Keppel Infrastructure Trust : KIT EGM Presentation Slides

Extraordinary General Meeting Proposed Base Fee and Performance Fee Supplement

19 Apr 2022

Important Notice

The information contained in this presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer or invitation to sell or issue or any solicitation of any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any units ("Units") in Keppel Infrastructure Trust ("KIT") or rights to purchase Units in Singapore, the United States or any other jurisdiction. This presentation is strictly confidential to the recipient, may not be reproduced, retransmitted or further distributed to the press or any other person, may not be reproduced in any form and may not be published, in whole or in part, for any purpose to any other person with the prior written consent of the Trustee-Manager (as defined hereinafter). This presentation should not, nor should anything contained in it, form the basis of, or be relied upon in any connection with any offer, contract, commitment or investment decision whatsoever and it does not constitute a recommendation regarding the Units.

The past performance of KIT is not necessarily indicative of its future performance. Certain statements made in this presentation may not be based on historical information or facts and may be "forward-looking" statements due to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar businesses and governmental and public policy changes, and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and terms necessary to support future business. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and KIT does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Prospective investors and unitholders of KIT ("Unitholders") are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of KIT) ("Trustee-Manager") on future events. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained in this presentation. The information is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, has not been independently verified and may not contain all material information concerning KIT. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, completion, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially. The value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, KIT, the Trustee-Manager or any of its affiliates and/or subsidiaries. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Trustee-Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The information contained in this presentation is not for release, publication or distribution outside of Singapore (including to persons in the United States) and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations.

This presentation is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No Units are being, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the U.S. or other jurisdiction and no such securities may be offered or sold in the U.S. except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state or local securities laws. No public offering of securities is being or will be made in the U.S. or any other jurisdiction.

Constituent of:

Awards and Accreditations:

MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index

FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index

Contents

Building a well-diversified portfolio of infrastructure businesses and assets that generate long-term growth in distributions and contribute to a sustainable future

Growth since listing 4

Overview of Proposed Fee Amendments 5

Rationale 6

Implementation and Financial Impact 12

Resolution 15

Growth since listing

KIT's portfolio has grown since listing from $760m as at Dec 2010 to approx. $4.5b as at 31 Dec 2021

1.

Excludes Basslink, which entered voluntary administration on 12 Nov 2021. The operations of Basslink are under the control of the receiver and manager appointed by the lenders.

Overview of the Proposed Fee Amendments

Proposed change in existing management fee and performance fee structure to support

KIT's growth plans and align the Trustee-Manager's interests with that of Unitholders

Current Fee Structure

Existing Management Fee $2m per annum1

Existing Performance Fee 4.5% per annum of the Trust Income

Acquisition and Divestment Fee at 0.5% / 1%2 and 0.5% of the enterprise value of the investment acquired or divested, respectively