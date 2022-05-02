Log in
    KEP   PHY4738E1039

KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES, INC.

(KEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-28
2.900 PHP    0.00%
2.900 PHP    0.00%
03:07aKEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES : Public Ownership Report
PU
02/17KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
PU
02/17KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES : Material Information/Transactions
PU
Keppel Philippines Properties : Public Ownership Report

05/02/2022 | 03:07am EDT
The PSE makes no representation on the accuracy, validity, correctness and completeness of the information stated in the respective PORs of listed companies. The PSE shall use the information contained in the POR submitted by the company in computing a company's weight in the index and this may be updated or adjusted consistent with the policy of the Exchange in managing the PSEi and sector indices.

Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc.KEP PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

  • Monthly
  • Quarterly
  • Others
Report Date Mar 31, 2022
Computation of Public Ownership
Number of Issued and Outstanding
Common Shares 		296,629,900
Less: Number of Treasury
Common Shares, if any 		2,801,000
Number of Outstanding
Common Shares 		293,828,900

Less :

A. Directors
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
Pang Chan Fan 1,000 0 1,000 0
Yong Ngai Soon 1 0 1 0
Ramon J. Abejuela 1 0 1 0
Celso P. Vivas 1 0 1 0
Stefan Tong Wai Mun 10,000 0 10,000 0
Tan Boon Ping 1 0 1 0
Ng Kwang Keng Samuel Henry 1 0 1 0
Leonardo R. Arguelles Jr. 1 0 1 0
11,006 0 11,006 0
B. Officers
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
Pang Chan Fan 0 0 0 0
Ng Kwang Keng Samuel Henry 0 0 0 0
Ma. Melva E. Valdez 0 0 0 0
Pamela Ann T. Cayabyab 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
Keppel Land Ltd. 148,365,050 0 148,365,050 50.49
Kepwealth, Inc. 51,033,178 0 51,033,178 17.37
Keppel Corp. Ltd. 35,783,742 0 35,783,742 12.18
235,181,970 0 235,181,970 80.04
D. Affiliates
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
E. Government
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
F. Banks
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
G. Employees
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
H. Lock-Up Shares
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
I. Others
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
Number of Listed
Common Shares 		296,629,899
Total Number of
Non-Public Shares 		235,192,976
Total Number of Shares Owned
by the Public 		58,635,924
Public Ownership Percentage 19.96
Other Relevant Information

corrected Number of Listed Common Shares to 296,629,899

Filed on behalf by:
Name Ma. Melva Valdez
Designation Compliance Officer/Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Keppel Philippines Properties Inc. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
