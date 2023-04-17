Advanced search
Keppel Infrastructure Trust : KIT EGM Presentation Slides
PU
Keppel Infrastructure Trust : KIT AGM Presentation Slides
PU
Keppel Infrastructure Trust's Distributable Income Rises 66% in Q1
MT
Keppel Infrastructure Trust : KIT AGM Presentation Slides

04/17/2023 | 10:18am EDT
Annual General Meeting

17 April 2023

FY 2022 Highlights

European Onshore

Wind Platform

FY 2022 Highlights

Strong performance supported by portfolio growth and transformation

Distributable income (DI)

Total Assets

+15.8%

Inflation protection

+32%

$222.5m$6.0b

>90%

Supported by higher contributions from Ixom and distributions from Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (AGPC)

Enlarged footprint with investments in

~65% of portfolio with costs pass through

AGPC, wind farm assets in Europe and

mechanism / CPI-linked, and ~30% in businesses

leading waste platform in South Korea

with leading position and price-setting capabilities

Higher EBITDA

DPU growth

Portfolio Valuation

Loans hedged

+26.6%

3.82 cents

$7.3b in AUM2

72.0%3

Higher FY 2022 EBITDA

for FY 2022, 1% higher

Appointed EY for inaugural

of floating interest rates

of $402.0m1

than FY 2021's 3.78 cents

annual portfolio valuation

hedged as at 31 Dec 2022

  1. Excludes gain on Ixom's divestment of Fiji business (S$0.5m), one-off acquisition related cost incurred for new investments (S$58.8m), impairment loss on the Lista onshore wind farm in Norway (S$7.7m) and investment in Philippine Coastal ($68.1m), unrealized exchange gain (S$0.4m), and fair value gain on the investment in AGPC (S$20.8m). Group adjusted EBITDA would be S$289.1m without the adjustments.
  2. Represents KIT's equity stake in the Enterprise Value of its investments plus cash held at the Trust.

3. Excluding the equity bridge loans utilised in 2022 to partially fund the acquisitions of EMKH and BKR2, loans hedged would be ~90%.

3

Driving Portfolio Growth through New Acquisitions

Expanding presence to AA and AAA-rated countries in Asia and Europe

2019

2021

2022: AUM of S$7.3b for FY20221

Sep 2022

Oct 2022

Dec 2022

Jun 2022

Jun 2022

Jun 2022

Acquired a 52%

interest in Eco

Feb 2022

Acquired a 13.4%

Management Korea,

Jan 2021

Bought remaining

interest in a European

an integrated waste

30% stake in the

Onshore Wind

platform in South

Acquired 50%

Entered term sheet

SingSpring

Platform, with three

Korea

interest in

to acquire 100%

Desalination Plant

wind farms across

Philippine Coastal

Signed MOU with

economic interest

Norway and Sweden

Feb 2019

Jinko Power to

in Keppel Marina

Acquired 100%

explore solar farm

East Desalination

stake in Ixom

Acquired 49%

and energy storage

Plant (KMEDP)2

stake in Aramco

investments

Gas Pipelines

Company as part

of a consortium

Acquired a 20.5% interest in BKR2, an offshore wind farm in Germany

1. Based on FY2022 AUM, following the AUM Portfolio Valuation.

2.Proposed acquisition of 50% stake in Marina East Water, owner of KMEDP. Transaction structure results in KIT becoming beneficiary of 100%

4

economic interest in KMEDP.

Growing the Energy Transition and Environmental Service sectors

Completed three transformative acquisitions in 2H 2022 that support long-term DIPU growth

European Onshore Wind Platform1

BKR2 - German Offshore Wind Farm1

EMKH - Integrated Waste Platform1

3 operating wind farms in Norway and

465MW operating wind farm in the

Leading integrated waste management

Description

Sweden with total power generation

North Sea off the coast of Germany, an

player in South Korea

capacity of 258MW, and 1.2GW2 of

area with strong wind resources

pipeline opportunity in Sweden and UK

Operating partner

Key highlights

KIT equity contribution and

effective stake

Fred Olsen Renewables AS (FORAS):

Ørsted AS: the largest developer and

In-house O&M: best-in-class

one of the largest renewables

operator of offshore wind farms in the

maintenance capabilities with value-add

independent power producers in

world with 8.9GW installed capacity and

potential

Northern Europe with 788MW of

~2.2GW under construction as at 31

operating wind farms and ~3.5GW

Dec 2022

pipeline as at 30 Sep 2022

Built-in growth potential with de-

Predictable cashflows with FiT regime;

Evergreen business3 with high barriers

risked asset dropdowns from FORAS

receives higher of FiT or capture price

to entry

€131.2m (~S$191.6m)4

€250.1m (~S$365.1m)4

₩296.7b (~S$315.6m)

13.4%4

20.5%4

52.0%

  1. Jointly defined as the "Acquisitions".
  2. As of 31 Dec 2022. FORAS is committed to inject and investors are committed to invest in 49% of eligible FORAS pipeline projects, up to the FundCo capital commitment of €480m or within 5 years from the entry into the Subscription Agreement.
  3. Landfill business commenced in Jan 2022 with a useful life of approx. 10 years.

4. KIT invests as part of JVCo with KRI, where KIT contributes 82% share of the JVCo's required equity commitment. Total effective stake acquired by the JVCo

5

is 16.3% in the European Onshore Wind Platform, and 25.0% in BKR2.

Disclaimer

Keppel Infrastructure Trust published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 14:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 075 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
Net income 2023 104 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,8x
Yield 2023 7,77%
Capitalization 2 571 M 1 931 M 1 931 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Keppel Infrastructure Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52 SGD
Average target price 0,62 SGD
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jopy Chiang Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Poh Ng Chief Financial Officer
Hock Huat Ee Non-Executive Chairman
Kah Chong Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Chinniah Kunnasagaran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST-4.63%1 931
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD27.24%62 280
BASF SE7.15%48 801
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.2.67%32 342
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.84%14 584
SOLVAY SA14.33%12 303
