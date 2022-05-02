Keppel Philippines Properties : Public Ownership Report

The PSE makes no representation on the accuracy, validity, correctness and completeness of the information stated in the respective PORs of listed companies. The PSE shall use the information contained in the POR submitted by the company in computing a company's weight in the index and this may be updated or adjusted consistent with the policy of the Exchange in managing the PSEi and sector indices.

Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc.

KEP

Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

Monthly

Quarterly

Others

Report Date Mar 31, 2022

Number of Issued and Outstanding

Common Shares 296,629,900 Less: Number of Treasury

Common Shares, if any 2,801,000 Number of Outstanding

Common Shares 293,828,900

Computation of Public Ownership

Less :

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares Pang Chan Fan 1,000 0 1,000 0 Yong Ngai Soon 1 0 1 0 Ramon J. Abejuela 1 0 1 0 Celso P. Vivas 1 0 1 0 Stefan Tong Wai Mun 10,000 0 10,000 0 Tan Boon Ping 1 0 1 0 Ng Kwang Keng Samuel Henry 1 0 1 0 Leonardo R. Arguelles Jr. 1 0 1 0 11,006 0 11,006 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares Pang Chan Fan 0 0 0 0 Ng Kwang Keng Samuel Henry 0 0 0 0 Ma. Melva E. Valdez 0 0 0 0 Pamela Ann T. Cayabyab 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares Keppel Land Ltd. 148,365,050 0 148,365,050 50.49 Kepwealth, Inc. 51,033,178 0 51,033,178 17.37 Keppel Corp. Ltd. 35,783,742 0 35,783,742 12.18 235,181,970 0 235,181,970 80.04

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Number of Listed

Common Shares 296,629,899 Total Number of

Non-Public Shares 235,192,976 Total Number of Shares Owned

by the Public 58,635,924 Public Ownership Percentage 19.96

Other Relevant Information corrected Number of Listed Common Shares to 296,629,899

Filed on behalf by: Name Ma. Melva Valdez Designation Compliance Officer/Corporate Secretary

