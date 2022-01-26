Log in
    A7RU   SG1U48933923

KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

(A7RU)
Keppel Infrastructure Trust : Unaudited Results for the Second Half and Full Year ended 31 December 2021

01/26/2022 | 05:06am EST
26 Jan 2022
Keppel Infrastructure Trust Unaudited Results for the Second Half and Full Year ended 31 December 2021

The Directors of Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd., as Trustee-Manager of
Keppel Infrastructure Trust, advise the following results of Keppel Infrastructure Trust for the second half and full year ended 31 December 2021.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust
declared higher DPU of 3.78 cents for FY 2021

Results Highlights

  • Achieved Group EBITDA of $317.6 million[1] and free cash flow to equity (FCFE)[2] of $192.2 million
  • Declared DPU of 1.92 cents for 2H 2021, bringing FY 2021 DPU to 3.78 cents, a first-time increase from the 3.72 cents annual payout since 2016
  • Unveiled key target sectors for growth, focusing on core and core plus infrastructure assets and businesses in the developed APAC and EMEA markets
  • Setting up of a dedicated Board Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee to focus sustainability efforts and aspirations
  • Commit to implement and align with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework over the next few years, and to achieve 30% carbon intensity reduction by 2030 from 2019 levels

[1]Excludes loss on derecognition of Basslink following the voluntary administration (S$161.9m), one-off acquisition related cost incurred and expenses related to a fair value review exercise undertaken by Ixom following its acquisitions of assets and businesses (S$6.5m), impairment loss on Ixom's assets mainly in relation to the cessation of operations of a long-term customer (S$21.7m). Group EBITDA is S$127.5m without the adjustments.

[2]FCFE is equivalent to distributable cash flow. FCFE is net of trust expenses, distribution paid/payable to perpetual securities holders, management fees and financing costs.

Enquiries
  • Media Relations
  • Ang Lai Lee (Mr)
  • Deputy General Manager
  • Group Corporate Communications
  • DID: (65) 6413 6427
  • Email: lailee.ang@kepcorp.com
  • Investor Relations
  • Emmulin Wee (Ms)
  • Senior Manager
  • Investor Relations
  • DID: (65) 6803 1857
  • Email: emmulin.wee@kepcapital.com

Disclaimer

Keppel Infrastructure Trust published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 645 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Net income 2021 49,9 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 596 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,0x
Yield 2021 6,95%
Capitalization 2 770 M 2 060 M 2 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Keppel Infrastructure Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,56 SGD
Average target price 0,60 SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Rupert Pollard Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Poh Ng Head-Finance
Hock Huat Ee Non-Executive Chairman
Apurva Choudhary Head-Investments
Kah Chong Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST1.83%2 060
BASF SE5.75%67 571
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-8.96%66 122
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.89%39 806
ROYAL DSM N.V.-16.49%31 808
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.13%17 599