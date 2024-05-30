Citi's Macro & Pan-Asia Investor Conference
29 - 30 May 2024
Outline
Overview
▪ Proposed Acquisition of Ventura
▪ KMC CTA Extension and Capital Restructuring
▪ Growth and Value Creation
1Q 2024 Operational Updates
Constituent of:
Awards and Accreditations1:
MSCI Singapore
FTSE ST Large
Small Cap Index
& Mid-Cap Index
1. Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte Ltd is a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, under the membership of Keppel Capital.
Overview
European Onshore Wind
Platform
Largest SGX-listed Infrastructure Business Trust1
Providing exposure to the resilient and growing global infrastructure sector
S$8.1b AUM
Portfolio of scale providing global access to attractive real assets
Essential businesses
>10 mature economies
and assets
Focused on investment grade jurisdictions
underpinned by strong secular tailwinds
with well-developed regulatory frameworks
and strong sovereign credit ratings
NORWAY and SWEDEN
KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA
ENERGY TRANSITION
ENERGY TRANSITION
▪ European Onshore Wind
▪ Aramco Gas Pipelines Company
Platform
GERMANY
THE PHILIPPINES
ENERGY TRANSITION
DISTRIBUTION & STORAGE
▪ Borkum Riffgrund 2 (BKR2)
▪
Philippine Coastal Storage &
▪ German Solar Portfolio2
Pipeline Corporation
(Philippine Coastal)
SOUTH KOREA ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
- Eco Management Korea Holdings (EMK)
SINGAPORE ENERGY TRANSITION ▪ City Energy
- Keppel Merlimau Cogen Plant
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
▪ Senoko Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Plant
- Keppel Seghers Tuas WTE Plant
- Keppel Seghers Ulu Pandan NEWater Plant
- SingSpring Desalination Plant
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND DISTRIBUTION & STORAGE
- Ixom
- Proposed acquisition of Ventura
By enterprise value.
2.
Completed first closing of the German Solar Portfolio acquisition on 2 Jan 2024 and second closing on 15 Mar 2024 with the remaining phases to be completed
by end-Jun 2024.
Building the Infrastructural Foundation for a Sustainable Future
Supports energy transition, safeguards the environment and drives economic growth
FY 2023: Record Year
Driven by strong portfolio performance from growth and value creation
Record EBITDA
$463.7m1
Up 15.3%y-o-y
Record DI2
$316.8m
Up 42% y-o-y
Delivering DPU-accretion4
>16%
For 1Q 2024 transactions
(FY 2023 pro forma)
Record DPU (cents)
6.193
3.72 3.72 3.78 3.82
FY 2019
FY 2020
FY 2021
FY 2022
FY 2023
Focus on growth and value creation:
- KMC CTA extension and capital restructuring: +11%4
- Proposed acquisition of Ventura: +3.4%4
- Acquisition of German Solar Portfolio: +1.7%4,5
1. Excludes one-off acquisition related cost incurred ($3.7m), unrealised exchange gains ($3.3m), fair value gain on the investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (AGPC) ($9.3m), write-off of EMK's fixed assets ($1.7m) and reversal of impairment loss on the Lista onshore wind farm in Norway ($1.5m). Group adjusted EBITDA would be $472.4m without the adjustments.
2. Computed as Funds from Operations less mandatory debt repayment and other charges, credits or adjustments as deemed appropriate by the Trustee-Manager.
3. Includes special distribution of 2.33 cents supported by successful value creation strategy.
4. Assume that all Distributable Income generated will be distributed to KIT and minority shareholders. The pro forma DPU-accretion set out herein should not be interpreted as being representative of the future DPU.
