  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Keppel Infrastructure Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A7RU   SG1U48933923

KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

(A7RU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

General Announcement::Member's Voluntary Liquidation of dormant subsidiary

12/18/2021 | 06:10am EST
(Business Trust Registration Number 2007001)

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore as a business trust pursuant to a trust deed dated 5 January 2007 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

MEMBER'S VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARY

FOLLOWING DISPOSAL OF INTERESTS IN DATACENTRE ONE

Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd., acting in its capacity as trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust, wishes to announce that pursuant to the completion of the disposal of 51% of the issued and paid-up share capital of DataCentre One Pte. Ltd. as announced on 31 October 2019, it has placed its dormant wholly-owned subsidiary, CityDC Pte. Ltd., under member's voluntary liquidation as of 17 December 2021.

The liquidation of the above-named subsidiary is not expected to have any material financial impact on the distribution per unit of KIT for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD. (Company Registration No: 200803959H)

As Trustee-Manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust

Darren Tan

Company Secretary

17 December 2021

Disclaimer

Keppel Infrastructure Trust published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 11:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
