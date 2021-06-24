Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Keppel Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BN4   SG1U68934629

KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BN4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore's Temasek-backed oil rig builders explore deal in downturn

06/24/2021 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Sembcorp Marine sign is pictured at the shipyard in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Temasek-backed conglomerate Keppel and Singapore's smaller Sembcorp Marine are considering combining their loss-making offshore and marine (O&M) businesses as they battle a prolonged downturn.

A deal would see Keppel spin off the new business into a listed entity and ultimately exit the legacy business, with Singapore state investor Temasek becoming the largest shareholder in the combined company.

Keppel's O&M unit, which is one of the world's largest offshore oil rig builders, and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) have been battered by a perfect storm of oversupply, a sustained oil price collapse and a long-term drop in new orders.

Markets have been expecting combinations in rig-building as companies in the shipbuilding and marine sectors in countries such as South Korea and China have already joined forces.

"Consolidation is needed simply because of competition, and the need for bigger working capital to take on new and bigger projects," Joel Ng at KGI Securities said.

Sembmarine has a market value of S$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion), while Keppel, whose businesses include property and infrastructure, is valued at S$9.3 billion.

"After several months of discussions with external parties, we have reached an understanding on how the deal will proceed but it is still subject to diligence and finalising a number of very important factors such as the exchange ratio," Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua told a news conference.

Trading in both shares was halted earlier, pending announcements. Reuters reported sources as saying that Keppel and Sembmarine were set to begin talks to explore combining their O&M businesses.

In a joint statement the companies said they will "undertake mutual due diligence and discuss the terms of the potential combination, which is expected to take several months."

"If completed, the potential combination would create a stronger player to capitalise on growing opportunities in the O&M, renewable and clean energy sectors," they added.

If a deal proceeds, the combined entity willbe a listed company in which Sembmarine's shareholders will hold shares, while Keppel will receive stock and up to S$500 million cash.

Keppel said it plans to distribute the combined entity shares to its shareholders.

Keppel and Sembmarine own a network of shipyards in Singapore and overseas, including in Brazil, and employ thousands of workers. Sembmarine said the deal will help it diversify further into renewables and clean energy.

Temasek last year scrapped a $3 billion plan to raise its stake and take control of Keppel after a poor performance by the company, whose other businesses range from property to infrastructure.

Keppel has said it was exploring options for its O&M business, as part of a 10-year strategy to refocus its portfolio on energy and environment, urban development, connectivity and asset management.

On Thursday, Sembmarine also announced a S$1.5 billion fully committed rights issue under which it is selling shares at a 58% discount to Thursday's closing price. The funds will be for working capital and other uses, including debt servicing.

A fully-owned subsidiary of Temasek has committed to subscribing up to 67% of it, with DBS underwriting the rest.

The rights issue comes just a year after Temasek stepped in to support a S$2.1 billion rights issue by Sembmarine as it de-merged from Sembcorp Industries

DBS Bank is financial adviser to Sembmarine on the rights issue, Credit Suisse is financial adviser to Sembmarine on the potential combination and JPMorgan is advising Keppel.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jason Neely, Kim Coghill and Alexander Smith)

By Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 1.19% 5.11 End-of-day quote.-5.02%
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD -0.46% 2.15 End-of-day quote.25.73%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 1.06% 0.191 End-of-day quote.33.57%
All news about KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
09:43aSingapore's Temasek-backed oil rig builders explore deal in downturn
RE
06:32aKeppel, Sembcorp Marine in Talks to Combine Offshore and Marine Businesses
DJ
01:23aKeppel, Sembcorp Marine in talks for marine services deal, sources say
RE
06/23KEPPEL  : Sembcorp Marine to explore combining offshore and marine businesses -s..
RE
06/23Boards of keppel corp and sembcorp marine to hold meeting on thursday - sourc..
RE
06/23Keppel corp and sembcorp marine to explore combining offshore and marine busi..
RE
06/23SEMBCORP MARINE  : Singapore's Keppel, Sembcorp Marine request trading halts
RE
06/23CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment as Independent Director
PU
06/23GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Changes in Composition of Board and Board Committees
PU
06/23DBS  : Unveils Digital Bond Issuance Platform for Greater Accessibility
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 091 M 5 281 M 5 281 M
Net income 2021 625 M 465 M 465 M
Net Debt 2021 9 672 M 7 204 M 7 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 9 298 M 6 914 M 6 925 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 18 452
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Keppel Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,11 SGD
Average target price 6,04 SGD
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chin Hua Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hon Chew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Leong Kay Teoh Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Chin General Manager-Group Information Technology
Kenny Mok General Manager-Group Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-5.02%6 914
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.43%628 414
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.92%149 093
SIEMENS AG16.46%130 627
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.91%113 683
3M COMPANY10.05%111 506