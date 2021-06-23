Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment as Independent Director

Media Release

Keppel Corporation appoints Mr Shirish Apte to its Board

Singapore, 23 June 2021 - Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Shirish Apte as an Independent Director to the Board with effect from 1 July 2021. Mr Apte will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Board Risk Committee on the same date.

Mr Apte, 68, is currently the Non-executive Chairman of Pierfront Mezzanine Capital (Singapore) and Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, and a director on Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Prior to his retirement in 2014, Mr Apte had built up 32 years of financial services experience, holding various senior roles within Citigroup, including Chairman of Asia Pacific Banking, Regional CEO of Asia Pacific, Regional CEO of Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Country Head of Citibank Poland. His responsibilities included corporate banking, investment banking and risk management.

Mr Danny Teoh, Chairman of Keppel Corporation, said, "On behalf of the Board and Management, I would like to welcome Mr Shirish Apte to the Board of Keppel Corporation. Shirish joins us at an opportune and exciting time in Keppel's journey as we embark on a new chapter of transformation and growth in line with Vision 2030. His wealth of experience in the global banking and financial services sector will be invaluable to the Board and Management in the next phase of the Company's growth."

Mr Apte holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Calcutta University, an MBA from London Business School, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, England & Wales.

With Mr Apte's appointment coming into effect on 1 July 2021, Keppel's Board will comprise a total of 9 directors, of whom 7 are independent directors.

