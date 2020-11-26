Keppel Offshore & Marine Secures S$100 Million Fabrication Contract

By Yi Wei Wong



Keppel Offshore & Marine has secured a contract for fabrication and integration work on a floating vessel through its subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, the company said Thursday.

The contract, valued at about 100 million Singapore dollars (US$74.6 million), will involve the fabrication, installation and integration of topside modules, riser balconies and spread mooring support structures.

Ahead of the vessel's arrival in the yard, Keppel Shipyard will commence with pre-fabrication work on its topside components in the first quarter of next year, the company said. The completed vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022.

When completed, the vessel will be capable of producing 220,000 barrels of oil a day and have an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet a day.

