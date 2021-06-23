Log in
    BN4   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BN4)
General Announcement::Changes in Composition of Board and Board Committees

06/23/2021 | 07:17am EDT
CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Keppel Corporation Limited ("KCL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Shirish Apte as an independent director to the Board with effect from 1 July 2021.

Mr Shirish Apte is currently the Non-executive Chairman of Pierfront Mezzanine Capital (Singapore) and Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, and a director on Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Prior to his retirement in 2014, Mr Shirish Apte had built up 32 years of financial services experience, holding various senior roles within Citigroup, including Chairman of Asia Pacific Banking, Regional CEO of Asia Pacific, Regional CEO of Europe, Middle East

  • Africa, and Country Head of Citibank Poland. His responsibilities included corporate banking, investment banking and risk management.

Mr Shirish Apte holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Calcutta University, an MBA from London Business School, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, England & Wales.

With the appointment of Mr Shirish Apte, the following changes to the composition of the Company's Board Committees will also take effect from 1 July 2021:

  1. Mr Shirish Apte will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Board Risk Committee. The Board considers Mr Shirish Apte as an independent director for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual;
  2. Professor Jean-François Manzoni will be appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and will cease to be a member of the Board Risk Committee; and
  3. Mr Teo Siong Seng will cease to be a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Consequent to the abovementioned changes, the composition of the Company's Board Committees with effect from 1 July 2021 will be as follows:

Audit

Nominating

Remuneration

Board Risk

Board Safety

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Danny Teoh

-

Member

Member

-

Member

Loh Chin Hua

-

-

-

-

Member

Till Vestring

-

Member

Chairman

-

-

Veronica Eng

Member

-

-

Chairman

-

Jean-François

Manzoni

-

Chairman

Member

-

-

Audit

Nominating

Remuneration

Board Risk

Board Safety

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Teo Siong Seng

-

-

-

-

Chairman

Tham Sai Choy

Chairman

-

-

Member

-

Penny Goh

Member

-

-

Member

-

Shirish Apte

Member

-

-

Member

-

Total number of

members

4

3

3

4

3

23 June 2021

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
