN: SGXF65599734) (the "Notes")

issued by Keong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company")

pursuant to the S$200,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme of the Company

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the provisions of Schedule 5 to the Trust Deed dated 17 April 2015, as amended and restated by an amendment and restatement trust deed dated 25 August 2017, made between (1) the Company, as issuer, (2) DB International Trust (Singapore) Limited (the "Trustee"), as trustee for the holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders"), in relation to the Programme (the "Trust Deed"), a meeting (the "Meeting") of the Noteholders convened by the Company, will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution which will be proposed as an Extraordinary Resolution of the Noteholders in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Deed. The Meeting will be held electronically at 10.00 a.m. (Singapore time) at 28 January 2022.

The latest time and date for Noteholders to submit duly completed Voting Instruction Forms to the Meeting Agent (containing Voting Instructions to have their votes cast in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution at the Meeting) to be eligible for the Early Consent Fee (subject to the Settlement Conditions and provided such Voting Instructions have not been validly revoked) is 5.00 p.m. (Singapore time) on

18 January 2022 (the "Early Consent Fee Deadline").

The latest time and date for Noteholders to submit duly completed Voting Instruction Forms (whether to give a Voting Instruction or obtain a Voting Certificate) to the Meeting Agent is 10.00 a.m. (Singapore time) on 26 January 2022 (the "Expiration Time").

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in lieu of a physical meeting, the Meeting will be conducted electronically via the tele-/video-conferencing application Zoom (the "Electronic Meeting Platform") and, pursuant to the Trust Deed, the Company has requested that the Trustee prescribe further regulations regarding the holding of the Meeting via the Electronic Meeting Platform. The Electronic Meeting Platform can be accessed on a computer or mobile device using iOS or Android operating systems, and is available for free download at https://zoom.us/download(for computers) and from the App Store (for iOS devices) or from the Google Play Store (for Android devices). Noteholders who wish to participate in the Meeting via the Electronic Meeting Platform must ensure that they have access to a computer or mobile device using the iOS or Android operating systems, and fast and reliable internet connection. It is recommended that a computer be used during the Meeting.