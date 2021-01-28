Keppel : Posts Net Loss for 2020 on Offshore & Marine Impairments

By Ronnie Harui



Keppel Corp. swung to a net loss for 2020, mainly due to impairments incurred by its offshore and marine business.

The company posted a net loss of S$506 million (US$380.7 million), compared with net profit of S$707 million a year earlier, amid impairments of S$952 million because of its O&M business, the conglomerate said Thursday.

Revenue slid 13% to S$6.57 billion in 2020, owing to lower contributions from the energy and environment, urban development and asset management segments. This was offset by higher revenue from the connectivity segment, Keppel said.

For the second half of 2020, the conglomerate reported a net profit of S$31 million, swinging from a net loss of S$537 million in the first half. Revenue declined 20% from a year earlier to S$3.39 billion in the second half.

The conglomerate said it is exploring inorganic options for the O&M business, although there is no assurance that any transaction would materialize. Keppel said it believes organic restructuring of the business would enhance its competitiveness and attractiveness, should the conglomerate take any inorganic action.

Keppel also said it has decided to sharpen its focus and divest its logistics and channel management business to a third party, which might be able to offer a better ecosystem to scale up this business. Keppel T&T has appointed a financial adviser that is now engaging potential buyers, the conglomerate added.

