Effective January 01, 2024, Keppel Corporation Limited will change its name to Keppel Ltd.
Keppel Corporation Limited will Change its Name to Keppel Ltd
January 01, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2024
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.07 SGD
|+0.57%
|+2.32%
|-.--%
|Dec. 27
|Keppel's Real Estate Unit to Liquidate Four Subsidiaries
|MT
|Dec. 26
|Keppel's Philippines Unit Divests 50% Stake in SM Keppel Land
|MT
Effective January 01, 2024, Keppel Corporation Limited will change its name to Keppel Ltd.
|Keppel's Real Estate Unit to Liquidate Four Subsidiaries
|MT
|Keppel's Philippines Unit Divests 50% Stake in SM Keppel Land
|MT
|Keppel Placed Keppel Land Units Under Member's Voluntary Liquidation
|MT
|Keppel Liquidates Five Subsidiaries
|MT
|Keppel Corporation Limited Announces Board and Committee Changes
|CI
|Keppel Unit Signs MoU with AM Green to Form Sustainable Fuel Collaboration
|MT
|Keppel Corporation Limited Partners Am Green to Explore Biogenic Carbon-Based Sustainable Fuels Opportunities in Asia and the Middle East
|CI
|Singapore Shares Rally Over 1% Tracking Wall Street Gains; 17Live Group Shares Fall 19% at Close on Debut Day
|MT
|Keppel EaaS to Install Rooftop Photovoltaic Solar Panels at Sabana Industrial REIT Properties
|MT
|Sabana Real Estate Investment Trust Partners Keppel Corporation's Keppel EaaS to Install Rooftop Solar PVs At Five Properties
|CI
|Singapore Shares Slip into Red; Keppel Slips 2% Amidst MOU to Speed Up Clean Energy Transition in Southeast Asia
|MT
|Keppel Signs MOU to Speed Up Clean Energy Transition in Southeast Asia
|MT
|Keppel Unit Signs MoU with UAE's Masdar to Collaborate on Sustainability Technologies
|MT
|Keppel Corporation Limited and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company Join Hands At COP28 to Pursue Multilateral Decarbonisation and Sustainability Projects
|CI
|Keppel Corporation Limited and GenZero Join Hands to Accelerate Southeast Asia's Clean Energy Transition
|CI
|Singapore Stocks Slip in Red; Keppel Shares Climb 4% on Proposed 50% Stake Purchase in Aermont Capital
|MT
|Keppel Agrees to Buy Initial 50% Stake in Aermont Capital for Up to SG$517 Million
|MT
|Singapore's Keppel Corp unit to buy Aermont Capital for $1 bln
|RE
|Keppel Unit Completes Liquidation of Living Solutions
|MT
|Keppel Issues SG$200 Million Bonds Due 2029
|MT
|Keppel Corporation Limited Announces Pricing of SGD 200,000,000 Floating Rate Notes Due 2029
|CI
|Keppel Completes Liquidation of Dormant Units
|MT
|Keppel Corporation Limited Announces Completion of Voluntary Liquidation of Dormant Subsidiary
|CI
|Singapore expands low-carbon power import agreements
|RE
|PhillipCapital Upgrades Keppel to Buy From Accumulate, Adjusts Price Target to SG$7.52 From SG$7.70
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|9 439 M $
|-.--%
|777 B $
|-.--%
|239 B $
|-.--%
|139 B $
|+0.01%
|138 B $
|-.--%
|78 814 M $
|-.--%
|66 892 M $
|-.--%
|60 379 M $
|-.--%
|51 182 M $
|-.--%
|29 693 M $