Piero Abbondi:

Good morning, everyone. It is a pleasure to be here with you with another earnings results for Kepler. Let's go on to the key highlights.

Net revenues reached R$502 million, in a very robust level identical to the 4Q22, with an accrued amount of R$1.5 billion, which ranks the year of 2023 as the second best year in the Company's history. In the 4Q23, we saw a consolidation of the excellent sales that were resumed since July of last year. Our 5 segments of action presented very good business volume with a special highlight for port and terminals and replacements and services. Now Paulo will speak about the performance of each segment further ahead.

The second highlight was EBITDA that reached R$117 million in the 4Q23 and R$337 million for the full year. The margin of 22.3%, although it is lower than the 4Q22, is deemed to be very robust due to the challenges we faced in the 1H of the year and overcome during the year.

The margin management with a focus and control of expenses contributed to the results as well as stabilization of our main raw material, which is steel. We had robust net income reaching R$94 million in the quarter, with a margin of 18.7%, which reinforces our ability to deliver consistent results for shareholders.

I would now like to give the floor to Paulo to speak about the different business areas for the 4Q.

Paulo Polezi: