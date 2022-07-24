Log in
    KPHB   PHY4737K1180

KEPPEL PHILIPPINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(KPHB)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
7.250 PHP    0.00%
07/24KEPPEL PHILIPPINES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
07/24KEPPEL PHILIPPINES : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
07/03KEPPEL PHILIPPINES : Share Buy-Back Transactions
PU
Keppel Philippines : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

07/24/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Keppel Philippines Holdings, Inc.KPH PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type Other SEC reports
Report Period/Report Date Jul 25, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

CERTIFICATE OF ATTENDANCE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS KPH FOR THE YEAR 2022.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Felicidad Razon
Designation Vice President/Treasurer

Disclaimer

Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 02:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 30,8 M - -
Net income 2021 265 M - -
Net cash 2021 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,33x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 424 M 7,56 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,84x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,98%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan I. Claveria President & Director
Chee Keong Chang Chairman
Celso P. Vivas Lead Independent Director
Ramon J. Abejuela Independent Director
Leonardo R. Arguelles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEPPEL PHILIPPINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.66%8
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.81%33 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.16.20%29 912
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.29%29 119
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%27 711
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.51%25 626