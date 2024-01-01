Keppel Corporation Limited is an investment holding and management company. The Company's segments include Energy & Environment; Urban Development; Connectivity; Asset Management, and Corporate & Others. The Energy & Environment segment includes offshore production facilities and drilling rigs design, construction, fabrication and repair, ship conversions and repair and specialized shipbuilding, power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and infrastructure operation and maintenance. The Urban Development segment includes property development and investment, as well as master development. The Connectivity segment includes the provision of telecommunications services, retail sales of telecommunications equipment and accessories, development, and operation of data centers and provision of logistics solutions. The Asset Management segment includes management of private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts.

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates