  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Keppel Corporation Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BN4   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BN4)
  Report
News 
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Incorporation of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Incorporation of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY - OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Keppel Corporation Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has, through Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary, Keppel Midgard Holdings Pte. Ltd. incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiary:

Name

: Keppel Midgard USA Inc.

Company Registration No. : 6161062

Place of Incorporation

:

USA

Issued and Paid-up Capital

:

USD100

Principal activities

:

Provision of international subsea cable landing services

The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

16 August 2021

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
