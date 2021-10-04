General Announcement::Notice of Dates for the Keppel Group's Business Update

Notice of Dates for the Keppel Group's Business Update

Singapore, 4 October 2021 - The Keppel Group of Companies will be announcing its business update on the following dates:

Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021

• Keppel DC REIT • on 25 October 2021, after market close • Keppel REIT • on 26 October 2021, before market open • Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT • on 27 October 2021, after market close • Keppel Corporation Limited • on 28 October 2021, after market close

This notice will be updated should there be any amendments.

