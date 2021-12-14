Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Keppel REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K71U   SG1T22929874

KEPPEL REIT

(K71U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Completion of Acquisition of Land for the Development of Blue & William at North Sydney, Australia

12/14/2021 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 28 November 2005 (as amended))

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF LAND FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF

BLUE & WILLIAM AT NORTH SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of Keppel REIT titled "Acquisition and Development of Property located at intersection of Blue Street and William Street, North Sydney, Australia" dated 30 November 2021 (the "Announcement").

The Board of Directors of Keppel REIT Management Limited, as manager of Keppel REIT (the "Manager"), is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the land located at 2-4 Blue Street and 1-5 William Street, North Sydney, Australia.

Further to the Announcement, the Manager is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Development Agreement, the Developer will administer the development of the Property and progress payments for the Development shall be paid to the Developer. The Developer shall, pursuant to the Development Agreement, pay The Trust Company (Australia) Limited as trustee of Keppel REIT (Australia) Sub-Trust 7 (the "Keppel Australia Trust") a coupon of 4.5% per annum (computed based on the aggregate amount of progress payments which Keppel Australia Trust has paid the Developer at each coupon date) every six months until the Property achieves practical completion. The coupon payable to Keppel Australia Trust will be applied as a reduction of the progress payments required to be paid to the Developer for the Development.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the practical completion of the Property is expected in mid-2023. The Manager will issue an announcement when the Property achieves practical completion.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Keppel REIT Management Limited (Company registration no. 200411357K) (as manager of Keppel REIT)

Chiam Yee Sheng

Company Secretary

14 December 2021

1

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Keppel REIT in Singapore or any other jurisdiction nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by the Manager, the Trustee or any of their respective affiliates.

An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Unitholders have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The past performance of Keppel REIT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Keppel REIT. Similarly, the past performance of the Manager is not indicative of the future performance of the Manager.

2

Disclaimer

Keppel REIT published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KEPPEL REIT
04:28aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Completion of Acquisition of Land for the Development ..
PU
12/08GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
12/06GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
12/01Singapore Shares End Losing Streak; Manulife US REIT Slips 4% Following Closing of Plac..
MT
12/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
12/01Keppel REIT's Manager Secures Regulatory Approval for CEO's Appointment
MT
11/29GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
11/29Keppel REIT to Acquire Office Building in Australia for $234 Million
MT
11/29ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Acquisition and Development of Property located at Nor..
PU
11/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 213 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2021 203 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2021 2 290 M 1 673 M 1 673 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 5,21%
Capitalization 4 176 M 3 053 M 3 051 M
EV / Sales 2021 30,4x
EV / Sales 2022 29,3x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart KEPPEL REIT
Duration : Period :
Keppel REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEPPEL REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,13 SGD
Average target price 1,27 SGD
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wee Lih Koh Chief Executive Officer
Yoke Sim Goh Chairman
Alan Rupert Nisbet Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian MacKie Lead Independent Director
Mervyn Fong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEPPEL REIT0.89%3 053
EQUINIX, INC.14.28%73 489
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.87%48 647
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION12.92%38 566
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.18.92%33 169
SEGRO PLC48.85%22 434