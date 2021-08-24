Keppel : Capital's Presentation Slides for Citi-SGX-REITAS REITs & Sponsors ForumDownload

Citi-SGX-REITAS
REITs & Sponsors Forum
25 August 2021
Seizing Opportunities Presented by Macrotrends
At Keppel Capital, our investment decisions are underpinned by macrotrends that will continue to lead and drive demand for quality real assets.
Macrotrends
-
Asia to drive global urbanisation
-
Increased demand for quality goods and services from a growing middle class
-
Connected cities driving increased infrastructural investments
-
COVID-19accelerated the digital transformation for individuals, corporates and governments
-
Increasing focus on energy transition and climate change
Opportunities
-
Increased economic activities will continue to drive demand for quality housing, commercial properties and infrastructure assets
-
Accelerated digital transformation plans will drive growth in cloud computing, underpinning demand for quality hyperscale and colocation data centres
-
Shift towards cleaner energy will drive demand for renewables and alternative assets
2
Drive Towards Sustainable Urbanisation
|
Urban Cities of the Future
|
Sustainable Clean Water Sources
|
Smart and Green Offices
|
Accelerating Digital Transformation
|
Retiring Gracefully
|
Quality Education Facilities
3
Financial twin providing funding and capital recycling opportunities to other business segments in the Keppel Group.
|
1
|
|
Engineering track record
|
2
|
|
Project management
|
3
|
Efficiency in
|
capital allocation
|
4
|
|
Focus on sustainability
|
5
|
End-to-end business model
Financial Twin to the Group
|
|
Focus Areas
|
|
ENERGY &
|
URBAN DEVELOPMENT
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
ENVIRONMENT
|
|
Developer of large-scale, complex developments and projects
|
Keppel O&M
|
Keppel Land
|
Keppel Data Centres
|
Keppel Infrastructure
|
Keppel Urban Solutions
|
M1
|
Keppel Renewable Energy
|
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
Leading asset manager, harnessing Group synergies to
create quality solutions and returns for investors
Keppel Capital Eco-system of private funds and listed REITs & Trust
Harnessing Group Synergies to Create Quality Solutions & Returns for Investors
The
Keppel Ecosystem
Providing investors
access to
quality investment
products and
platforms across
diverse asset
classes
|
|
DEVELOPER
|
|
OPERATOR
|
|
MANAGER
|
|
|
Proprietary Deal Flow
|
|
|
Asset creation
|
|
Operational
|
|
|
Track record
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost Efficiencies & Synergy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ Expertise
|
+ in public &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Evergreen Capital Solution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
private markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leveraging Real Asset Development
|
|
|
|
Fund Management
|
|
|
|
and Operating Capabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
REITs and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Trusts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
Renewables
|
|
Real Estate
|
Senior Living
|
Education
|
Private Funds &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
More In Pipeline
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas AMC Licenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(China & Korea)
|
|
Environment
|
Data Centres
|
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
Student
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accommodation
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Keppel Corporation Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 10:23:09 UTC.