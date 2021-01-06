Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Keong Hong Holdings Limited    5TT   SG2D92977651

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5TT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keong Hong : Thirteenth Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 28 January 2021

01/06/2021 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Company Registration Number: 200807303W)

THIRTEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 JANUARY 2021

  1. Background. Keong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to:
    1. the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed companies in Singapore to, inter alia, conduct general meetings, either wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means;
    2. the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order"), and as amended by Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) (Amendment No. 2) Order 2020, which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of companies; and
    3. the joint statement by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation of 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020 and 1 October 2020) which provides additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings during the period from 27 March 2020 to 30 June 2021.
  3. Date, time and conduct of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Pursuant to the Order, the Company has the option to hold a virtual meeting, even where the Company is permitted under safe distancing measures to hold a physical meeting. Due to the current Covid-19 situation and the Company's efforts to minimise physical interactions and Covid-19 transmission risk to a minimum, the Company is pleased to announce that its AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means, on Thursday, 28 January 2021 at 10.30 a.m..
  4. Annual Report 2020, Letter to Shareholders, Notice of AGM and Proxy Form. Printed copies of the Annual Report 2020, Letter to Shareholders, Notice of AGM and
    Proxy Form (the "AGM Documents") will be sent to members. Copies of the AGM
    Documents may also be accessed at the Company's website at
    https://www.keonghong.com/newsroomand on the SGX website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.
  5. No personal attendance at AGM. The Company does not allow real-time remote electronic voting through an electronic voting system to take place at the AGM, a member (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the AGM.

5. Alternative arrangements for participation at the AGM. Shareholders may participate at the AGM by:

  1. observing and / or listening to the AGM proceedings via live audio-visual webcast or audio-only means;
  2. submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and
  3. appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM.

Details of the steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

6. Persons who hold shares through relevant intermediaries. Persons who hold the

Company's shares through relevant intermediaries (as defined in section 181 of the

Companies Act, Chapter 50), including CPF and SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM by:

  1. observing and / or listening to the AGM proceedings via live audio-visual webcast or audio-only means;
  2. submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and / or
  3. appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM,

should contact the relevant intermediary (which would include, in the case of CPF and SRS investors, their respective CPF Agent Banks and SRS Operators) through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM.

  1. Important reminder. Due to the constantly evolving Covid-19 situation in
    Singapore, we may be required to change our arrangements for the AGM at short notice. Shareholders should check at the Company's website at https://www.keonghong.com/newsroomfor the latest updates on the status of the
    AGM.
  2. The Company would like to thank all shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling us to hold our AGM with the optimum safe distancing measures amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lo Swee Oi

Company Secretary

6 January 2021

APPENDIX

Steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM

Shareholders will be able to observe and/or listen to the AGM proceedings through a live audio-visual webcast or audio-only means via their mobile phones, tablets or computers, submit questions in advance of the AGM and vote by appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM.

To do so, they will need to complete the following steps:

No.

Steps

Details

1.

Pre- registration

Shareholders who wish to observe the AGM proceedings

through live audio-visual webcast must pre-register at the

pre-registration website below:

https://globalmeeting.bigbangdesign.co/keonghong/

The pre-registration website is open from 9.00 a.m. on 6

January 2021 till 10.30 a.m. on Monday, 25 January

2021 to enable the Company to verify their status as

shareholders.

Following the verification, authenticated shareholders will

receive an email by 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 27

January 2021 (the "Confirmation Email") which will

contain the login instructions, password, as well as the link

to access the Live Webcast and Live Audio Stream of the

proceedings of the AGM.

Shareholders who do not receive a Confirmation Email by

10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 27 January 2021, but have

registered by the 25 January 2021 deadline, should

contact our webcast provider, Big Bang Design at

webcast@bigbangdesign.cofor assistance.

2.

Submit questions

Submission of questions. As the Company will not be

in advance

adopting real-time electronic communication facilities to

enable questions to be raised and responded to, at the

AGM, shareholders are to submit questions related to the

resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM to the

Chairman of the Meeting, in advance of the AGM, in the

following manner:

Via pre-registration website. Shareholders who pre-

register to observe and/or listen to the AGM proceedings

may submit their questions via the pre-registration website

at

https://globalmeeting.bigbangdesign.co/keonghong/.

The pre-registration website commences from 9.00 a.m.

on 6 January 2021.

No.

Steps

Details

Submit questions

(a) By email. Shareholder may submit their questions

in advance

via email to ir@keonghong.com.

(cont'd)

(b) By post. Shareholders may also submit their

questions by post to the registered office of the

Company at 9 Sungei Kadut Street 2, Singapore

729230, by no later than 10.30 a.m. on Monday, 25

January 2021.

When sending in your questions via the pre-

registration website, by email or by post, please

also provide us with the following details:

(i)

your full name;

(ii)

your address; and

(iii) the manner in which you hold shares in the

Company (e.g., via CDP, CPF or SRS).

Deadline to submit questions. All questions must be

submitted by 10.30 a.m. on Monday, 25 January 2021.

Addressing questions. We will endeavour to address

substantial and relevant questions received from

shareholders by publishing our responses to questions on

our corporate website and on SGXNet prior to the AGM.

3.

Submit proxy

Appointment of Chairman of the Meetings as proxy.

forms to vote

Shareholders (whether individual or corporate) who pre-

register to observe and / or listen to the AGM proceedings

and wish to vote on the resolutions to be tabled at the AGM

must appoint the Chairman of the Meetings as their proxy

to vote on their behalf at the AGM, in accordance with the

instructions on the proxy form.

Specific voting instructions to be given. Where

shareholders (whether individual or corporate) appoint the

Chairman of the Meetings as their proxy, they must give

specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting,

in respect of a resolution in the proxy forms, failing which

the appointment of the Chairman of the Meetings as proxy

for that resolution will be treated as invalid.

Submission of proxy forms. Proxy forms must be

submitted in the following manner:

(i)

if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to

main@zicoholdings.com; or

(ii) submitted by post, be lodged with the Company's

Share Registrar, B.A.C.S Private Limited, at 8

Robinson Road #03-00, Singapore 048544.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Keong Hong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 06:09:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:59aKEONG HONG : Material Uncertainty Related To Going Concern By Independent Audito..
PU
2020KEONG HONG : Notification Form For Substantial Shareholder(S)/Unitholder(S) In R..
PU
2020KEONG HONG : Welcomes New Significant Shareholder
PU
2020KEONG HONG : Notification Form For Substantial Shareholder(S)/Unitholder(S) In R..
PU
2020KEONG HONG : Notification Form For Director/Chief Executive Officer In Respect O..
PU
2020KEONG HONG : Profit Guidance On Unaudited Financial Results For The Full Year En..
PU
2020KEONG HONG : Unaudited Financial Statement for the Full Year Ended 30 September ..
PU
2020KEONG HONG : Unaudited Financial Statement for the Full Year Ended 30 September ..
PU
2020KEONG HONG : Reports Net Loss Of S$18.8 Million For Fy2020 – Overall Perfo..
PU
2020KEONG HONG : Profit Guidance On Unaudited Financial Results For The Full Year En..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 82,9 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Net income 2020 -18,0 M -13,7 M -13,7 M
Net Debt 2020 103 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,0 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keong Hong Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ting Ping Leo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kah Ghee Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ang Hooa Er Executive Director
Jun Xiong Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Weng Hoe Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%56
VINCI SA-0.05%57 055
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.81%31 891
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.43%25 258
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.14%19 720
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.14%18 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