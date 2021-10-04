General Announcement::Notice of Date for Keppel Infrastructure Trust's 3Q 2021 Business and Operational Updates

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of Date for Keppel Infrastructure Trust's

Third Quarter 2021 Business and Operational Updates

______________________________________________________________________________________

Singapore, 4 October 2021 - Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd. ("Trustee-Manager"), as trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust ("KIT"), wishes to inform that it will announce KIT's third quarter 2021 business and operational updates on 27 October 2021.

For further information, please contact

Ms Emmulin Wee

Senior Manager

Investor Relations

Tel: (65) 6803 1857

Email: emmulin.wee@kepcapital.com

