General Announcement::Notice of Date for Keppel Infrastructure Trust's 3Q 2021 Business and Operational Updates

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Notice of Date for Keppel Infrastructure Trust's

Third Quarter 2021 Business and Operational Updates

Singapore, 4 October 2021 - Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd. ("Trustee-Manager"), as trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust ("KIT"), wishes to inform that it will announce KIT's third quarter 2021 business and operational updates on 27 October 2021.

For further information, please contact

Ms Emmulin Wee

Senior Manager

Investor Relations

Tel: (65) 6803 1857

Email: emmulin.wee@kepcapital.com

This notice is also available on www.kepinfratrust.com

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the KIT Trustee-Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the KIT Trustee-Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Units. The past performance of KIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of KIT. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the KIT Trustee-Manager's current view on future events.

Disclaimer

Keppel Infrastructure Trust published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 12:05:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
