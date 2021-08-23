General Announcement::Proposed Acquisition of Shares in SPH via Scheme of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

To : An Authorised Person For and on behalf of Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd.

PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY KEPPEL PEGASUS PTE. LTD. (THE "OFFEROR"), A DIRECT, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED ("KCL"), OF ALL THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "OFFEREE") BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Disclosure of Dealings in the Securities of the Offeree; Keppel REIT; or SPH REIT

We, BlackRock, Inc., being an associate of the Offeror, hereby disclose our dealings in the securities (including shares, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the shares) of the Offeree (the "Offeree Securities"); in the securities (including units, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the units) of Keppel REIT (the "K-REITSecurities"); and in the securities (including units, convertible securities, warrants, options and derivatives in respect of the units) of SPH REIT (the "SPH REIT Securities") as follows1:

Offeree Securities

Transaction Date Nature of Transaction Number and type of Offeree Transaction Holdings in Percentage in Name of Registered (Buy/Sell/Exercise) Securities Price Offeree Securities Offeree Securities Holder (State shares, convertible Per Share (S$) following the following the securities, warrants, options Transaction Transaction (%) or derivatives^) 23-Aug-21 SELL 1,300 1.8908 SGD 36,740,794 2.31% BlackRock, Inc.

1Dealings on behalf of investment clients have been made on a discretionary (not non-discretionary) basis. 1