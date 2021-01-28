Log in
Singapore's Keppel to exit rig-building business, posts 2020 loss

01/28/2021 | 05:16am EST
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp said on Thursday its struggling offshore and marine (O&M) segment will exit the rig-building business as part of a previously flagged strategic review.

Keppel and its smaller rival Sembcorp Marine were among the world's biggest oil rig-builders, but low oil prices and an oversupply of rigs have hit the business hard.

The O&M business will focus on areas such as renewables and gas solutions, and will have a "significantly reduced headcount" as part of the restructuring, Keppel said.

"When we succeed in executing these plans, we will see a transformed and more competitive Keppel O&M, well-placed to support the global energy transition," said CEO Loh Chin Hua.

Keppel said it was also exploring inorganic options for the O&M business.

The company, whose businesses include property development and telecommunications, reported a net loss of S$506 million ($380 million) for 2020, compared to a net profit of S$707 million a year earlier.

Its latest results included impairments of S$952 million mainly due to the offshore and marine business.

($1 = 1.3329 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Chen Lin in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.89% 5.59 End-of-day quote.3.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.29% 55.72 Delayed Quote.7.08%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD -2.44% 0.16 End-of-day quote.11.89%
WTI 0.48% 52.68 Delayed Quote.8.49%
Financials
Sales 2020 6 660 M 5 000 M 5 000 M
Net income 2020 -206 M -155 M -155 M
Net Debt 2020 9 663 M 7 254 M 7 254 M
P/E ratio 2020 -63,4x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 10 142 M 7 633 M 7 613 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 18 297
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Khirn Hai Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Ek Kia Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED3.90%7 633
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.26%139 902
SIEMENS AG10.06%125 029
3M COMPANY6.79%107 837
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.37%99 687
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-4.19%61 829
