Kepler Weber S A : Earnings Release | 3T22

"Constant evolution; yet another quarter with growth in
Revenues and Profitability"
HIGHLIGHTS
NET REVENUES amounted to R$515.8 million for 3Q22, up 56.1% from R$330.5 million for the same quarter of the previous year. YTD 2022, Net Revenues amounted to R$1,313.4 million, up 62.3% compared to the R$809.3 million for the same period of last year.
EBITDA amounted to R$155.8 million for 3Q22, up 160.1% from R$59.9 million for 3Q21. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 30.2%, increasing by 12.1 percentage points relative to 3Q21. YTD 2022, EBITDA amounted to R$397.0 million, up 247.9% compared to the same period of 2021. EBITDA margin YTD 2022 was 30.2%, or 16.1 percentage points higher than that for the same period in the previous year.
NET INCOME amounted to R$115.6 million for 3Q22, up 181.3% relative to 3Q21. Net margin was 22.4%, with an increase of 10.0 percentage points relative to 3Q21. YTD 2022, Net Income amounted to R$269.5 million, with a net margin of 20.5%, or 11.8 percentage points higher than the result for the same period of last year.
3Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE
São Paulo, October 26, 2022 - Kepler Weber S.A. (B3: KEPL3), Kepler Weber group's holding company and a leading supplier of grain storage equipment and post-harvest solution in Latin America, is announcing its consolidated earnings for the quarter and YTD September 30, 2022 ("3Q22" and "9M22"). The consolidated information is prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT
The third quarter of 2022 was marked by the evolution of our results, through the maintenance of our positioning as a premium brand and operating excellence which, when combined, enable profitable deals in all segments, leveraging the Company's sustainable growth.
We have maintained robust results in terms of both net revenues and profitability, efficiently leveraging our outstanding market position in view of the favorable agribusiness scenario and the Post-Harvest market opportunities in the South American Post-Harvest market.
The good results in this quarter demonstrate the commitment of the entire organization, both regarding people management, which was recognized as being among the 20 best companies to work for in the "large company" category of the Rio Grande do Sul ranking (GPTW), as well as business excellence, where we obtained important recognition, such as 2nd place in the Exame Maiores e Melhores do Agronegócio 2021 and 4th place among the 10 largest companies in the mechanics industry, according to Valor 1000, where the company moved up 199 places in the general ranking of companies.
Such recognitions show that the Company has made assertive movements in relation to its market, a fact proven by the increased revenues and maintenance of profitability at extraordinary levels, leaving the Company prepared and resilient for the challenges of the coming quarters.
We should point out that the 160.1% increase in EBITDA against 3Q21 represents an advancement towards increasing the level of production activity and expanding margins in our business segments, resulting from efficient operations management combined with price management with customers.
Our ROIC evolved for another quarter, improving by 51.3 percentage points against LTM 3Q21, reaching 107.5%. This reflects the positive variation in Net Operating Income, which amounted to R$355.0 million for 3Q22 against R$88.3 million for 3Q21 and +302.0%. In addition, the level of capital invested displayed, on the average for the quarters, a +110.1% variation, amounting to R$330.1 million against R$157.2 million for the same period of last year.
Net Revenues increased by 56.1% for 3Q22 against 3Q21. YTD 2022, revenues increased by 62.3% against the same period of 2021, representing 91% and 90% of transactions in the domestic market for 3Q22 and YTD 2022, respectively, and 9% and 10% in the international market for 3Q22 and YTD 2022, respectively. It is worth highlighting that we had the best results in history in terms of Net Revenues. The evolution in proportions of revenues between the national and international markets is shown in figure 1 below.
Figure 1 | Net Operating Revenues by Market (amounts in R$ millions)
Post-harvest
NOR
Post-Harvest
3Q22
387.2
3Q21
245.9
Δ%
57.5%
2Q22
220.6
Δ%
75.6%
9M22
871.0
9M21
592.5
Δ%
47.0%
Net Revenues from Post-Harvest for 3Q22 amounted to R$387.2 million, up 57.5% against the same period of 2021. YTD 2022, they totaled R$871.0 million, up 47.0% against YTD 2021.
The 57.5% increase for the quarter and the 47.0% increase YTD 2022 are the result of a solid portfolio built in previous quarters, due to the good Brazilian agribusiness scenario, capturing a greater business volume with rural producers. These, in turn, remain capitalized through the appreciation of the main agricultural commodities, while at the same time seeking an increase in profitability through storage.
In addition, we emphasize that these results are due to strategic sales actions, such as increasing market coverage in the northern region, and the continuous improvement process through Lean Manufacturing, which allowed profitability to grow in all agricultural regions in Brazil, especially in the Cerrados region, where we experienced significant sales growth in states such as Goiás, Mato Grosso, Piauí, Tocantins and Maranhão.
