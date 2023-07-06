KERAS RESOURCES PLC
Coveham House, Downside Bridge Road, Cobham, Surrey, KT11 3EP
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Keras Resources PLC ('the Company') will be held at Coveham House, Downside Bridge Road, Cobham, Surrey, KT11 3EP on 31 July 2023 at 11.00am for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions in the case of resolutions 1 to 5, and as a special resolution in the case of resolution 6.
ORDINARY BUSINESS
- To receive the report of the Directors and the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.
- To re-elect, as director of the Company, Claire Parry, who was appointed by the Directors as an additional director and retires in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible, offers herself for re-election.
- To re-elect, as director of the Company, Russell Lamming, who retires by rotation, and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election.
- To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company to act until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
- That in substitution for all existing and unexercised authorities, the directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purpose of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act') to exercise all or any of the powers of the company to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) up to a maximum nominal value of £250,000, provided that this authority shall, unless previously revoked or varied by the company in general meeting, expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or 15 months after the passing of this Resolution, unless renewed or extended prior to such time, except that the directors of the company may before the expiry of such period make an offer or agreement which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after the expiry of such period and the directors of the Company may allot relevant securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
- That in substitution for all existing and unexercised authorities, subject to the passing of the immediately preceding Resolution, the directors of the Company be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) pursuant to the authority conferred upon them by the preceding Resolution as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment provided that the power conferred by the Resolution, unless previously revoked or varied by special resolution of the Company in general meeting, shall be limited:
- to the allotment of equity securities in connection with a rights issue in favour of ordinary shareholders where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interest of all such shareholders are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of the ordinary shares held by them subject only to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may consider appropriate to deal with fractional entitlements or legal and



practical difficulties under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body in, any territory; and
- to the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £250,000 in respect of any other issues for cash consideration;
and shall expire on the earlier of the date of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or 15 months from the date of the passing of this Resolution save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.
If you are a registered holder of Ordinary Shares in the Company, whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you may use the enclosed form of proxy to appoint one or more persons to attend, speak and vote at the meeting on your behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
This may be sent, using the attached form, by hand or by mail to:
Share Registrars Limited
3 The Millennium Centre
Crosby Way
Farnham, Surrey
GU9 7XX
In either case, the signed proxy must be received no later than 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the time of the meeting, or any adjournment thereof.
A reply paid envelope is attached.
Registered Office:
By order of the Board
Coveham House
Brian Moritz (Company Secretary)
Downside Bridge Road
Cobham, Surrey
KT11 3EP
6 July 2023
Registered in England and Wales Number: 07353748



Notes to the Notice of General Meeting
Entitlement to attend and vote
1. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of The Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 and paragraph 18(c) of The Companies Act 2006 (Consequential Amendments) (Uncertificated Securities) Order 2009, the Company specifies that only those members registered on the Company's register of members 48 hours before the time of the Meeting shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. In calculating the period of 48 hours mentioned above no account shall be taken of any part of a day that is not a working day.
Appointment of proxies
- If you are a member of the Company at the time set out in note 1 above, you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the Meeting and you should have received a proxy form with this notice of meeting. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes and the notes to the proxy form.
- A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting to represent you. Details of how to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or another person as your proxy using the proxy form are set out in the notes to the proxy form. If you wish your proxy to speak on your behalf at the Meeting you will need to appoint your own choice of proxy (not the Chairman) and give your instructions directly to them.
- You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, please contact the registrars of the Company, Share Registrars Limited, on 01252 821390.
- A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the Meeting.
- You can also register your vote(s) for the General Meeting either:
• by logging on to www.shareregistrars.uk.com, clicking on the "Proxy Vote" button and then following the on-screen instructions; or
• in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out in note 13 below.
Appointment of proxy using hard copy proxy form
7. The notes to the proxy form explain how to direct your proxy how to vote on each resolution or withhold their vote.
To appoint a proxy using the proxy form, the form must be: • completed and signed;
• sent or delivered to Share Registrars Limited at 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7XX; and • received by Share Registrars Limited no later than 48 hours (excluding non-business days) prior to the Meeting.
In the case of a member which is a company, the proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the Company or an attorney for the Company.
Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the proxy form is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the proxy form.
Appointment of proxy by joint members
8. In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's register of members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior).
Changing proxy instructions
9. To change your proxy instructions simply submit a new proxy appointment using the methods set out above. Note that the cut-off time for receipt of proxy appointments (see above) also apply in relation to amended instructions; any amended proxy appointment received after the relevant cut-off time will be disregarded.
Where you have appointed a proxy using the hard-copy proxy form and would like to change the instructions using another hard-copy proxy form, please contact Share Registrars Limited on 01252 821390.
If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence.
Termination of proxy appointments
10. In order to revoke a proxy instruction you will need to inform the Company using one of the following methods:
By sending a signed hard copy notice clearly stating your intention to revoke your proxy appointment to Share Registrars Limited at 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7XX. In the case of a member which is a company, the revocation notice must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the Company or an attorney for the Company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the revocation notice is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the revocation notice.



In either case, the revocation notice must be received by Share Registrars Limited no later than 48 hours (excluding non- business days) prior to the Meeting.
If you attempt to revoke your proxy appointment but the revocation is received after the time specified then, subject to the paragraph directly below, your proxy appointment will remain valid.
Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the Meeting and voting in person. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the Meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically be terminated.
Issued shares and total voting rights
11. As at 6 July 2023, the Company's issued share capital comprised 79,735,731 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote at a general meeting of the Company and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 6 July 2023 is 79,735,731.
Communications with the Company
12. Except as provided above, members who have general queries about the Meeting should telephone the Company Secretary on 07976 994300 (no other methods of communication will be accepted). You may not use any electronic address provided either in this notice of general meeting or any related documents to communicate with the Company for any purposes other than those expressly stated.
CREST
13. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the General Meeting and any adjournment(s) thereof by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual.
CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s) should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.
In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual (available via euroclear.com/CREST).
The message, regardless of whether it relates to the appointment of a proxy or to an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID: 7RA36) by the latest time(s) for receipt of proxy appointments specified above. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time, any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.
CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or sponsored member or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his or her CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of CREST by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings.
The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.




