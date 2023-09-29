KERAS RESOURCES PLC

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

I am pleased to provide an update on our progress since the last report and to set out our outlook for the business going forward.

2023 has been a transformative year for Keras with the unbundling of our investment interest in the Nayéga manganese mine in northern Togo and the focus on becoming the pre-eminent high grade organic phosphate producer in North America.

The Diamond Creek phosphate mine

The Diamond Creek phosphate mine, which is believed to be one of the highest grade organic rock phosphate deposits in the US, comprises an opencast operation located on an 840 acre Federal Lease located approximately 80km southeast of Salt Lake City, Utah. Our focus going forward is to build the operation into the premier high-grade organic phosphate producer in the US.

Our target market is the sustainable, organic agriculture sector and we are strong advocates for the benefits of enhancing soil health and reducing the impact that synthetic fertilisers have on water resources. Our organic phosphate fertilizer products help farmers realise better crop growth without sacrificing yields, and reduces the soil degradation seen when farmers use chemically manufactured fertilisers, while at the same time reducing the carbon footprint associated with growing their crops.

Sales for the first six months of 2023 were 2,192 tons sold, compared to the first six months of 2022 of 1,896 tons. Year to date sales total 3,467 tons. The lower than expected first half sales volume were a result of an extended Utah winter and flooding throughout the Central California Valley which impacted several key clients. High producer price inflation in the US also impacted on buying patterns of organic fertilizer feedstocks as aggregators and blenders preferred to preserve cash rather than build fertilizer stocks as cost pressures impacted their own operations.

Mining has commenced, later than initially planned as a result of both cash flow and inventory management which is a priority. Given our existing saleable inventory, mining for the 2023 season, between now and end-November will be between 2,500 and 4,000 tons dependent on offtake commitments from customers. Although sales for the first half of the year were below expectations, we are confident that these will pick up in the fourth quarter as seen during the same period in 2022. In addition to our own sales of dry crushed and milled product we have now seen a significant interest in organic fertiliser blenders who have now undertaken testwork on our high-grade phosphate rock to be incorporated in their blends. The results of this testwork have been positive and we look forward to updating shareholders once commercial terms have been agreed. As a company we believe that longer term offtakes with fertiliser blenders will form a significant proportion of our sales going forward.

Togo

In May 2023 the Company announced an agreement with the Republic of Togo (the "State") on a way forward for the Nayéga Manganese project ("Nayéga") in Northern Togo. Keras and the State agreed that Nayéga is a Togolese strategic asset and the exploitation permit will be awarded to Société Togolaise de Manganèse, a Togolese incorporated company 100% owned by the State ("STM") and Keras will no longer pursue the Nayéga exploitation permit.

