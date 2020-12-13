Log in
Keppel : contributes to uplifting communities in Yunnan Province, China

12/13/2020 | 02:37am EST
To further support the Chinese Government's plans to uplift rural communities and stimulate the development of remote regions, Keppel Corporation has launched a new two-year programme under its partnership with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) at a signing ceremony held on 12 December 2020 in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, China. This is part of the RMB5 million collaboration between Keppel Corporation and the CFPA launched in 2018.

The new programme will focus on needy students from 20 schools in Guangnan and Luquan Counties in Yunnan Province. The programme will fund the upgrading of kitchen facilities in the schools and provide the students with nutritious food items on every school day. Beyond financial support, Keppel staff volunteers will also participate in the programme by volunteering their time, knowledge and skills to encourage active learning.

Mr Eric Goh, Chief Representative (China) of Keppel Corporation, said, 'Keppel seeks to do good, wherever we operate. We are pleased to partner the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation to contribute to uplifting rural communities in Yunnan Province, where Keppel has been operating since the 1990s.

'As Singapore and China commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, Keppel looks forward to working closely with all our partners and stakeholders to continue growing our presence in China, and contribute to further deepening the close friendship between the two countries.'

Mr Zheng Wenkai, Chairman of the CFPA, said, 'Since 2018, we have been collaborating with the Keppel Group to support the education and nutrition of students in rural areas of Sichuan Province, and we are happy to kickstart this new programme in Yunnan Province. I believe that this launch will signify a new journey and starting point to consolidate and further the achievements in terms of poverty alleviation, and make greater contributions towards rural revitalisation.'

Since entering China in the 1980s, Keppel has leveraged its capabilities to provide diverse environmental, energy, urban development, connectivity and asset management solutions to meet China's sustainable urbanisation needs in close to 30 cities. Keppel is also the leader of the Singapore consortium for the first two Government-to-Government projects between Singapore and China, the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park and the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.

Keppel also contributes to the community in China with a variety of programmes, including the partnership with the CFPA. The partnership in 2018 began with a three-year programme focused on supporting needy students from about 20 schools in Mabian County, Sichuan Province. Through the programme, over 2,100 needy students are provided with milk every school day, and more than 1,300 students are able to enjoy nutritious, hot school meals made possible with the upgrade of school kitchens. Over 2,400 students have also benefitted from digital library resources sponsored by Keppel.

- End -

About Keppel Corporation

Keppel Corporation is one of Singapore's flagship multinational companies with a global footprint in more than 20 countries. Keppel provides solutions for sustainable urbanisation, focusing on four key areas comprising energy & environment, urban development, connectivity and asset management. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Keppel harnesses the strengths and expertise of its business units to develop, operate and maintain real assets, which provide diverse solutions that are good for the planet, for people and for the Company.

