NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, December 22nd, 2023 - Kepler Weber S/A (B3: KEPL3), the controlling company of Kepler Weber Group, a leader in grain storage and post-harvestequipment in Latin America, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that, that its board of directors, at a meeting that was held on December 14th, 2023, approved the creation of two committees to advise the board of directors, which are (i) The Strategy, Investment and Finance Committeewhich will replace the Strategic, Compliance and Corporate Governance Committee and (ii) The Personnel, Compliance and Sustainability Committee, neither of which is a bylaws committee.

Thereafter, the Board of Directors approved the respective internal rules and elected the respective members for a unified term in office of two years, coinciding with the election of the Board of Directors. In this way, the collegial body came to be advised by three committees, which consist of those that are hereby reported and, also, the Audit and Risk Committee. The composition of the two committees will be available on the reference form for consultation.

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations department: (11) 4873-0302 or ri.kepler@kepler.com.br.

Paulo Polezi

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer