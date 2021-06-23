Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Keppel Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN4   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BN4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment as Independent Director

06/23/2021 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Keppel Corporation appoints Mr Shirish Apte to its Board

Singapore, 23 June 2021 - Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Shirish Apte as an Independent Director to the Board with effect from 1 July 2021. Mr Apte will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Board Risk Committee on the same date.

Mr Apte, 68, is currently the Non-executive Chairman of Pierfront Mezzanine Capital (Singapore) and Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, and a director on Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Prior to his retirement in 2014, Mr Apte had built up 32 years of financial services experience, holding various senior roles within Citigroup, including Chairman of Asia Pacific Banking, Regional CEO of Asia Pacific, Regional CEO of Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Country Head of Citibank Poland. His responsibilities included corporate banking, investment banking and risk management.

Mr Danny Teoh, Chairman of Keppel Corporation, said, "On behalf of the Board and Management, I would like to welcome Mr Shirish Apte to the Board of Keppel Corporation. Shirish joins us at an opportune and exciting time in Keppel's journey as we embark on a new chapter of transformation and growth in line with Vision 2030. His wealth of experience in the global banking and financial services sector will be invaluable to the Board and Management in the next phase of the Company's growth."

Mr Apte holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Calcutta University, an MBA from London Business School, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, England & Wales.

With Mr Apte's appointment coming into effect on 1 July 2021, Keppel's Board will comprise a total of 9 directors, of whom 7 are independent directors.

- END -

1

For more information, please contact:

Ivana Chua (Ms)

Deputy General Manager

Group Corporate Communications

Keppel Corporation Limited

DID: (65) 6413 6436

Email: ivana.chua@kepcorp.com

2

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
07:17aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment as Independent Director
PU
07:17aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Changes in Composition of Board and Board Committees
PU
04:25aDBS  : Unveils Digital Bond Issuance Platform for Greater Accessibility
MT
03:51aMARKET CHATTER : Keppel Eyes Floating City in Singapore
MT
06/21KEPPEL  : Sets Up $1 Billion Euro-Commercial Paper Program
MT
06/09Keppel Infrastructure Fund Files for Singapore Listing of $227 Million Singap..
MT
06/08Singapore Shares Drop into Red on Tuesday; Keppel Slides 1% on KrisEnergy Liq..
MT
06/08Keppel to Incur $240 Million Loss on Liquidation of KrisEnergy
MT
06/06KEPPEL  : Unit Offloads Subsidiary for $1.5 Million
MT
05/30KEPPEL  : Unit to Develop Housing Project in Vietnam
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 091 M 5 269 M 5 269 M
Net income 2021 625 M 464 M 464 M
Net Debt 2021 9 672 M 7 187 M 7 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 9 189 M 6 825 M 6 828 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 18 452
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,05 SGD
Average target price 6,04 SGD
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Leong Kay Teoh Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Chin General Manager-Group Information Technology
Kenny Mok General Manager-Group Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-6.13%6 825
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.12%634 592
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.31%149 670
SIEMENS AG16.32%130 055
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.13%114 386
3M COMPANY11.64%113 118