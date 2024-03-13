0 2 KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

BOARD

STATEMENT

Dear Stakeholders,

Keong Hong Holdings Limited ("Keong Hong" or "the Group") is now in its 6th year of formally reporting its sustainability efforts although the Group has always held sustainability, corporate social and environmental responsibilities as important principles which underpinned our business operations.

In this report, we have set out our key initiatives, both new and continuing, which are driving our overarching ESG strategy and priorities. Our sustainability framework was developed to address seven priorities categorised into environmental, social and governance areas. These priorities also aligned closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UN SDGs"), the ongoing attainment of which is a global effort and which is an integral part of our Group's long-term sustainability focus.

The Board has been closely involved in the sustainability journey, considering sustainability issues such as environmental, social and economic topics that were identified by the Sustainability Task Force ("STF") as part of the Group's business strategy formulation. The Board members have attended ESG courses as part of our sustainability training, which have given us a strong grasp of matters such as ESG developments, value-creation through sustainability and the latest updates and requirements for sustainability and climate-related risk reporting. This, aside from regular interactions with the STF to ensure that the Group is on track to achieve our long-term sustainability objectives, has enabled us to remain immersed in the Group's sustainability journey.

We are proud to report that the Group has attained new milestones in its sustainability efforts. With respect to our environmental priorities, innovation continued to be a key driver in our efforts to minimise our environmental impact. We completed the installation of solar panels on the rooftop of our Chin Bee Factory this year. The installed panels will provide low-carbon energy to our factory operations and will potentially provide excess solar energy to the electrical grid. We are also tapping on solar energy to power noise meters and traffic warning signs. With the use of solar energy, we aim to further reduce carbon emissions due to energy use in our factory. We expect to realise an energy output of 6.1 million kWh over the next 12 years, leading to energy savings and helping the Group realise our environmental sustainability goals. While there may be areas where we have fallen short of our targets, we will be working hard to attain our targets for FY2024, barring unforeseen circumstances beyond our control.

The report sets out in great detail all our sustainability goals, efforts, achievements, benchmarks and targets in accordance with required reporting standards set out by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Rules 711A and 711B and internationally recognised Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards together with its latest Universal Standards 2021. Allow us to highlight some of the more notable achievements for FY2023.

We have committed using Green Financial Facilities for our green projects namely the Addition and Alterations ("A&A") works to Grand Hyatt Hotel Singapore which will help in the attainment of Green Mark Platinum. We adhered to the Green Loan Principles as prescribed by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association in the key aspects regarding the use and management of proceeds, processes for project evaluation and selection and reporting.

Protecting biodiversity continues to be key in our environmental preservation efforts. Our efforts in this area are largely concentrated in the Maldives where we continued to maintain the corals at our corals nursery and those transplanted to our Ocean Villas and Aqua Villas. We are happy to report that our coral nursery is healthy, thriving and exhibiting a vibrant ecosystem with flourishing coral colonies. A wide variety of coral species and a diverse fish community have inhabited the area, contributing significantly to the preservation and promotion of biodiversity in the area.

Our social priorities include the health and safety of our workers, commitment to the wellbeing and skills development of our people as well as community efforts and outreach. Worker health and safety were emphasised through programmes such as our quarterly Safety Award day for all personnel to celebrate safety milestones and reward individuals who demonstrate exemplary workplace safety behaviour and contribute to project safety. We continued to upskill and reskill our workers through programmes such as our CoreTrade and multi-skills training which covers 35% of our workforce to ensure that their full potential is realised. Gender, racial and age diversity figured prominently in our efforts to build an inclusive workplace, where ideas, contributions and efforts are valued and rewarded. With 112 employees with more than 10 years of service, which is 21.2% of total employees as of 30 September 2023, this is a testament of the Group's exemplary labour management.

We are deeply committed to the betterment of society and have supported educational and training programmes by local tertiary institutions such as offering traineeship opportunities since 2018 to ensure a future generation of talented workers in the building and construction field.

The Board remains committed to overseeing and guiding the Group's sustainability efforts. We will endeavour to keep striving for new achievements in all our sustainability focus areas.

We would like to conclude by extending our appreciation to all our partners, business associates, customers and other stakeholders who have journeyed with us, and continue to do so, towards a sustainable future.