    KEP   PHY4738E1039

KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES, INC.

(KEP)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-23
2.850 PHP    0.00%
05/24KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
PU
05/19KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
05/15Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Keppel Philippines Properties : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

05/24/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc.KEP PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-A - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

  • Common
For the period ended Mar 31, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES, INC. TOP 100 STOCKHOLDERS

Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares 296,629,900
Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any 2,801,000
Number of Outstanding Common Shares 293,828,900
Number of Listed Common Shares 269,629,899
Number of Lodged Common Shares 17,464,888
PCD Nominee - Filipino 16,132,448
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 1,332,440
Number of Certificated Common Shares 279,165,012
Change from previous submission

-Number of lodged common shares from 35,958,976 to 17,464,888
-Number of PCD Nominee Filipino from 31,525,536 to 16,132,448
-Number of PCD Nominee Non-Filipino from 4,433,440 to 1,332,440
-Number of Certificated Common Shares from 260,670,924 to 279,165,012

Filed on behalf by:
Name Ma. Melva Valdez
Designation Compliance Officer/Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Keppel Philippines Properties Inc. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 03:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES, INC.
05/05Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
05/02KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES : Public Ownership Report
PU
02/17KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal ..
PU
02/17KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES : Material Information/Transactions
PU
02/17Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
02/17Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
02/17KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
PU
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 837 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 6,79%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sally Ann Vale Deputy Manager-Finance & Administration
Kwang Keng Ng Chairman
Maria Melva E. Valdez Secretary & Director
Joseph Pelaez Manager-Legal & Compliance
Ramon J. Abejuela Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES, INC.-6.56%16
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%35 051
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.39%33 044
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.84%32 430
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.95%30 384
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.52%28 964