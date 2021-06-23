General Announcement::Changes in Composition of Board and Board Committees

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Keppel Corporation Limited ("KCL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Shirish Apte as an independent director to the Board with effect from 1 July 2021.

Mr Shirish Apte is currently the Non-executive Chairman of Pierfront Mezzanine Capital (Singapore) and Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, and a director on Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Prior to his retirement in 2014, Mr Shirish Apte had built up 32 years of financial services experience, holding various senior roles within Citigroup, including Chairman of Asia Pacific Banking, Regional CEO of Asia Pacific, Regional CEO of Europe, Middle East

Africa, and Country Head of Citibank Poland. His responsibilities included corporate banking, investment banking and risk management.

Mr Shirish Apte holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Calcutta University, an MBA from London Business School, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, England & Wales.

With the appointment of Mr Shirish Apte, the following changes to the composition of the Company's Board Committees will also take effect from 1 July 2021:

Mr Shirish Apte will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Board Risk Committee. The Board considers Mr Shirish Apte as an independent director for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual; Professor Jean-François Manzoni will be appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and will cease to be a member of the Board Risk Committee; and Mr Teo Siong Seng will cease to be a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Consequent to the abovementioned changes, the composition of the Company's Board Committees with effect from 1 July 2021 will be as follows: