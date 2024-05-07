As there was a quorum, Chairman called the EGM to order.

Chairman informed shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") that there were two items on the agenda for the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM"), which was to seek Shareholders' approval for (1) the proposed amendment and extension of (a) the capacity tolling agreement between Keppel Merlimau Cogen, Keppel Electric, and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings, and (b) the operations and maintenance services agreement between Keppel Merlimau Cogen, KMC O&M, and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings; and (2) proposed subscription of new units in Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) by Keppel Infrastructure Holdings pursuant to the KIT Equity Fund Raising, as described in the Circular.

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF KEPPEL LTD. (THE "COMPANY") HELD AT SUNTEC SINGAPORE CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTRE, NICOLL 1-2, LEVEL 3, 1 RAFFLES BOULEVARD SUNTEC CITY, SINGAPORE 039593 ON 19 APRIL 2024 AT 4.36 P.M.

TAKING DOCUMENTS CIRCULATED TO SHAREHOLDERS AS READ

The Notice of EGM and the Circular, having been circulated to Shareholders earlier, were taken as read.

Chairman gave a brief recap of the rationale for the proposed amendment and extension of the capacity tolling agreement and operations and maintenance services agreement, and the proposed subscription of new units in Keppel Infrastructure Trust by Keppel Infrastructure Holdings.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Following the brief recap, Chairman proceeded with the Q&A session. He noted that the Company had published its responses to substantial and relevant questions received from Shareholders prior to the EGM on its corporate website and SGXNet, and opened the floor for Shareholders to submit any other questions related to the resolutions tabled for approval at the meeting.

No questions relating to the EGM were raised by Shareholders.

With the conclusion of the Q&A session, Chairman then commenced with the business of the meeting.

CONDUCT OF VOTING

Chairman informed that voting on the resolutions would be conducted by electronic poll. Shareholders and appointed proxies attending the meeting would be able to vote using the wireless handled devices that had been issued. In his capacity as Chairman of the EGM, Chairman had been appointed as proxy by a number of Shareholders and would vote in accordance with the specific instructions of these Shareholders.

The Company had appointed Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd as polling agent and RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. as scrutineers to verify the results of the poll.

A video on how to use the wireless handheld devices to vote was shown. Following the video, Chairman proceeded with the first resolution of the meeting.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. PROPOSED AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF CAPACITY TOLLING AGREEMENT AND OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES AGREEMENT

(Resolution 1)

Resolution 1 related to the the proposed amendment and extension of (a) the capacity tolling agreement between Keppel Merlimau Cogen Pte Ltd, Keppel Electric Pte Ltd, and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd, and (b) the operations and maintenance services agreement between Keppel Merlimau Cogen Pte Ltd, KMC O&M Pte Ltd, and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd. The full text of Resolution 1, having been set out in the Notice of EGM, was taken as read. Chairman proposed that Resolution 1 be put to a vote.

