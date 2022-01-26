Keppel Infrastructure Trust : Unaudited Results for the Second Half and Full Year ended 31 December 2021

The Directors of Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd., as Trustee-Manager of

Keppel Infrastructure Trust, advise the following results of Keppel Infrastructure Trust for the second half and full year ended 31 December 2021.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust

declared higher DPU of 3.78 cents for FY 2021

Results Highlights

Achieved Group EBITDA of $317.6 million [1] and free cash flow to equity (FCFE) [2] of $192.2 million

and free cash flow to equity (FCFE) of $192.2 million Declared DPU of 1.92 cents for 2H 2021, bringing FY 2021 DPU to 3.78 cents, a first-time increase from the 3.72 cents annual payout since 2016

Unveiled key target sectors for growth, focusing on core and core plus infrastructure assets and businesses in the developed APAC and EMEA markets

Setting up of a dedicated Board Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee to focus sustainability efforts and aspirations

Commit to implement and align with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework over the next few years, and to achieve 30% carbon intensity reduction by 2030 from 2019 levels

[1] Excludes loss on derecognition of Basslink following the voluntary administration (S$161.9m), one-off acquisition related cost incurred and expenses related to a fair value review exercise undertaken by Ixom following its acquisitions of assets and businesses (S$6.5m), impairment loss on Ixom's assets mainly in relation to the cessation of operations of a long-term customer (S$21.7m). Group EBITDA is S$127.5m without the adjustments.

[2] FCFE is equivalent to distributable cash flow. FCFE is net of trust expenses, distribution paid/payable to perpetual securities holders, management fees and financing costs.