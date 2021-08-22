Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Keppel Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN4   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BN4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Proposed Acquisition of Shares in SPH via Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

08/22/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To

:

An Authorised Person

For and on behalf of Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd.

PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY KEPPEL PEGASUS PTE. LTD. (THE "OFFEROR"), A DIRECT, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED ("KCL"), OF ALL THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "OFFEREE") BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Disclosure of Dealings in the Securities of the Offeree; Keppel REIT; or SPH REIT

We, BlackRock, Inc., being an associate of the Offeror, hereby disclose our dealings in the securities (including shares, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the shares) of the Offeree (the "Offeree Securities"); in the securities (including units, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the units) of Keppel REIT (the "K-REITSecurities"); and in the securities (including units, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the units) of SPH REIT (the "SPH REIT Securities") as follows1:

Offeree Securities

Transaction Date

Nature of Transaction

Number and type of Offeree

Transaction

Holdings in

Percentage in

Name of Registered

(Buy/Sell/Exercise)

Securities

Price

Offeree Securities

Offeree Securities

Holder

(State shares, convertible

Per Share (S$)

following the

following the

securities, warrants, options

Transaction

Transaction (%)

or derivatives^)

20-Aug-21

SELL

8,100

1.9 SGD

27,975,794

1.76%

BlackRock, Inc.

20-Aug-21

BUY

41,600

1.8932 SGD

28,017,394

1.76%

BlackRock, Inc.

20-Aug-21

BUY

361,500

1.892 SGD

28,378,894

1.78%

BlackRock, Inc.

20-Aug-21

BUY

3,700

1.8932 SGD

28,382,594

1.78%

BlackRock, Inc.

20-Aug-21

BUY

54,000

1.8932 SGD

28,436,594

1.79%

BlackRock, Inc.

20-Aug-21

BUY

293,300

1.8924 SGD

28,729,894

1.81%

BlackRock, Inc.

20-Aug-21

N/A - Stock Loan Return

8,012,200

N/A

36,742,094

2.31%

BlackRock, Inc.

  • For options, please state the year the options were granted, number of securities under option, the exercise period (or in the case of exercise, the exercise date) and the exercise price or any option money paid or received for such conversion. For derivatives, please state the number of reference securities to which they relate (where relevant), the maturity date (or if applicable, the closing out date) and the reference price.

Other Arrangements in relation to Offeree Securities

1Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. 1

Please provide details of any arrangements, including any indemnity or option arrangements, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, relating to the Offeree Securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing. Details of such arrangements must be disclosed, whether or not dealing takes place.

K-REIT Securities

Transaction Date

Nature of Transaction

Number and type of K-

Transaction

Holdings in K-

Percentage in K-

Name of

(Buy/Sell/Exercise)

REIT Securities

Price

REIT Securities

REIT Securities

Registered Holder

(State units, convertible

Per Unit (S$)

following the

following the

securities, warrants,

Transaction

Transaction (%)

options or derivatives^)

20-Aug-21

N/A - Stock Loan

263,900

N/A

86,568,247

2.35%

BlackRock, Inc.

  • For options, please state the year the options were granted, number of securities under option, the exercise period (or in the case of exercise, the exercise date) and the exercise price or any option money paid or received for such conversion. For derivatives, please state the number of reference securities to which they relate (where relevant), the maturity date (or if applicable, the closing out date) and the reference price.

Other Arrangements in relation to K-REIT Securities

Please provide details of any arrangements, including any indemnity or option arrangements, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, relating to the K-REIT Securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing. Details of such arrangements must be disclosed, whether or not dealing takes place.

2

SPH REIT Securities

Transaction Date

Nature of Transaction

Number and type of SPH

Transaction

Holdings in

Percentage in SPH

Name of

(Buy/Sell/Exercise)

REIT Securities

Price

SPH REIT

REIT Securities

Registered Holder

(State units, convertible

Per Unit (S$)

Securities

following the

securities, warrants,

following the

Transaction (%)

options or derivatives^)

Transaction

20-Aug-21

N/A - Stock Loan

292,100

N/A

11,444,932

0.41%

BlackRock, Inc.

  • For options, please state the year the options were granted, number of securities under option, the exercise period (or in the case of exercise, the exercise date) and the exercise price or any option money paid or received for such conversion. For derivatives, please state the number of reference securities to which they relate (where relevant), the maturity date (or if applicable, the closing out date) and the reference price

Other Arrangements in relation to SPH REIT Securities

Please provide details of any arrangements, including any indemnity or option arrangements, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, relating to the SPH REIT Securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing. Details of such arrangements must be disclosed, whether or not dealing takes place.

We confirm that we agree to the Offeror and KCL disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the Offeror and KCL may in their absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).

We will promptly notify the Offeror and KCL should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect after the date of this disclosure. In the absence of such notification, the Offeror and KCL are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.

3

Date: August 20, 2021

Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc.

Designation: Vice President

4

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 19:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
05:12pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Proposed Acquisition of Shares in SPH via Scheme of Arra..
PU
08/18GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Proposed Acquisition of Shares in SPH via Scheme of Arra..
PU
08/16GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Proposed Acquisition of Shares in SPH via Scheme of Arra..
PU
08/16ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Incorporation of a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
PU
08/12KEPPEL : Incorporates Management Consulting Company in Singapore
MT
08/05Strong Buyer Line-Up for Icon Group
CI
08/04ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Joint Venture with Shanghai Topchain Link Ce..
PU
08/03Keppel Buys Real Estate Assets of Singapore Press Holdings
MT
08/03Singapore Shares Close Lower on Tuesday; Dyna-Mac Climbs 3% on Bagging Fabric..
MT
08/03SPH REIT to Restructure and Delist under $1.63 Billion Deal with Keppel
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 239 M 5 315 M 5 315 M
Net income 2021 668 M 491 M 491 M
Net Debt 2021 9 463 M 6 947 M 6 947 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 9 535 M 6 996 M 7 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 18 452
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,24 SGD
Average target price 6,29 SGD
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Leong Kay Teoh Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Chin General Manager-Group Information Technology
Kenny Mok General Manager-Group Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-2.60%6 996
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.63%646 184
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.05%157 204
SIEMENS AG17.92%129 359
3M COMPANY11.08%112 348
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY15.80%109 815