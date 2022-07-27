Kepler Weber S A : Earnings Release | 2Q22

NET INCOME amounted to R$60.2 million for 2Q22, up 410.2% relative to 2Q21. The net margin was 16.7%, with an increase of 11.9 percentage points relative to 2Q21. Net Income for the 1st half of 2022 amounted to R$153.8 million, with a net margin of 19.3%, or 13.2 percentage points higher than the result for the same period of last year.

EBITDA amounted up to R$94.3 million for 2Q22, up 340.7% from R$21.4 million for 2Q21. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 26.2%, increasing by 17.4 percentage points relative to 2Q21. For the first half of 2022, EBITDA amounted to R$241.1 million, up 344.7% compared to the same period of 2021. EBITDA margin for the 1st half of 2022 was 30.2%, or 18.9 percentage points higher than that for the 1st half of 2021.

NET REVENUES amounted to R$360.1 million for 2Q22, up 48.4% from R$242.7 million for the same quarter of the previous year. For the 1st half of 2022, net revenues amounted to R$797.7 million, up 66.6% compared to the R$478.8 million for the same period of last year.

2Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE

São Paulo, July 27, 2022 - Kepler Weber S.A. (B3: KEPL3), Kepler Weber group's parent company and a leading supplier of grain storage equipment and post-harvest solution in Latin America, is announcing its consolidated earnings for the quarter and six-month ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q22" and "6M22"). The consolidated information is prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

For 2Q22, the Company continued moving forward on its expansion strategy with sustainable growth, keeping focus on efficiency and productivity, while positioning itself as a premium brand in the market segments we serve. We had the best second quarter in the Company's history in terms of both net revenues and profitability, which put us in an outstanding market position thanks to assertive movements on the back of the favorable scenario in the agribusiness, making profitable deals in all segments.

We announced on June 29 a major strategic move, as we signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") to acquire 50% plus one of the shares in Procer, Brazil's leading player in specific post-harvest management technologies. The new acquisition, which is subject to a final agreement being signed, is a movement in line with the Company's innovation strategy that is going to accelerate the digitization of post-harvest activities for the entire supply chain, increasing efficiency for farmers and the agribusiness through products and services supported by technology 4.0.

On June 29 we announced the 2022/2023 Crop Plan, where R$5.13 billion (24.5% more than last year) will be channeled into the Warehouse Construction and Expansion Program, at interest rates attractive to producers- below inflation rates. These conditions will enable producers seeking financing to accelerate their storage expansion projects aimed at increasing their efficiency gains for the next crop season.

The good earnings for this quarter are the result of the team's successful work across the Company's value chain, from our strategic position through to our efficient supply chain management and our manufacturing process optimized using the Lean system, ensuring quality deliverables on appropriate schedules. Such performance was recognized by two important market awards: the "RS Export Award," presented by the Marketing and Sales Leadership Association in Brazil (ADVB/RS), for the Company's outstanding position in the machinery and equipment industry; and the "Rural Magazine Top of Mind" award, naming Kepler the top- of-mind brand among producers in its category, based on a survey conducted with agriculture and livestock farmers in all regions of Brazil, with 1,034 respondents.

We should point out that the 340.7% increase in EBITDA against 2Q21 represents an advancement towards increasing the level of production activity and expanding margins in our business segments, resulting from efficient operations management combined with price management with customers.

Our ROIC evolved for another quarter, improving by 57.0 percentage points against LTM 2Q21, reaching 101.5%. This reflects the positive variation in Net Operating Income, which amounted to R$281.1 million for 2Q22 against R$73.7 million for 2Q21. In addition, the level of capital invested displayed, on the average for the quarters, a +67.1% variation, amounting to R$277.0 million against R$165.7 million for the same period of last year.

Table 1 | Key Performance Indicators (R$ millions)

2Q22 2Q21 Δ% 1Q22 Δ% 6M22 6M21 Δ% Return on Invested Capital (*) - - - - - 101.5% 44.5% 57 p.p. Net Operating Revenue 360.1 242.7 48.4% 437.6 -17.7% 797.7 478.8 66.6% Net Income 60.2 11.8 410.2% 93.6 -35.7% 153.8 29.0 430.3% Adjusted Net Income 63.2 13.5 368.1% 94.5 -33.1% 157.6 32.4 386.4% Net Margin 16.7% 4.9% 11,9 p.p. 21.4% -4,8 p.p. 19.3% 6.1% 13,2 p.p. Adjusted Net Margin 17.6% 5.6% 12 p.p. 21.6% -4 p.p. 19.8% 6.8% 13 p.p. EBITDA 94.3 21.4 340.7% 146.8 -36.6% 241.1 54.2 344.8% EBITDA Margin 26.2% 8.8% 17,4 p.p. 33.5% -7,4 p.p. 30.2% 11.3% 18,9 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA(**) 98.9 24.0 312.1% 148.0 -33.2% 246.9 59.4 315.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(**) 27.5% 9.9% 17,6 p.p. 33.8% -6,4 p.p. 31.0% 12.4% 18,5 p.p. Earnings per Share (EPS) 1.7104 0.4340 294.09% 3.1570 -45.82% 4.3722 1.0884 301.7%

(*) LTM (last 12 months) ROIC

(**) Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA (-)non-recurring events (provisions for litigations and extemporaneous costs)