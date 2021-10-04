General Announcement::Notice of Dates for the Keppel Group's Business Update

Notice of Dates for the Keppel Group's Business Update
Singapore, 4 October 2021 - The Keppel Group of Companies will be announcing its business update on the following dates:
Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021



Keppel DC REIT



on 25

October 2021, after market close



Keppel REIT



on 26

October 2021, before market open

• Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT



on 27

October 2021, after market close



Keppel Corporation Limited



on 28

October 2021, after market close
This notice will be updated should there be any amendments.
For further information, please contact
Ms Ivana Chua
Deputy General Manager
Group Corporate Communications
Tel: (65) 6413 6436
Email: ivana.chua@kepcorp.com
This notice is also available on www.kepcorp.com
Disclaimer
