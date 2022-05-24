Keppel Philippines Properties : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
05/24/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc.KEP
PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-A - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Type of Securities
Common
For the period ended
Mar 31, 2022
Description of the Disclosure
KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES, INC. TOP 100 STOCKHOLDERS
Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares
296,629,900
Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any
2,801,000
Number of Outstanding Common Shares
293,828,900
Number of Listed Common Shares
269,629,899
Number of Lodged Common Shares
17,464,888
PCD Nominee - Filipino
16,132,448
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino
1,332,440
Number of Certificated Common Shares
279,165,012
Change from previous submission
-Number of lodged common shares from 35,958,976 to 17,464,888
-Number of PCD Nominee Filipino from 31,525,536 to 16,132,448
-Number of PCD Nominee Non-Filipino from 4,433,440 to 1,332,440
-Number of Certificated Common Shares from 260,670,924 to 279,165,012
