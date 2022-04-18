Keppel Infrastructure Trust : KIT 1Q FY22 Key Business and Operational Updates

1Q 2022 Operational Updates
18 April 2022
Outline
1Q 2022 Highlights 3
Business Updates 7
Finance and Capital Management 12
Additional Information 17
1Q 2022 Highlights
1Q 2022 Highlights
-
▪ Strong platform for continued growth:
EBITDA (S$m)
̶
Strengthened cash flow resiliency: Completed investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company in Feb 2022
5.5%
89.61,2
̶
Proposed amendments to fee structure to support growth and promote alignment of interests with Unitholders
̶
Strategic review of Ixom to potentially unlock value and redeploy capital intosectors supported by favourable megatrends e.g. decarbonisation and digitalisation
-
▪ Steady portfolio performance, driven by robust operations and growth across the
Trust's portfolio of essential businesses and assets
1Q 2021
1Q 2022
̶
Ixom expanded product offerings with the acquisition of Bituminous Products and divested Fiji business to focus on core capabilities
̶
City Energy driving new growth engines: IoT-enabled home solutions and electric vehicle charging services
-
1. Excluding Basslink's EBITDA contribution.
-
2. Excludes Ixom's divestment of Fiji business (S$1.2m) and one-off acquisition related cost incurred for the investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (S$26.3m). Group EBITDA is S$58.9m without the adjustments.
-
3. "Free Cash Flow to Equity" has been re-named to "Distributable Income", with no change to computation, i.e. Distributable Income is computed as Funds from
Operations less mandatory debt repayment and other charges, credits or adjustments as deemed appropriate by the Trustee-Manager.
4
Diversified portfolio with maiden investment in the Middle East
Completed the Investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company
-
▪ Part of a global consortium to acquire a 49% stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, which holds a 20-year lease-and-lease-back agreement over the usage rights of Aramco's gas pipelines network
-
▪ Aramco Gas Pipelines Company will receive quarterly tariff payments backed by a minimum volume commitment from Aramco, which will retain full ownership and operational control of the Gas Pipelines Network
Investment merits:
-
✓ Invest in a strong and growing business backed by favourable gas demand dynamics
-
✓ Top-tier counterparty with strong operational track record
-
✓ Strongly contracted nature of investment withdownside protection
-
✓ Supports the transition of the Saudi economy towards a more sustainable energy future
-
✓ Enhances resiliency of KIT's portfolio
5
