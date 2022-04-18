Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Keppel Infrastructure Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A7RU   SG1U48933923

KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

(A7RU)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/18 05:06:03 am EDT
0.5700 SGD    0.00%
11:24aKEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : KIT 1Q FY22 Key Business and Operational Updates
PU
05:34aKEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Key Business and Operational Updates for the First Quarter 2022
PU
04/14KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
PU
Keppel Infrastructure Trust : KIT 1Q FY22 Key Business and Operational Updates

04/18/2022 | 11:24am EDT
1Q 2022 Operational Updates

18 April 2022

Outline

1Q 2022 Highlights 3

Business Updates 7

Finance and Capital Management 12

Additional Information 17

Constituent of:

MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index

FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index

Awards and Accreditations:

2

1Q 2022 Highlights

1Q 2022 Highlights

  • Strong platform for continued growth:

    EBITDA (S$m)

    ̶

    Strengthened cash flow resiliency: Completed investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company in Feb 2022

    5.5%

    89.61,2

    ̶

    84.91

    Proposed amendments to fee structure to support growth and promote alignment of interests with Unitholders

    ̶

    Strategic review of Ixom to potentially unlock value and redeploy capital intosectors supported by favourable megatrends e.g. decarbonisation and digitalisation

  • Steady portfolio performance, driven by robust operations and growth across the

    Trust's portfolio of essential businesses and assets

1Q 2021

1Q 2022

̶

Ixom expanded product offerings with the acquisition of Bituminous Products and divested Fiji business to focus on core capabilities

  • 5.5% yoy increase, supported by the strong performance of Ixom

̶

City Energy driving new growth engines: IoT-enabled home solutions and electric vehicle charging services

  • 1. Excluding Basslink's EBITDA contribution.

  • 2. Excludes Ixom's divestment of Fiji business (S$1.2m) and one-off acquisition related cost incurred for the investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (S$26.3m). Group EBITDA is S$58.9m without the adjustments.

  • 3. "Free Cash Flow to Equity" has been re-named to "Distributable Income", with no change to computation, i.e. Distributable Income is computed as Funds from

    Operations less mandatory debt repayment and other charges, credits or adjustments as deemed appropriate by the Trustee-Manager.

4

Diversified portfolio with maiden investment in the Middle East

Completed the Investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company

  • Part of a global consortium to acquire a 49% stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, which holds a 20-year lease-and-lease-back agreement over the usage rights of Aramco's gas pipelines network

  • Aramco Gas Pipelines Company will receive quarterly tariff payments backed by a minimum volume commitment from Aramco, which will retain full ownership and operational control of the Gas Pipelines Network

  • World's largest energy infrastructure deal in 2021, investing alongside leading infrastructure investors including BlackRock Real Assets and Saudi-based Hassana Investment Company

Investment merits:

  • Invest in a strong and growing business backed by favourable gas demand dynamics

  • Top-tier counterparty with strong operational track record

  • Strongly contracted nature of investment withdownside protection

  • Supports the transition of the Saudi economy towards a more sustainable energy future

  • Enhances resiliency of KIT's portfolio

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Keppel Infrastructure Trust published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
