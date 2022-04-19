Keppel Infrastructure Trust : KIT AGM Presentation Slides

Annual General Meeting
19 April 2022
FY 2021 Highlights
Declared first DPU growth in 6 years
DPU (cents)
3.72
3.72
3.72
3.72
3.72
3.78
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Robust portfolio performance
▪ Ixom: Sharpened focus with divestment of Fiji business; strengthened market share with three bolt on acquisitions in 2021
▪ City Energy: Driving new growth engines with IoT-enabled home solutions and electric vehicle charging services
▪ Philippines Coastal: Secured new contracts, increased utilization rate
Strong balance sheet supports growth
Low Gearing
20.3%
Comfortable debt headroom to pursue growth
Cash
$817m
Strong war chest to support growth aspirations
Net debt / EBITDA
2.9x
Down from 4.2x as at 31 Dec 2020
Diversified portfolio with maiden investment in the Middle East
Completed the Investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company
▪ Part of a global consortium to acquire a 49% stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, which holds a 20-year lease-and-lease-back agreement over the usage rights of Aramco's gas pipelines network
▪ Aramco Gas Pipelines Company will receive quarterly tariff payments backed by a minimum volume commitment from Aramco, which will retain full ownership and operational control of the Gas Pipelines Network
Investment merits:
✓ Invest in a strong and growing business backed by favourable gas demand dynamics
✓ Top-tier counterparty with strong operational track record
✓ Strongly contracted nature of investment withdownside protection
✓ Supports the transition of the Saudi economy towards a more sustainable energy future
✓ Enhances resiliency of KIT's portfolio
1Q 2022 Highlights
▪ Strong platform for continued growth:
EBITDA (S$m)
Strengthened cash flow resiliency: Completed investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company in Feb 2022
5.5%
89.61,2
Proposed amendments to fee structure to support growth and promote alignment of interests with Unitholders
Strategic review of Ixom to potentially unlock value and redeploy capital intosectors supported by favourable megatrends e.g. decarbonisation and digitalisation
▪ Steady portfolio performance, driven by robust operations and growth across the
Trust's portfolio of essential businesses and assets
1Q 2021
1Q 2022
Ixom expanded product offerings with the acquisition of Bituminous Products and divested Fiji business to focus on core capabilities
City Energy driving new growth engines: IoT-enabled home solutions and electric vehicle charging services
1. Excluding Basslink's EBITDA contribution.
2. Excludes Ixom's divestment of Fiji business (S$1.2m) and one-off acquisition related cost incurred for the investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (S$26.3m). Group EBITDA is S$58.9m without the adjustments.
3. "Free Cash Flow to Equity" has been re-named to "Distributable Income", with no change to computation, i.e. Distributable Income is computed as Funds from
Operations less mandatory debt repayment and other charges, credits or adjustments as deemed appropriate by the Trustee-Manager.
Capital Management
▪ Obtained S$150m equity bridge loan to fund investment in Aramco Gas Pipelines Company
▪ Proactively manage interest rate exposure: ~82% of loans hedged
▪ Mitigate impact of currency fluctuations: 87.6% of foreign distributions hedged
▪ Weighted average interest rate: 2.1%
▪ Weighted average term to maturity: 3.1 years
▪ Net gearing: 32.6%
▪ Net debt / EBITDA: 4.1x
Debt Repayment Profile < 1 yrDebt Breakdown by Currency
|
Loan Profile
|
Amount ($m)
|
Maturity/ Call Date
|
Repayment
|
KIT Equity Bridge Loan
|
S$150.0
|
Feb 2024
|
Bullet1
|
Ixom
|
A$619.5
|
Feb 2024
|
Bullet1
|
SingSpring
|
S$22.1
|
Dec 2024
|
Amortising
|
KIT Term Loan
|
S$50.0
|
Feb 2025
|
Bullet1
|
City Energy
|
S$178.0
|
Feb 2026
|
Bullet1
|
KIT Series 3 MTN
|
S$200.0
|
Dec 2026
|
Bullet
|
KMC
|
S$700.0
|
Jun 2027
|
Amortising1
1. To be refinanced upon maturity
