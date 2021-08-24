Keppel : Capital's Presentation Slides for Citi-SGX-REITAS REITs & Sponsors ForumDownload

Log in
Keppel : Capital's Presentation Slides for Citi-SGX-REITAS REITs & Sponsors Forum

08/24/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Citi-SGX-REITAS

REITs & Sponsors Forum

25 August 2021

Seizing Opportunities Presented by Macrotrends

At Keppel Capital, our investment decisions are underpinned by macrotrends that will continue to lead and drive demand for quality real assets.

Macrotrends

  • Asia to drive global urbanisation
  • Increased demand for quality goods and services from a growing middle class
  • Connected cities driving increased infrastructural investments
  • COVID-19accelerated the digital transformation for individuals, corporates and governments
  • Increasing focus on energy transition and climate change

Opportunities

  • Increased economic activities will continue to drive demand for quality housing, commercial properties and infrastructure assets
  • Accelerated digital transformation plans will drive growth in cloud computing, underpinning demand for quality hyperscale and colocation data centres
  • Shift towards cleaner energy will drive demand for renewables and alternative assets

2

Drive Towards Sustainable Urbanisation

Urban Cities of the Future

Sustainable Clean Water Sources

Smart and Green Offices

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Retiring Gracefully

Quality Education Facilities

3

Financial twin providing funding and capital recycling opportunities to other business segments in the Keppel Group.

1

Engineering track record

2

Project management

3

Efficiency in

capital allocation

4

Focus on sustainability

5

End-to-end business model

Financial Twin to the Group

Focus Areas

ENERGY &

URBAN DEVELOPMENT

CONNECTIVITY

ENVIRONMENT

Developer of large-scale, complex developments and projects

Keppel O&M

Keppel Land

Keppel Data Centres

Keppel Infrastructure

Keppel Urban Solutions

M1

Keppel Renewable Energy

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Leading asset manager, harnessing Group synergies to

create quality solutions and returns for investors

Keppel Capital Eco-system of private funds and listed REITs & Trust

4

Harnessing Group Synergies to Create Quality Solutions & Returns for Investors

The

Keppel Ecosystem

Providing investors

access to

quality investment

products and

platforms across

diverse asset

classes

DEVELOPER

OPERATOR

MANAGER

Proprietary Deal Flow

Asset creation

Operational

Track record

Cost Efficiencies & Synergy

+ Expertise

+ in public &

Evergreen Capital Solution

private markets

Leveraging Real Asset Development

Fund Management

and Operating Capabilities

Capabilities

5

REITs and

Business Trusts

12

Renewables

Real Estate

Senior Living

Education

Private Funds &

2

More In Pipeline

Overseas AMC Licenses

(China & Korea)

Environment

Data Centres

Logistics

Student

Accommodation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 10:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
