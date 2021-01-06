Keong Hong : Thirteenth Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 28 January 2021
01/06/2021 | 01:10am EST
KEONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
(Company Registration Number: 200807303W)
THIRTEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 JANUARY 2021
Background. Keong Hong Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to:
the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed companies in Singapore to, inter alia, conduct general meetings, either wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means;
the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order"), and as amended by Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) (Amendment No. 2) Order 2020, which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of companies; and
the joint statement by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation of 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020 and 1 October 2020) which provides additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings during the period from 27 March 2020 to 30 June 2021.
Date, time and conduct of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Pursuant to the Order, the Company has the option to hold a virtual meeting, even where the Company is permitted under safe distancing measures to hold a physical meeting. Due to the current Covid-19 situation and the Company's efforts to minimise physical interactions and Covid-19 transmission risk to a minimum, the Company is pleased to announce that its AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means, on Thursday, 28 January 2021 at 10.30 a.m..
No personal attendance at AGM. The Company does not allow real-time remote electronic voting through an electronic voting system to take place at the AGM, a member (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the AGM.
5. Alternative arrangements for participation at the AGM. Shareholders may participate at the AGM by:
observing and / or listening to the AGM proceedings via live audio-visual webcast or audio-only means;
submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and
appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM.
Details of the steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.
6. Persons who hold shares through relevant intermediaries. Persons who hold the
Company's shares through relevant intermediaries (as defined in section 181 of the
Companies Act, Chapter 50), including CPF and SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM by:
observing and / or listening to the AGM proceedings via live audio-visual webcast or audio-only means;
submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and / or
appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM,
should contact the relevant intermediary (which would include, in the case of CPF and SRS investors, their respective CPF Agent Banks and SRS Operators) through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM.
Important reminder. Due to the constantly evolving Covid-19 situation in
Singapore, we may be required to change our arrangements for the AGM at short notice. Shareholders should check at the Company's website at https://www.keonghong.com/newsroomfor the latest updates on the status of the
AGM.
The Company would like to thank all shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling us to hold our AGM with the optimum safe distancing measures amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Lo Swee Oi
Company Secretary
6 January 2021
APPENDIX
Steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM
Shareholders will be able to observe and/or listen to the AGM proceedings through a live audio-visual webcast or audio-only means via their mobile phones, tablets or computers, submit questions in advance of the AGM and vote by appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM.
To do so, they will need to complete the following steps:
No.
Steps
Details
1.
Pre- registration
Shareholders who wish to observe the AGM proceedings
through live audio-visual webcast must pre-register at the
Keong Hong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 06:09:03 UTC