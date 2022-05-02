Keppel Philippines Properties : Public Ownership Report
05/02/2022 | 03:07am EDT
Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc.KEP
PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership
Report Type
Monthly
Quarterly
Others
Report Date
Mar 31, 2022
Computation of Public Ownership
Number of Issued and Outstanding
Common Shares
296,629,900
Less: Number of Treasury
Common Shares, if any
2,801,000
Number of Outstanding
Common Shares
293,828,900
Less :
A. Directors
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
Pang Chan Fan
1,000
0
1,000
0
Yong Ngai Soon
1
0
1
0
Ramon J. Abejuela
1
0
1
0
Celso P. Vivas
1
0
1
0
Stefan Tong Wai Mun
10,000
0
10,000
0
Tan Boon Ping
1
0
1
0
Ng Kwang Keng Samuel Henry
1
0
1
0
Leonardo R. Arguelles Jr.
1
0
1
0
11,006
0
11,006
0
B. Officers
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
Pang Chan Fan
0
0
0
0
Ng Kwang Keng Samuel Henry
0
0
0
0
Ma. Melva E. Valdez
0
0
0
0
Pamela Ann T. Cayabyab
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
Keppel Land Ltd.
148,365,050
0
148,365,050
50.49
Kepwealth, Inc.
51,033,178
0
51,033,178
17.37
Keppel Corp. Ltd.
35,783,742
0
35,783,742
12.18
235,181,970
0
235,181,970
80.04
D. Affiliates
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
E. Government
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
F. Banks
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
G. Employees
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
H. Lock-Up Shares
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
I. Others
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Number of Listed
Common Shares
296,629,899
Total Number of
Non-Public Shares
235,192,976
Total Number of Shares Owned
by the Public
58,635,924
Public Ownership Percentage
19.96
Other Relevant Information
corrected Number of Listed Common Shares to 296,629,899
