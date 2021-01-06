Keong Hong : Proxy Form

PROXY FORM

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic Singapore)

Company Reg No: 200807303W

Important

The Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") will be held by electronic means pursuant to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the " Order "), and as amended by Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) (Amendment No. 2) Order 2020. The Orders were amended on 29 September 2020 to extend the alternative meeting arrangements to 30 June 2021, and make other refinements to some Orders. On 1 October 2020, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation have updated a checklist to guide listed and non-listed entities on the conduct of general meeting arising from the latest updates from the Multi-Ministry Taskforce to ease safe management measures to facilitate business operations. Pursuant to the Order, the Company will implement alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the AGM by electronic means (including arrangements by which the meeting can be electronically accessed via live audio-visual webcast or audio-only means), submission of questions to the Chairman of the Meeting in advance of the AGM, addressing of substantial and relevant questions at the AGM and voting by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy at the AGM, are set out in the Company's announcement dated 6 January 2021. The announcement may be accessed at the Company's website at https://www.keonghong.com/newsroom and on the SGX website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements. As the Company does not allow real-time remote electronic voting through an electronic voting system to take place at the AGM, a member will not be able to attend the AGM in person. A member (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the AGM. For investors who have used their CPF monies to buy shares in the Company, this proxy form is not valid for use and shall be ineffective for all intents and purposes if used or purported to be used by them. CPF or SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 10.30 a.m. on 18 January 2021.

6. By submitting an instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy, the member accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 January 2021.

7 Please read the notes overleaf which contain instructions on, inter alia, the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as a member's proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM.

I/We (Name) (NRIC/Passport/Company Registration No.) of (Address)

being a member/members of KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Thirteenth AGM of the Company to be held by way of electronic means on Thursday,

28 January 2021 at 10.30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereon in the following manner:

No. Resolutions relating to: For* Against* Abstain* 1. To adopt the Directors' Statements, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial Statements for financial year ended 30 September 2020 2. To approve Directors' Fees of S$173,990 for the financial year ended 30 September 2020 (2019: S$178,000) 3. To re-elect Mr Leo Ting Ping Ronald as a Director of the Company 4. To re-elect Mr Tan Kah Ghee as a Director of the Company 5. To re-elect Mr Chong Weng Hoe as a Director of the Company 6. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditors of the Company and to authorise Directors to fix their remuneration Special Business 7. General authority to allot and issue new shares pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore 8. To authorise Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to the Keong Hong Employee Share Option Scheme 9. To approve the proposed renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate

(*Please indicate your vote "For", "Against" or "Abstain" with an "X" within the box provided. Alternatively, please indicate the number of votes "For" or "Against" within the box provided. If you wish the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy to "Abstain" from voting on a resolution, please indicate "X" in the "Abstain" box in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of shares that the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy is directed to abstain from voting in that resolution. In the absence of specific directions in respect of a resolution, the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.)

Dated this day of 2021

Total No. of Shares Held

Signature(s) of Member(s) or Common Seal *Delete where inapplicable

IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ NOTES OVERLEAF