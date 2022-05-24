Keppel Philippines Properties : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc.

KEP

Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

Common

For the period ended Mar 31, 2022

Description of the Disclosure KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES, INC. TOP 100 STOCKHOLDERS

Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares 296,629,900 Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any 2,801,000 Number of Outstanding Common Shares 293,828,900 Number of Listed Common Shares 269,629,899 Number of Lodged Common Shares 17,464,888 PCD Nominee - Filipino 16,132,448 PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 1,332,440 Number of Certificated Common Shares 279,165,012

Change from previous submission -Number of lodged common shares from 35,958,976 to 17,464,888

-Number of PCD Nominee Filipino from 31,525,536 to 16,132,448

-Number of PCD Nominee Non-Filipino from 4,433,440 to 1,332,440

-Number of Certificated Common Shares from 260,670,924 to 279,165,012