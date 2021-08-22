General Announcement::Proposed Acquisition of Shares in SPH via Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

To : An Authorised Person For and on behalf of Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd. PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY KEPPEL PEGASUS PTE. LTD. (THE "OFFEROR"), A DIRECT, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED ("KCL"), OF ALL THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "OFFEREE") BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT Disclosure of Dealings in the Securities of the Offeree; Keppel REIT; or SPH REIT We, BlackRock, Inc., being an associate of the Offeror, hereby disclose our dealings in the securities (including shares, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the shares) of the Offeree (the "Offeree Securities"); in the securities (including units, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the units) of Keppel REIT (the "K-REITSecurities"); and in the securities (including units, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the units) of SPH REIT (the "SPH REIT Securities") as follows1: Offeree Securities Transaction Date Nature of Transaction Number and type of Offeree Transaction Holdings in Percentage in Name of Registered (Buy/Sell/Exercise) Securities Price Offeree Securities Offeree Securities Holder (State shares, convertible Per Share (S$) following the following the securities, warrants, options Transaction Transaction (%) or derivatives^) 20-Aug-21 SELL 8,100 1.9 SGD 27,975,794 1.76% BlackRock, Inc. 20-Aug-21 BUY 41,600 1.8932 SGD 28,017,394 1.76% BlackRock, Inc. 20-Aug-21 BUY 361,500 1.892 SGD 28,378,894 1.78% BlackRock, Inc. 20-Aug-21 BUY 3,700 1.8932 SGD 28,382,594 1.78% BlackRock, Inc. 20-Aug-21 BUY 54,000 1.8932 SGD 28,436,594 1.79% BlackRock, Inc. 20-Aug-21 BUY 293,300 1.8924 SGD 28,729,894 1.81% BlackRock, Inc. 20-Aug-21 N/A - Stock Loan Return 8,012,200 N/A 36,742,094 2.31% BlackRock, Inc. For options, please state the year the options were granted, number of securities under option, the exercise period (or in the case of exercise, the exercise date) and the exercise price or any option money paid or received for such conversion. For derivatives, please state the number of reference securities to which they relate (where relevant), the maturity date (or if applicable, the closing out date) and the reference price. Other Arrangements in relation to Offeree Securities 1Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. 1

Please provide details of any arrangements, including any indemnity or option arrangements, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, relating to the Offeree Securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing. Details of such arrangements must be disclosed, whether or not dealing takes place. K-REIT Securities Transaction Date Nature of Transaction Number and type of K- Transaction Holdings in K- Percentage in K- Name of (Buy/Sell/Exercise) REIT Securities Price REIT Securities REIT Securities Registered Holder (State units, convertible Per Unit (S$) following the following the securities, warrants, Transaction Transaction (%) options or derivatives^) 20-Aug-21 N/A - Stock Loan 263,900 N/A 86,568,247 2.35% BlackRock, Inc. For options, please state the year the options were granted, number of securities under option, the exercise period (or in the case of exercise, the exercise date) and the exercise price or any option money paid or received for such conversion. For derivatives, please state the number of reference securities to which they relate (where relevant), the maturity date (or if applicable, the closing out date) and the reference price. Other Arrangements in relation to K-REIT Securities Please provide details of any arrangements, including any indemnity or option arrangements, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, relating to the K-REIT Securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing. Details of such arrangements must be disclosed, whether or not dealing takes place. 2

SPH REIT Securities Transaction Date Nature of Transaction Number and type of SPH Transaction Holdings in Percentage in SPH Name of (Buy/Sell/Exercise) REIT Securities Price SPH REIT REIT Securities Registered Holder (State units, convertible Per Unit (S$) Securities following the securities, warrants, following the Transaction (%) options or derivatives^) Transaction 20-Aug-21 N/A - Stock Loan 292,100 N/A 11,444,932 0.41% BlackRock, Inc. For options, please state the year the options were granted, number of securities under option, the exercise period (or in the case of exercise, the exercise date) and the exercise price or any option money paid or received for such conversion. For derivatives, please state the number of reference securities to which they relate (where relevant), the maturity date (or if applicable, the closing out date) and the reference price Other Arrangements in relation to SPH REIT Securities Please provide details of any arrangements, including any indemnity or option arrangements, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, relating to the SPH REIT Securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing. Details of such arrangements must be disclosed, whether or not dealing takes place. We confirm that we agree to the Offeror and KCL disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the Offeror and KCL may in their absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers). We will promptly notify the Offeror and KCL should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect after the date of this disclosure. In the absence of such notification, the Offeror and KCL are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged. 3

Date: August 20, 2021 Name: Anh Do on behalf of BlackRock, Inc. Designation: Vice President 4