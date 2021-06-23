Log in
    BN4   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BN4)
Keppel : Sembcorp Marine to explore combining offshore and marine businesses -sources

06/23/2021 | 10:47pm EDT
SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine are in the process of kicking off talks to explore combining their struggling offshore and marine (O&M) businesses, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Trading in shares of Keppel and Sembcorp Marine were halted on Thursday pending announcements.

Keppel declined comment while there was no immediate response from Sembcorp Marine to a Reuters query. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga, additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.19% 5.11 End-of-day quote.-5.02%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 1.06% 0.191 End-of-day quote.33.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 091 M 5 270 M 5 270 M
Net income 2021 625 M 464 M 464 M
Net Debt 2021 9 672 M 7 189 M 7 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 9 298 M 6 914 M 6 911 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 18 452
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Leong Kay Teoh Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Chin General Manager-Group Information Technology
Kenny Mok General Manager-Group Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-5.02%6 825
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.12%634 592
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.31%149 670
SIEMENS AG16.32%130 055
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.13%114 386
3M COMPANY11.64%113 118