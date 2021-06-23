Keppel : Sembcorp Marine to explore combining offshore and marine businesses -sources

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate Keppel
Corp and Sembcorp Marine are in the process
of kicking off talks to explore combining their struggling
offshore and marine (O&M) businesses, two sources familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to media.
Trading in shares of Keppel and Sembcorp Marine were halted
on Thursday pending announcements.
Keppel declined comment while there was no immediate
response from Sembcorp Marine to a Reuters query.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, additional reporting by Aradhana
Aravindan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)