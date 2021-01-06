Keong Hong : Proxy Form

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held by electronic means pursuant to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order"), and as amended by Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) (Amendment No. 2) Order 2020. The Orders were amended on 29 September 2020 to extend the alternative meeting arrangements to 30 June 2021, and make other refinements to some Orders. On 1 October 2020, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation have updated a checklist to guide listed and non-listed entities on the conduct of general meeting arising from the latest updates from the Multi-Ministry Taskforce to ease safe management measures to facilitate business operations.
Pursuant to the Order, the Company will implement alternative arrangements relating to attendance at the AGM by electronic means (including arrangements by which the meeting can be electronically accessed via live audio-visual webcast or audio-only means), submission of questions to the Chairman of the Meeting in advance of the AGM, addressing of substantial and relevant questions at the AGM and voting by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy at the AGM, are set out in the Company's announcement dated 6 January 2021. The announcement may be accessed at the Company's website at https://www.keonghong.com/newsroom and on the SGX website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.
As the Company does not allow real-time remote electronic voting through an electronic voting system to take place at the AGM, a member will not be able to attend the AGM in person. A member (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the AGM.
For investors who have used their CPF monies to buy shares in the Company, this proxy form is not valid for use and shall be ineffective for all intents and purposes if used or purported to be used by them.
CPF or SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 10.30 a.m. on 18 January 2021.
6. By submitting an instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy, the member accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 January 2021.
7 Please read the notes overleaf which contain instructions on, inter alia, the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as a member's proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM.
I/We
(Name)
(NRIC/Passport/Company Registration No.)
of
(Address)
being a member/members of KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Thirteenth AGM of the Company to be held by way of electronic means on Thursday,
28 January 2021 at 10.30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereon in the following manner:
No.
Resolutions relating to:
For*
Against*
Abstain*
1.
To adopt the Directors' Statements, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial
Statements for financial year ended 30 September 2020
2.
To approve Directors' Fees of S$173,990 for the financial year
ended
30 September 2020 (2019: S$178,000)
3.
To re-elect Mr Leo Ting Ping Ronald as a Director of the Company
4.
To re-elect Mr Tan Kah Ghee as a Director of the Company
5.
To re-elect Mr Chong Weng Hoe as a Director of the Company
6.
To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditors of the Company and to authorise
Directors to fix their remuneration
Special Business
7.
General authority to allot and issue new shares pursuant to Section 161 of
the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore
8.
To authorise Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to the Keong Hong
Employee Share Option Scheme
9.
To approve the proposed renewal of the Share Buy-Back Mandate
(*Please indicate your vote "For", "Against" or "Abstain" with an "X" within the box provided. Alternatively, please indicate the number of votes "For" or "Against" within the box provided. If you wish the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy to "Abstain" from voting on a resolution, please indicate "X" in the "Abstain" box in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of shares that the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy is directed to abstain from voting in that resolution. In the absence of specific directions in respect of a resolution, the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.)
Dated this
day of
2021
Total No. of Shares Held
Signature(s) of Member(s) or Common Seal *Delete where inapplicable
IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ NOTES OVERLEAF
NOTES
IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ NOTES BEFORE COMPLETING THIS PROXY FORM
If the member has shares entered against his name in the Depository Register (maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited), he should insert that number of shares. If the member has shares registered in his name in the Register of Members (maintained by or on behalf of the Company), he should insert that number of shares. If the member has shares entered against his name in the Depository Register and shares registered in his name in the Register of Members, he should insert the aggregate number. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares held by the member.
As the Company does not allow real-time remote electronic voting through an electronic voting to take place at the AGM, a member will not be able to attend the AGM in person. A member (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the AGM. Please note that a member may not vote at the AGM otherwise than by way of appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as the member's proxy.
Where a member (whether individual or corporate) appoints the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy, he/she/it must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of a resolution in the proxy form, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.
CPF/SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 10.30 a.m. on 18 January 2021.
The Chairman of the Meeting, as proxy, need not be a member of the Company.
The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be submitted to the Company in the following manner:
if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to the Company's Share Registrar at main@zicoholdings.com; or
if submitted by post, be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar, B.A.C.S. Private Limited of 8 Robinson Road, #03-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544.
in either case, by 10.30 a.m. on 25 January 2021, being at least 72 hours before the time for holding the AGM.
A member who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must first complete and sign the proxy form, before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above, or submitting it by post to the address provided above.
In view of the current Covid-19 restriction orders in Singapore, which may make it difficult for members to submit completed proxy forms by post, members are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email.
The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing the Chairman of Meeting as proxy is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its authorised officer(s) or its attorney duly authorised.
Where an instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney, the letter or power of attorney or a duly certified copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Company), if the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is submitted by post, be lodged with the instrument of proxy or, if the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is submitted electronically via email, be emailed with the instrument of proxy, failing which the instrument may be treated as invalid.
The Company shall be entitled to reject the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy if it is incomplete, improperly completed, illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified on the instrument appointing Chairman of the Meeting as proxy (including any related attachment). In addition, in the case of members whose shares entered against their names in the Depository Register, the Company may reject an instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy lodged or submitted if such members are not shown to have shares against their names in the Depository Register as at 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting, as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.
Members should take note that once this proxy form is submitted electronically via email to the Company's Share Registrar, they cannot change their vote as indicated in the box provided above.
