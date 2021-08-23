General Announcement::Proposed Acquisition of Shares in SPH via Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
08/23/2021 | 10:44pm EDT
PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY KEPPEL PEGASUS PTE. LTD. (THE "OFFEROR"), A DIRECT, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED ("KCL"), OF ALL THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "OFFEREE") BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
Disclosure of Dealings in the Securities of the Offeree; Keppel REIT; or SPH REIT
We, BlackRock, Inc., being an associate of the Offeror, hereby disclose our dealings in the securities (including shares, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the shares) of the Offeree (the "Offeree Securities"); in the securities (including units, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the units) of Keppel REIT (the "K-REITSecurities"); and in the securities (including units, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the units) of SPH REIT (the "SPH REIT Securities") as follows1:
Offeree Securities
Transaction Date
Nature of Transaction
Number and type of Offeree
Transaction
Holdings in
Percentage in
Name of Registered
(Buy/Sell/Exercise)
Securities
Price
Offeree Securities
Offeree Securities
Holder
(State shares, convertible
Per Share (S$)
following the
following the
securities, warrants, options
Transaction
Transaction (%)
or derivatives^)
23-Aug-21
SELL
1,300
1.8908 SGD
36,740,794
2.31%
BlackRock, Inc.
For options, please state the year the options were granted, number of securities under option, the exercise period (or in the case of exercise, the exercise date) and the exercise price or any option money paid or received for such conversion. For derivatives, please state the number of reference securities to which they relate (where relevant), the maturity date (or if applicable, the closing out date) and the reference price.
Other Arrangements in relation to Offeree Securities
Please provide details of any arrangements, including any indemnity or option arrangements, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, relating to the Offeree Securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing. Details of such arrangements must be disclosed, whether or not dealing takes place.
1Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. 1
K-REIT Securities
Transaction Date
Nature of Transaction
Number and type of K-
Transaction
Holdings in K-
Percentage in K-
Name of
(Buy/Sell/Exercise)
REIT Securities
Price
REIT Securities
REIT Securities
Registered Holder
(State units, convertible
Per Unit (S$)
following the
following the
securities, warrants,
Transaction
Transaction (%)
options or derivatives^)
23-Aug-21
BUY
37,900
1.11 SGD
86,606,147
2.35%
BlackRock, Inc.
23-Aug-21
BUY
100,800
1.11 SGD
86,706,947
2.35%
BlackRock, Inc.
23-Aug-21
BUY
1,137,400
1.1099 SGD
87,844,347
2.38%
BlackRock, Inc.
23-Aug-21
N/A - Stock Loan Return
448,000
N/A
88,292,347
2.40%
BlackRock, Inc.
For options, please state the year the options were granted, number of securities under option, the exercise period (or in the case of exercise, the exercise date) and the exercise price or any option money paid or received for such conversion. For derivatives, please state the number of reference securities to which they relate (where relevant), the maturity date (or if applicable, the closing out date) and the reference price.
Other Arrangements in relation to K-REIT Securities
Please provide details of any arrangements, including any indemnity or option arrangements, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, relating to the K-REIT Securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing. Details of such arrangements must be disclosed, whether or not dealing takes place.
SPH REIT Securities
N/A
For options, please state the year the options were granted, number of securities under option, the exercise period (or in the case of exercise, the exercise date) and the exercise price or any option money paid or received for such conversion. For derivatives, please state the number of reference securities to which they relate (where relevant), the maturity date (or if applicable, the closing out date) and the reference price
Other Arrangements in relation to SPH REIT Securities
Please provide details of any arrangements, including any indemnity or option arrangements, and any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, of whatever nature, relating to the SPH REIT Securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing. Details of such arrangements must be disclosed, whether or not dealing takes place.
We confirm that we agree to the Offeror and KCL disclosing the information provided herein to the Securities Industry Council and other regulatory authorities as may be required or necessary, such other persons as the Offeror and KCL may in their absolute discretion deem necessary or appropriate and in any public document which may be required by any regulatory authority or by any law or regulation (including, without limitation, the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers).
We will promptly notify the Offeror and KCL should any of the said information prove to be untrue or incorrect in any respect after the date of this disclosure. In the absence of such notification, the Offeror and KCL are entitled to assume that the information hereby furnished is true, accurate and complete and remains unchanged.
