NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Sixteenth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Keong Hong Holdings Limited (the "ŽŵƉĂŶǇ") will be held at Carnation Room, Level 3, The Chevrons, 48 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 609961 on Thursday, 28 March 2024 at 10.30 a.m. for the purpose of transacting the following business: ^KZ/EZzh^/E^^ 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended ZĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶϭ 30 September 2023 and the Auditor's Report thereon. 2. To approve the proposed Directors' Fees of $187,000 for the financial year ended 30 September 2023. (2022: ZĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶϮ $197,046) 3. To approve the proposed Director's Fees of $20,765 for the period from 1 October 2023 to 29 February ZĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶϯ 2024. [See Explanatory Note (a)] 4. To re-elect the following Directors who are retiring by rotation pursuant to Article 117 of the Company's Constitution:- (i) Mr Chong Wai Siak [See Explanatory Note (b)] ZĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶϰ (ii) Mr Xu Quanqiang [See Explanatory Note (c)] ZĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶϱ (iii) Mr Koh Tee Huck Kenneth [See Explanatory Note (d)] ZĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶϲ To re-elect Ms Wong Ee Kean who is retiring pursuant to Article 122 of the Company's Constitution. ZĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶϳ

[See Explanatory Note (c)] To re-appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. ZĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶϴ ^^W/>h^/E^^ To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following Ordinary Resolution: 7. ^ŚĂƌĞ/ƐƐƵĞDĂŶĚĂƚĞ ZĞƐŽůƵƚŝŽŶϵ "That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act 1967 (Singapore) (the "Đƚ") and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "^'yͲ^d") (">ŝƐƚŝŶŐDĂŶƵĂů"), the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to: (a) allot and issue shares in the capital of the Company ("^ŚĂƌĞƐ") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or (b) make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require Shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into Shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit pursuant to Section 161 of the Act and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual; and (c) issue Shares in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Directors while this Resolution was in force, notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time of such issuance of Shares,

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING provided that: the aggregate number of Shares to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution), shall not exceed fifty per cent (50%) of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of Shares to be issued other than on a pro-rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company shall not exceed twenty per cent (20%) of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below); (subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph above, the percentage of total issued Shares shall be based on the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for: new Shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities; new Shares arising from exercising of share options or vesting of share awards outstanding and/or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution, provided the share options or share awards (as the case may be) were granted in compliance with Part VIII of Chapter 8 of the Mainboard Rules; and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or sub-division of Shares. in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Mainboard Rules for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST), all applicable legal requirements under the Act and the Constitution for the time being of the Company; and the authority conferred by this Resolution shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier."

[See Explanatory Note (e)] By Order of the Board Heng Michelle Fiona and Lim Guek Hong Company Secretaries 13 March 2024 Singapore

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ǆƉůĂŶĂƚŽƌǇEŽƚĞƐ͗ The Director's Fees of $20,765, if approved, will be paid to Mr Chong Weng Hoe (who had stepped down as an Independent Director on 29 February 2024) for the period 1 October 2023 to 29 February 2024. Mr Chong Wai Siak, if re-elected, will continue to serve as an Independent Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee. Mr Chong Wai Siak is considered to be independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. Detailed information pursuant to Rule 720(6) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST on Mr Chong Wai Siak can be found on pages 157 to 159 of the Annual Report. Detailed Information pursuant to Rule 720(6) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST on Mr Xu Quanqiang and Ms Wong Ee Kean can be found on pages 157 to 159 of the Annual Report. Mr Koh Tee Huck Kenneth, if re-elected, will continue to serve as an Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee, Mr Koh Tee Huck Kenneth is considered to be independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. Detailed information pursuant to Rule 720(6) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST on Mr Koh Tee Huck Kenneth can be found on pages 157 to 159 of the Annual Report. The Ordinary Resolution 9 proposed in item 7 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this AGM until the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting whichever is the earlier, to allot and issue Shares and/or the convertible securities. The aggregate number of Shares (including Shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) which the Directors may allot and issue under this Resolution, shall not exceed fifty per cent (50%) of the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings), of which the aggregate number of Shares and/or convertible securities other than on a pro-rata basis to all existing shareholders of the Company shall not exceed twenty per cent (20%) of the total issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings). EŽƚĞƐ͗ WŚǇƐŝĐĂůDĞĞƚŝŶŐ

The AGM will be held, in a wholly physical format at the venue, date and time stated above. Members, including CPF and SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxies or representatives will be able to ask questions and vote at the AGM by attending the AGM in person. There will be no option for shareholders to participate virtually. ŶŶƵĂůZĞƉŽƌƚϮϬϮϯ͕EŽƚŝĐĞŽĨ'DĂŶĚWƌŽǆǇ&Žƌŵ

Documents relating to the business of the AGM which comprise the Company's Annual Report 2023, Notice of AGM and Proxy Form have been published on SGX website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements and the Company's website at https://www.keonghong.com/newsroom.html . Printed copies of these documents will be despatched to the Members accordingly. ^ƵďŵŝƐƐŝŽŶŽĨYƵĞƐƚŝŽŶƐƌĞůĂƚŝŶŐƚŽƚŚĞŐĞŶĚĂŽĨƚŚĞ'D

Members, including CPF and SRS investors, can submit substantial and relevant questions relating to the business of the AGM in advance by

ϱ͘ϬϬƉ͘ŵ͘ on ϮϭDĂƌĐŚϮϬϮϰ : by post to the Company's registered address at 9 Sungei Kadut Street 2, Singapore 729230; or via email at ir@keonghong.com. When submitting questions by post or via email, members should provide the following details; (i) the member's full name; (ii) his/her/its identification/registration number; (iii) contact for verification purposes; and (iv) the manner in which the member holds shares in the Company (e.g. via CDP, CPF, SRS and/or scrip), for verification purposes. 4. WƵďůŝĐĂƚŝŽŶŽĨZĞƐƉŽŶƐĞƐ The Company will address all substantial and relevant questions received from members by publishing its responses to such questions on the Company's corporate website at https://www . keonghong . com/newsroom . htmland the SGX website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcementsat least 48 hours prior to the closing date and time for the lodgement of instruments appointing a proxy(ies).