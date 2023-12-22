São Paulo, 22 de dezembro de 2023 - A Kepler Weber S/A (B3: KEPL3), empresa controladora do Grupo Kepler Weber, líder em equipamentos para armazenagem e pós colheita de grãos na América Latina, vem informar aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que o seu Conselho de Administração, em reunião realizada em 14 de dezembro de 2023, aprovou a criação de dois (02) comitês de assessoramento ao Conselho de Administração, sendo (i) o Comitê de Estratégia, Investimentos e Finançasque substituirá o Comitê Estratégico, de Compliance e Governança Corporativa e (ii) o Comitê de Pessoas, Compliance e Sustentabilidade, ambos não Estatutários.
Em ato contínuo, Conselho de Administração aprovou os respectivos Regimentos Internos e elegeu os respectivos membros para um mandado unificado de dois anos, coincidente com a eleição do Conselho de Administração. Desta forma, o Colegiado passa a ser assessorado por três (03) comitês, sendo os ora comunicados e, também, o Comitê de Auditoria e Riscos. A composição dos comitês estará disponível no Formulário de Referência para consulta.
Em caso de dúvidas, por favor, entre em contato com a área de Relações com Investidores: (11) 4873-0302 ou ri.kepler@kepler.com.br.
KEPLER WEBER S/A
Paulo Polezi
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
KEPLER WEBER S/A
CNPJ/ME: 91.983.056/0001-69
Pulicly-held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
São Paulo, December 22nd, 2023 - Kepler Weber S/A (B3: KEPL3), the controlling company of Kepler Weber Group, a leader in grain storage and post-harvestequipment in Latin America, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that, that its board of directors, at a meeting that was held on December 14th, 2023, approved the creation of two committees to advise the board of directors, which are (i) The Strategy, Investment and Finance Committeewhich will replace the Strategic, Compliance and Corporate Governance Committee and (ii) The Personnel, Compliance and Sustainability Committee, neither of which is a bylaws committee.
Thereafter, the Board of Directors approved the respective internal rules and elected the respective members for a unified term in office of two years, coinciding with the election of the Board of Directors. In this way, the collegial body came to be advised by three committees, which consist of those that are hereby reported and, also, the Audit and Risk Committee. The composition of the two committees will be available on the reference form for consultation.
For further information, please contact the Investor Relations department: (11) 4873-0302 or ri.kepler@kepler.com.br.
KEPLER WEBER S/A
Paulo Polezi
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Kepler Weber SA published this content on 22 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2023 21:35:33 UTC.
Kepler Weber S.A. is specialized in developing, manufacturing and marketing equipment for grain storage, cleaning and transport. Net sales are divided across the following activities:
- manufacture of grain storage and transport equipment (73.7%): metal silos, bucket elevators, current and belt conveyors, dryers, belts, galvanized sieves, etc.;
- provision of maintenance and technical assistance services (13.9%);
- bulk grain storage and preservation (21%).
The remaining net sales (10.3%) are generated by international business activities.