5. DPU-accretion of 2% as disclosed in the announcement made on 21 Dec 2023 is based on FY 2022 pro forma.
Driving Portfolio Growth through Acquisitions and Value Creation
Well-positioned for growth
milestones
Expand into transportation infrastructure
Acquisition of Ventura
Made 1st solar investment
2024-
German Solar Portfolio
Concession and CTA extensions
2023
Senoko WTE Plant and KMC
Oct 2022
Sep 2022
Crystalised value creation
Ixom and City Energy
Jun 2022
Feb 2022
Acquired 52%
Jan 2021
interest in EMK,
Acquired 50%
an integrated
waste platform
Feb 2019
interest in
Acquired 13.4%
in South Korea
Philippine Coastal
Acquired
interest in a
Acquired 100%
remaining 30%
European Onshore
stake in Ixom
stake in the
Wind Platform,
Acquired 49%
SingSpring
with three wind
stake in Aramco
Desalination
farms across
Gas Pipelines
Plant
Norway and
Company as part
Sweden
of a consortium
Dec 2022
Acquired 20.5% interest in BKR2, an offshore wind farm in Germany
Feb 2024
Jan 2024
Dec 2023
Announced
acquisition of
Acquired 13.4%
Acquired 45%
Ventura, a
leading
interest in
interest in a
Fäbodliden II,
German solar
transportation
business in
an onshore
portfolio
1
wind farm in
Australia
Sweden
Pro forma
AUM: $8.7b
Up 7% from $8.1b2
as at 2 Jan 2024
- Completed first closing of the German Solar Portfolio acquisition on 2 Jan 2024 and second closing on 15 Mar 2024 with the remaining phases to be completed by end-Jun 2024.
- Assets under Management (AUM). Based on independent valuation conducted by Ernst & Young. Represents KIT's equity stake in the enterprise value of its investments plus cash held at the Trust. Excluding first phase of German Solar Portfolio acquisition, AUM would be $7.4b as at 31 Dec 2023.
Voluntary Independent Portfolio Valuation
Portfolio AUM of $8.1b with new acquisitions and value creation initiatives
- Improve transparency and better reflect asset values which are largely recognised at cost in statutory reports
- Higher valuation of existing portfolio: $7.4b vs $7.3b for FY 2022 driven by growth in existing businesses
A resilient and growing portfolio..
Assets under Management (AUM)
By Business and Assets
By Geography
Australia and
Others, 2%
New Zealand
Singapore, 21%
23%
Energy
Transition, 63%
S$8.1b1
Philippines, 5%
S$8.1b1
Korea, 5%
Europe, 19%
Kingdom of Saudi
Distribution
Arabia, 27%
and Storage,
28%
Environmental
Services, 7%
- that is well insulated from inflation
Inflation-protection
>90%
~65% of portfolio with costs pass through mechanisms / CPI-linked;~30% in businesses with leading position and price-setting capabilities
1. Assets under Management (AUM). Based on independent valuation conducted by Ernst & Young (except the German Solar Portfolio). Represents KIT's equity stake in the enterprise value of its investments plus cash held at the Trust. Excluding first phase of German Solar Portfolio acquisition, AUM would be $7.4b as at
31 December 2023.
9
Deepen Renewables Exposure with First Solar Portfolio Investment
Attractive de-risked portfolio backed by 20-year lease contracts with German households
- Acquisition of a 45% stake in a German solar portfolio comprising > 60,000 bundled solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, including > 55,000 battery storage systems and > 30,000 EV charging equipment, backed by 20-year contracts
- Developed and maintained by Enpal, the largest provider of solar solutions to residential homes in Germany
- Jointly acquiring with Equitix, a global infrastructure investor and fund manager, and their co-investors
✓ Accretive investment
Renewables Exposure
Carbon emissions avoidance
✓ Highly predictable cash flows
1.3GW
115k tonnes1
✓ Residential solar installation fueled
Up from 740MW
per annum
by price benefits
Seller
Enpal GmbH
Purchase Consideration
€109m (S$159m)2
✓
Portfolio significantly de-risked
Enterprise Value
€733m (S$1.1b)2
✓ Further KIT's environmental
Proposed Funding
Internal sources of funds and/or external borrowings
Expected Completion3
First 53,500 systems: Completed in Jan 2024
targets
Remaining 6,500 systems: By end-Jun 2024
- Based on conversion factor of 349 gCO2/KWh per IEA emissions factors.
- Based on EUR/SGD of 1.465. Purchase consideration exclude acquisition and transaction costs.
- Completed first closing on 2 Jan 2024 and second closing on 15 Mar 2024 with the remaining phases to be completed by end-Jun 2024.
10
