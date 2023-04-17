Keppel Infrastructure Trust : KIT AGM Presentation Slides

Strong performance supported by portfolio growth and transformation
Distributable income (DI)
Total Assets
+15.8%
Inflation protection
+32%
$222.5m$6.0b
>90%
Supported by higher contributions from Ixom and distributions from Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (AGPC)
Enlarged footprint with investments in
~65% of portfolio with costs pass through
AGPC, wind farm assets in Europe and
mechanism / CPI-linked, and ~30% in businesses
leading waste platform in South Korea
with leading position and price-setting capabilities
Higher EBITDA
DPU growth
Portfolio Valuation
Loans hedged
+26.6%
3.82 cents
$7.3b in AUM2
72.0%3
Higher FY 2022 EBITDA
for FY 2022, 1% higher
Appointed EY for inaugural
of floating interest rates
of $402.0m1
than FY 2021's 3.78 cents
annual portfolio valuation
hedged as at 31 Dec 2022
Excludes gain on Ixom's divestment of Fiji business (S$0.5m), one-off acquisition related cost incurred for new investments (S$58.8m), impairment loss on the Lista onshore wind farm in Norway (S$7.7m) and investment in Philippine Coastal ($68.1m), unrealized exchange gain (S$0.4m), and fair value gain on the investment in AGPC (S$20.8m). Group adjusted EBITDA would be S$289.1m without the adjustments.
Represents KIT's equity stake in the Enterprise Value of its investments plus cash held at the Trust.
3. Excluding the equity bridge loans utilised in 2022 to partially fund the acquisitions of EMKH and BKR2, loans hedged would be ~90%.
3
Driving Portfolio Growth through New Acquisitions
Expanding presence to AA and AAA-rated countries in Asia and Europe
2019
2021
2022: AUM of S$7.3b for FY20221
Sep 2022
Oct 2022
Dec 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2022
Jun 2022
Acquired a 52%
interest in Eco
Feb 2022
Acquired a 13.4%
Management Korea,
Jan 2021
Bought remaining
interest in a European
an integrated waste
30% stake in the
Onshore Wind
platform in South
Acquired 50%
Entered term sheet
SingSpring
Platform, with three
Korea
interest in
to acquire 100%
Desalination Plant
wind farms across
Philippine Coastal
Signed MOU with
economic interest
Norway and Sweden
Feb 2019
Jinko Power to
in Keppel Marina
Acquired 100%
explore solar farm
East Desalination
stake in Ixom
Acquired 49%
and energy storage
Plant (KMEDP)2
stake in Aramco
investments
Gas Pipelines
Company as part
of a consortium
Acquired a 20.5% interest in BKR2, an offshore wind farm in Germany
1. Based on FY2022 AUM, following the AUM Portfolio Valuation.
2.Proposed acquisition of 50% stake in Marina East Water, owner of KMEDP. Transaction structure results in KIT becoming beneficiary of 100%
4
economic interest in KMEDP.
Growing the Energy Transition and Environmental Service sectors
Completed three transformative acquisitions in 2H 2022 that support long-term DIPU growth
European Onshore Wind Platform1
BKR2 - German Offshore Wind Farm1
EMKH - Integrated Waste Platform1
▪ 3 operating wind farms in Norway and
▪ 465MW operating wind farm in the
▪ Leading integrated waste management
Description
Sweden with total power generation
North Sea off the coast of Germany, an
player in South Korea
capacity of 258MW, and 1.2GW2 of
area with strong wind resources
pipeline opportunity in Sweden and UK
Operating partner
Key highlights
KIT equity contribution and
effective stake
▪ Fred Olsen Renewables AS (FORAS):
▪ Ørsted AS: the largest developer and
▪
In-house O&M: best-in-class
one of the largest renewables
operator of offshore wind farms in the
maintenance capabilities with value-add
independent power producers in
world with 8.9GW installed capacity and
potential
Northern Europe with 788MW of
~2.2GW under construction as at 31
operating wind farms and ~3.5GW
Dec 2022
pipeline as at 30 Sep 2022
✓ Built-in growth potential with de-
✓ Predictable cashflows with FiT regime;
✓ Evergreen business3 with high barriers
risked asset dropdowns from FORAS
receives higher of FiT or capture price
to entry
▪
€131.2m (~S$191.6m)4
▪
€250.1m (~S$365.1m)4
▪
₩296.7b (~S$315.6m)
▪
13.4%4
▪
20.5%4
▪
52.0%
Jointly defined as the "Acquisitions".
As of 31 Dec 2022. FORAS is committed to inject and investors are committed to invest in 49% of eligible FORAS pipeline projects, up to the FundCo capital commitment of €480m or within 5 years from the entry into the Subscription Agreement.
Landfill business commenced in Jan 2022 with a useful life of approx. 10 years.
4. KIT invests as part of JVCo with KRI, where KIT contributes 82% share of the JVCo's required equity commitment. Total effective stake acquired by the JVCo
5
is 16.3% in the European Onshore Wind Platform, and 25.0% in BKR2.
