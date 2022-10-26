Kepler Weber S A : Earnings Release | 3T22

NET INCOME amounted to R$115.6 million for 3Q22, up 181.3% relative to 3Q21. Net margin was 22.4%, with an increase of 10.0 percentage points relative to 3Q21. YTD 2022, Net Income amounted to R$269.5 million, with a net margin of 20.5%, or 11.8 percentage points higher than the result for the same period of last year.

EBITDA amounted to R$155.8 million for 3Q22, up 160.1% from R$59.9 million for 3Q21. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 30.2%, increasing by 12.1 percentage points relative to 3Q21. YTD 2022, EBITDA amounted to R$397.0 million, up 247.9% compared to the same period of 2021. EBITDA margin YTD 2022 was 30.2%, or 16.1 percentage points higher than that for the same period in the previous year.

NET REVENUES amounted to R$515.8 million for 3Q22, up 56.1% from R$330.5 million for the same quarter of the previous year. YTD 2022, Net Revenues amounted to R$1,313.4 million, up 62.3% compared to the R$809.3 million for the same period of last year.

São Paulo, October 26, 2022 - Kepler Weber S.A. (B3: KEPL3), Kepler Weber group's holding company and a leading supplier of grain storage equipment and post-harvest solution in Latin America, is announcing its consolidated earnings for the quarter and YTD September 30, 2022 ("3Q22" and "9M22"). The consolidated information is prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

The third quarter of 2022 was marked by the evolution of our results, through the maintenance of our positioning as a premium brand and operating excellence which, when combined, enable profitable deals in all segments, leveraging the Company's sustainable growth.

We have maintained robust results in terms of both net revenues and profitability, efficiently leveraging our outstanding market position in view of the favorable agribusiness scenario and the Post-Harvest market opportunities in the South American Post-Harvest market.

The good results in this quarter demonstrate the commitment of the entire organization, both regarding people management, which was recognized as being among the 20 best companies to work for in the "large company" category of the Rio Grande do Sul ranking (GPTW), as well as business excellence, where we obtained important recognition, such as 2nd place in the Exame Maiores e Melhores do Agronegócio 2021 and 4th place among the 10 largest companies in the mechanics industry, according to Valor 1000, where the company moved up 199 places in the general ranking of companies.

Such recognitions show that the Company has made assertive movements in relation to its market, a fact proven by the increased revenues and maintenance of profitability at extraordinary levels, leaving the Company prepared and resilient for the challenges of the coming quarters.

We should point out that the 160.1% increase in EBITDA against 3Q21 represents an advancement towards increasing the level of production activity and expanding margins in our business segments, resulting from efficient operations management combined with price management with customers.

Our ROIC evolved for another quarter, improving by 51.3 percentage points against LTM 3Q21, reaching 107.5%. This reflects the positive variation in Net Operating Income, which amounted to R$355.0 million for 3Q22 against R$88.3 million for 3Q21 and +302.0%. In addition, the level of capital invested displayed, on the average for the quarters, a +110.1% variation, amounting to R$330.1 million against R$157.2 million for the same period of last year.

Table 1 | Key Performance Indicators (R$ millions)

3Q22 3Q21 Δ% 2Q22 Δ% 9M22 9M21 Δ% Return on Invested Capital (*) - - - - - 107.5% 56.2% 51.3 p.p. Net Operating Income 515.8 330.5 56.1% 360.1 43.2% 1,313.4 809.3 62.3% Net Income 115.6 41.1 181.3% 60.2 92.0% 269.5 70.2 283.9% Adjusted Net Income 121.4 43.4 179.7% 63.2 92.1% 279.1 75.8 268.2% Net Margin 22.4% 12.4% 10 p.p. 16.7% 5.6 p.p. 20.5% 8.7% 11.8 p.p. Adjusted Net Margin 23.5% 13.1% 10.4 p.p. 17.6% 5.9 p.p. 21.2% 9.4% 11.9 p.p. EBITDA 155.8 59.9 160.1% 94.3 65.2% 397.0 114.1 247.9% EBITDA Margin 30.2% 18.1% 12.1 p.p. 26.2% 4 p.p. 30.2% 14.1% 16.1 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA (**) 164.6 63.3 160.0% 98.9 66.4% 411.5 122.7 235.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (**) 31.9% 19.2% 12.8 p.p. 27.5% 4.5 p.p. 31.3% 15.2% 16.2 p.p. Earnings per Share 2.6852 1.4253 88.40% 1.7104 57.00% 6.2565 2.5137 148.90%

LTM (last 12 months) ROIC (**) Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA (-)non-recurring events (provisions for litigations and extemporaneous costs)