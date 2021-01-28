Singapore's Keppel to exit rig-building business, posts 2020 loss

Keppel and its smaller rival Sembcorp Marine were among the world's biggest oil rig-builders, but low oil prices and an oversupply of rigs have hit the business hard.

The O&M business will focus on areas such as renewables and gas solutions, and will have a "significantly reduced headcount" as part of the restructuring, Keppel said.

"When we succeed in executing these plans, we will see a transformed and more competitive Keppel O&M, well-placed to support the global energy transition," said CEO Loh Chin Hua.

Keppel said it was also exploring inorganic options for the O&M business.

The company, whose businesses include property development and telecommunications, reported a net loss of S$506 million ($380 million) for 2020, compared to a net profit of S$707 million a year earlier.

Its latest results included impairments of S$952 million mainly due to the offshore and marine business.

($1 = 1.3329 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Chen Lin in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)