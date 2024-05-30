Citi's Macro & Pan-Asia Investor Conference

29 - 30 May 2024

Outline

Overview

4

Proposed Acquisition of Ventura

11

KMC CTA Extension and Capital Restructuring

22

Growth and Value Creation

25

1Q 2024 Operational Updates

30

Overview

European Onshore Wind

Platform

Largest SGX-listed Infrastructure Business Trust1

Providing exposure to the resilient and growing global infrastructure sector

S$8.1b AUM

Portfolio of scale providing global access to attractive real assets

Essential businesses

>10 mature economies

and assets

Focused on investment grade jurisdictions

underpinned by strong secular tailwinds

with well-developed regulatory frameworks

and strong sovereign credit ratings

NORWAY and SWEDEN

KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

ENERGY TRANSITION

ENERGY TRANSITION

European Onshore Wind

Aramco Gas Pipelines Company

Platform

GERMANY

THE PHILIPPINES

ENERGY TRANSITION

DISTRIBUTION & STORAGE

Borkum Riffgrund 2 (BKR2)

Philippine Coastal Storage &

German Solar Portfolio2

Pipeline Corporation

(Philippine Coastal)

SOUTH KOREA ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

  • Eco Management Korea Holdings (EMK)

SINGAPORE ENERGY TRANSITION City Energy

  • Keppel Merlimau Cogen Plant

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Senoko Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Plant

  • Keppel Seghers Tuas WTE Plant
  • Keppel Seghers Ulu Pandan NEWater Plant
  • SingSpring Desalination Plant

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND DISTRIBUTION & STORAGE

  • Ixom
  • Proposed acquisition of Ventura

1.

By enterprise value.

2.

Completed first closing of the German Solar Portfolio acquisition on 2 Jan 2024 and second closing on 15 Mar 2024 with the remaining phases to be completed

by end-Jun 2024.

Building the Infrastructural Foundation for a Sustainable Future

Supports energy transition, safeguards the environment and drives economic growth

FY 2023: Record Year

Driven by strong portfolio performance from growth and value creation

Record EBITDA

$463.7m1

Up 15.3%y-o-y

Record DI2

$316.8m

Up 42% y-o-y

Delivering DPU-accretion4

>16%

For 1Q 2024 transactions

(FY 2023 pro forma)

Record DPU (cents)

6.193

3.72 3.72 3.78 3.82

FY 2019

FY 2020

FY 2021

FY 2022

FY 2023

Focus on growth and value creation:

  • KMC CTA extension and capital restructuring: +11%4
  • Proposed acquisition of Ventura: +3.4%4
  • Acquisition of German Solar Portfolio: +1.7%4,5

1. Excludes one-off acquisition related cost incurred ($3.7m), unrealised exchange gains ($3.3m), fair value gain on the investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (AGPC) ($9.3m), write-off of EMK's fixed assets ($1.7m) and reversal of impairment loss on the Lista onshore wind farm in Norway ($1.5m). Group adjusted EBITDA would be $472.4m without the adjustments.

2. Computed as Funds from Operations less mandatory debt repayment and other charges, credits or adjustments as deemed appropriate by the Trustee-Manager.

3. Includes special distribution of 2.33 cents supported by successful value creation strategy.

4. Assume that all Distributable Income generated will be distributed to KIT and minority shareholders. The pro forma DPU-accretion set out herein should not be interpreted as being representative of the future DPU.

