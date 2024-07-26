Keppel Infrastructure Trust Unaudited Results for the First Half ended 30 June 2024

The Directors of Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd., as Trustee-Manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust, advise the following results of Keppel Infrastructure Trust for the first half ended 30 June 2024.





Keppel Infrastructure Trust delivered 1.95 cents DPU for 1H 2024

Continued portfolio expansion with the completion of Ventura acquisition and first three phases of the German Solar Portfolio driving growth in assets under management (AUM) to $8.8 billion 1

Resumption of contributions from Keppel Merlimau Cogen (KMC) plant and new acquisitions completed in 1H 2024 contributed $26.9 million or 17.8% of Asset Distributable Income

DPU of 1.95 cents supported by stable underlying operational performance, with KIT's portfolio well-positioned against inflation and higher energy prices due to cost pass through mechanisms and availability-based revenue models

Completed the KMC capital restructuring with a $612.5 million sustainability-linked loan, demonstrating the Trustee-Manager's commitment to long term sustainability

1 Based on independent valuation conducted by Ernst & Young (except the German Solar Portfolio and Ventura acquisitions). Represents KIT's equity stake in the enterprise value of its investments plus cash held at the Trust.

