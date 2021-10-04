Log in
General Announcement::Notice of Dates for the Keppel Group's Business Update

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Notice of Dates for the Keppel Group's Business Update

Singapore, 4 October 2021 - The Keppel Group of Companies will be announcing its business update on the following dates:

Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021

Keppel DC REIT

on 25

October 2021, after market close

Keppel REIT

on 26

October 2021, before market open

Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT

on 27

October 2021, after market close

Keppel Corporation Limited

on 28

October 2021, after market close

This notice will be updated should there be any amendments.

For further information, please contact

Ms Ivana Chua

Deputy General Manager

Group Corporate Communications

Tel: (65) 6413 6436

Email: ivana.chua@kepcorp.com

This notice is also available on www.kepcorp.com

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 12:05:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