It is important to highlight that the Company has been directing efforts to improve its market access in the post-harvest segment, through commercial excellence and marketing intelligence, in order to further increase its presence in the market with efficiency, contributing to reduce storage deficit in the country, with the primary purpose of increasing efficiency of post-harvest units and customer profitability.
Significant new sales were closed in 3Q22 that will contribute to boosting revenues for 4Q22 and 1Q23, of which we highlight:
Three projects amounting to R$41,5 million for large producers in the Tocantins and Roraima regions.
Important sales amount achieved in Rio Grande do Sul, where two projects totaled R$29.5 million for industry and grain dealers, for the rice, soy, corn and wheat markets.
In the regions of Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul, two sales totaled R$22.8 million, serving the grain dealers and medium-sized and large producer markets.
International Business
NOR
International
Business
3Q22
47.1
3Q21
35.7
Δ%
31.9%
2Q22
40.5
Δ%
16.2%
9M22
125.4
9M21
86.5
Δ%
45.0%
Net Revenues from International Businessfor 3Q22 amounted to R$47.1 million, up 31.9% against the same period of 2021. YTD 2022, they amounted to R$125.4 million, increasing by 45.0% against the same period in 2021.
The 31.9% increase in the quarter and the 45.0% increase YTD 2022 were driven by the appreciation of the main agricultural commodities and the Company's premium position in the international market. We also highlight expansions in markets such as Asia and Africa, and increased sales in important South American countries, such as Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia and Uruguay. In addition, we emphasize investments in training and qualification of the commercial team for personalized service and excellence to customers and price management strategy, which kept margins at healthy levels.
We made important sales in 3Q22 to various countries. In addition to projects in Southeast Asia, we highlight new supplies in South America, to Uruguay and Colombia, that will contribute to keeping our revenues for 4Q22 and 1Q23 at satisfactory levels.
Ports and Terminals
NOR
Ports and
∙ Net Revenues from Ports and Terminals for 3Q22 amounted to
Terminals
R$13.7 million, a large increase against the same period of 2021.
YTD 2022, the business unit's Net Revenues amounted to R$19.6
3Q22
13.7
million, increasing by 46.5% against the same period of 2021.
3Q21
1.0
Δ%
1326.5%
∙ This segment is characterized by high-ticket project with extended
2Q22
5.9
sales cycles than give rise to major fluctuations in revenues from one
quarter to the next, if considered separately.
Δ%
130.4%
9M22
19.6
∙ Revenues for 3Q22 originated from the delivery of a project at
9M21
13.4
Santos terminal (State of São Paulo), increased capacity and
Δ%
46.5%
modernization of current equipment, aligned with ESG, and a new
YTD 2022, the Company made a significant new sale to a large port terminal in Paranaguá, amounting to approximately R$66,5 million, and to another customer in Ponta Grossa, the State of Paraná, amounting R$7,0 million, which will drive an increase in revenues in this segment for the first semester of 2023.
Agribusiness
NOR
Agribusiness
3Q22
10.5
3Q21
0.0
Δ%
100.0%
2Q22
47.5
Δ%
-77.8%
9M22
152.0
9M21
0.0
Δ%
100.0%
Net Revenues from Agribusinessamounted to R$10.5 million for 3Q22 and R$152.0 million YTD 2022. Projects in this segment are characterized by their high complexity and, as result, they involve longer sales cycles, as do projects in the Ports and Terminals business. We should point out that the Company started to report this new segment in 1Q22, so no comparison to the revenues for same period of the year 2021 is provided.
The 77.8% drop against 2Q22 is primarily due to a large volume of deliveries being concentrated in the first semester, as a result of the strong portfolio at the turn from 2021 to 2022.
YTD 2022, we delivered 3 important projects to customers in the region of Dourados, State of Mato Grosso do Sul. In the first project, we provided metallic silos for the storage of 144 thousand tons of corn; the second project was related to the storage and transportation of all Storage of a corn ethanol plant; and the third project comprises 2 receiving units for a traditional customer, which is one of the largest cooperatives in Brazil.
Net Revenues from Replacements and Services for 3Q22 amounted to R$57.2 million, increasing by 19.5% against the same period of 2021. YTD 2022, Net Revenues from R&S amounted to R$145.4 million, increasing by 24.4% against the same period of the previous year.
The growth between periods is due to several factors. We highlight the excellent sales performance of the segment, which reached a historic record in July 2022, the continuing relationship of the team with its customers, streamlining the delivery of spare parts, through distribution centers strategically located in the Brazilian territory, with an ever-increasing coverage, and the two new CDs, in Balsas (State of Maranhão) and Paragominas (State of Pará), which started operation in 3Q22.
3Q 2022 Earnings Release
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kepler Weber SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 21:53:05 UTC.