5. DPU-accretion of 2% as disclosed in the announcement made on 21 Dec 2023 is based on FY 2022 pro forma.

Driving Portfolio Growth through Acquisitions and Value Creation

Well-positioned for growth

milestones

Expand into transportation infrastructure

Acquisition of Ventura

Made 1st solar investment

2024-

German Solar Portfolio

Concession and CTA extensions

2023

Senoko WTE Plant and KMC

Oct 2022

Sep 2022

Crystalised value creation

Ixom and City Energy

Jun 2022

Feb 2022

Acquired 52%

Jan 2021

interest in EMK,

Acquired 50%

an integrated

waste platform

Feb 2019

interest in

Acquired 13.4%

in South Korea

Philippine Coastal

Acquired

interest in a

Acquired 100%

remaining 30%

European Onshore

stake in Ixom

stake in the

Wind Platform,

Acquired 49%

SingSpring

with three wind

stake in Aramco

Desalination

farms across

Gas Pipelines

Plant

Norway and

Company as part

Sweden

of a consortium

Dec 2022

Acquired 20.5% interest in BKR2, an offshore wind farm in Germany

Feb 2024

Jan 2024

Dec 2023

Announced

acquisition of

Acquired 13.4%

Acquired 45%

Ventura, a

leading

interest in

interest in a

Fäbodliden II,

German solar

transportation

business in

an onshore

portfolio

1

wind farm in

Australia

Sweden

Pro forma

AUM: $8.7b

Up 7% from $8.1b2

as at 2 Jan 2024

  1. Completed first closing of the German Solar Portfolio acquisition on 2 Jan 2024 and second closing on 15 Mar 2024 with the remaining phases to be completed by end-Jun 2024.
  2. Assets under Management (AUM). Based on independent valuation conducted by Ernst & Young. Represents KIT's equity stake in the enterprise value of its investments plus cash held at the Trust. Excluding first phase of German Solar Portfolio acquisition, AUM would be $7.4b as at 31 Dec 2023.

Voluntary Independent Portfolio Valuation

Portfolio AUM of $8.1b with new acquisitions and value creation initiatives

  • Improve transparency and better reflect asset values which are largely recognised at cost in statutory reports
  • Higher valuation of existing portfolio: $7.4b vs $7.3b for FY 2022 driven by growth in existing businesses

A resilient and growing portfolio..

Assets under Management (AUM)

By Business and Assets

By Geography

Australia and

Others, 2%

New Zealand

Singapore, 21%

23%

Energy

Transition, 63%

S$8.1b1

Philippines, 5%

S$8.1b1

Korea, 5%

Europe, 19%

Kingdom of Saudi

Distribution

Arabia, 27%

and Storage,

28%

Environmental

Services, 7%

  • that is well insulated from inflation

Inflation-protection

>90%

~65% of portfolio with costs pass through mechanisms / CPI-linked;~30% in businesses with leading position and price-setting capabilities

1. Assets under Management (AUM). Based on independent valuation conducted by Ernst & Young (except the German Solar Portfolio). Represents KIT's equity stake in the enterprise value of its investments plus cash held at the Trust. Excluding first phase of German Solar Portfolio acquisition, AUM would be $7.4b as at

31 December 2023.

Deepen Renewables Exposure with First Solar Portfolio Investment

Attractive de-risked portfolio backed by 20-year lease contracts with German households

  • Acquisition of a 45% stake in a German solar portfolio comprising > 60,000 bundled solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, including > 55,000 battery storage systems and > 30,000 EV charging equipment, backed by 20-year contracts
  • Developed and maintained by Enpal, the largest provider of solar solutions to residential homes in Germany
  • Jointly acquiring with Equitix, a global infrastructure investor and fund manager, and their co-investors

Accretive investment

Renewables Exposure

Carbon emissions avoidance

Highly predictable cash flows

1.3GW

115k tonnes1

Residential solar installation fueled

Up from 740MW

per annum

by price benefits

Seller

Enpal GmbH

Purchase Consideration

€109m (S$159m)2

Portfolio significantly de-risked

Enterprise Value

€733m (S$1.1b)2

Further KIT's environmental

Proposed Funding

Internal sources of funds and/or external borrowings

Expected Completion3

First 53,500 systems: Completed in Jan 2024

targets

Remaining 6,500 systems: By end-Jun 2024

  1. Based on conversion factor of 349 gCO2/KWh per IEA emissions factors.
  2. Based on EUR/SGD of 1.465. Purchase consideration exclude acquisition and transaction costs.
  3. Completed first closing on 2 Jan 2024 and second closing on 15 Mar 2024 with the remaining phases to be completed by end-Jun 2024.

