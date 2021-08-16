Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Incorporation of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY - OWNED SUBSIDIARY
Keppel Corporation Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has, through Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary, Keppel Midgard Holdings Pte. Ltd. incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiary:
|
Name
|
: Keppel Midgard USA Inc.
|
Company Registration No. : 6161062
|
Place of Incorporation
|
:
|
USA
|
Issued and Paid-up Capital
|
:
|
USD100
|
Principal activities
|
:
|
Provision of international subsea cable landing services
The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible asset per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.
16 August 2021
