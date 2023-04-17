Keppel Infrastructure Trust : KIT EGM Presentation Slides

Largest SGX-listed Diversified Infrastructure Business Trust
Providing exposure to the resilient and growing global infrastructure sector
S$7.3b AUM
Portfolio of scale providing global access to attractive real assets
12 evergreen businesses
>10 mature economies
and concession assets
Focused on investment grade jurisdictions
underpinned by strong secular tailwinds
with well-developed regulatory frameworks
and strong sovereign credit ratings
NORWAY and SWEDEN
KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA
ENERGY TRANSITION
ENERGY TRANSITION
▪ European Onshore Wind
▪ Aramco Gas Pipelines Company
Platform
GERMANY
THE PHILIPPINES
ENERGY TRANSITION
DISTRIBUTION & STORAGE
▪ Borkum Riffgrund 2 (BKR2)
▪ Philippine Coastal Storage &
Pipeline Corporation
(Philippine Coastal)
SINGAPORE
ENERGY TRANSITION
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
SOUTH KOREA
▪ City Energy
DISTRIBUTION & STORAGE
▪ Keppel Merlimau Cogen Plant
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
▪
Ixom
▪ Eco Management Korea
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
Holdings (EMKH)
▪
Senoko Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Plant
Keppel Seghers Tuas WTE Plant
Keppel Seghers Ulu Pandan NEWater Plant
SingSpring Desalination Plant
2
Growing the Energy Transition and Environmental Service sectors
Completed three transformative acquisitions in 2H 2022 that support long-term DIPU growth
European Onshore Wind Platform1
▪ 3 operating wind farms in Norway and
Description
Sweden with total power generation
capacity of 258MW, and 1.2GW2 of
pipeline opportunity in Sweden and UK
BKR2 - German Offshore Wind Farm1
EMKH - Integrated Waste Platform1
▪ 465MW operating wind farm in the
▪ Leading integrated waste management
North Sea off the coast of Germany, an
player in South Korea
area with strong wind resources
Fred Olsen Renewables AS (FORAS): one of the largest renewables
independent power producers in
Operating partner Northern Europe with 788MW of operating wind farms and ~3.5GW pipeline as at 30 Sep 2022
▪ Ørsted AS: the largest developer and
▪ In-house O&M: best-in-class
operator of offshore wind farms in the
maintenance capabilities with value-add
world with 8.9GW installed capacity and
potential
~2.2GW under construction as at 31
Dec 2022
Key highlights
KIT equity contribution and
effective stake
Built-ingrowth potential with de- risked asset dropdowns from FORAS
€131.2m (~S$191.6m)4
13.4%4
Predictable cashflows with FiT regime;✓ Evergreen business3 with high barriers
receives higher of FiT or capture price
to entry
▪
€250.1m (~S$365.1m)4
▪
₩296.7b (~S$315.6m)
▪
20.5%4
▪
52.0%
Jointly defined as the "Acquisitions".
As of 31 Dec 2022. FORAS is committed to inject and investors are committed to invest in 49% of eligible FORAS pipeline projects, up to the FundCo capital commitment of €480m or within 5 years from the entry into the Subscription Agreement.
Landfill business commenced in Jan 2022 with a useful life of approx. 10 years.
4. KIT invests as part of JVCo with KRI, where KIT contributes 82% share of the JVCo's required equity commitment. Total effective stake acquired by the JVCo
3
is 16.3% in the European Onshore Wind Platform, and 25.0% in BKR2.
Rationale for the Acquisitions
1 Transformative acquisitions that align with KIT's growth strategy
▪
Strong sectoral megatrends underpin portfolio
▪
Well-balanced mix of infrastructure businesses and assets
in developed markets with best-in-class partners
Account for 16% of KIT's FY2022 AUM of S$7.3bn1
2 Growing KIT's exposure to green infrastructure segments
▪
Benefit from secular tailwinds of a circular economy
▪
Well-positioned in a global decarbonisation roadmap
723 MW
Operational
Capacity
~1.2GW2
Exclusive
Pipeline
3 Strengthens cash flow resilience
▪
Improved cash flow visibility post Acquisitions
▪
Leverage proprietary expertise across the Keppel Group
to achieve further growth
Expanded presence into 5 developed jurisdictions withAA-AAAcredit ratings
4 Accretive acquisitions
▪ Created new long-term income streams for Unitholders
during 2H 2022, supporting sustainable FFO and DIPU
growth
35.6%
Growth
in FFO3
3.5%
DIPU
Accretion3
5 Reinforces KIT's commitment to ESG targets
▪
Drive long-term value creation through sustainable
investments
▪
Support the global climate agenda
Exposure to renewable energy to 10% of AUM
Based on FY2022 AUM, following the AUM Portfolio Valuation.
As of 31 Dec 2022. As part of the Wind Fund Acquisition, Wind Fund has a five-year exclusive right and obligation to further co-invest with a 49% stake in a pipeline of onshore wind projects across
Sweden and United Kingdom with FORAS.
3. Pro forma FY2022, as if the Acquisitions and the Equity Fund Raising had been completed on 1 January 2022, and KIT held the interests acquired pursuant to4 the Acquisitions through to 31 December 2022.
Financial Impact
Acquisitions deliver new long-term income streams, supporting sustainable DIPU growth
Pro-forma FFO1
(S$m)
314.5
82.6
232.3
231.9
(0.4)
FY2022 Adjustment Adjusted Acquisitions Adjusted
Basefor the
Acquisitions
Pro-forma DIPU1
(S$ cents per unit)
4.60
4.46
4.45
0.15
(0.01)
FY2022 Adjustment Adjusted Acquisitions Adjusted
Basefor the
Acquisitions
Pro-forma net gearing1
(%)
39.8
35.2
(9.3)
30.5
4.7
FY2022
Adjustment
Adjusted
Acquisitions
Adjusted
Base
for the
Acquisitions
1. Excludes contribution from Basslink Group. Pro-forma FFO, DIPU and net gearing for FY2022 prepared as if the Acquisitions and the Equity Fund Raising had been completed on 1 January 2022, and KIT held the interests acquired pursuant to the Acquisitions through to 31 December 2022. Assumes the Acquisitions are funded in the following sequence: (i) 40% debt funding; (ii) existing free cash; then (iii) remaining balance by the Equity Fund Raising. FFO is calculated before mandatory debt repayment.
Keppel Infrastructure Trust published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 14:17:03 UTC.