KERAS RESOURCES PLC Coveham House, Downside Bridge Road, Cobham, Surrey, KT11 3EP Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Keras Resources PLC ('the Company') will be held at Coveham House, Downside Bridge Road, Cobham, Surrey, KT11 3EP on 31 July 2023 at 11.00am for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions in the case of resolutions 1 to 5, and as a special resolution in the case of resolution 6. ORDINARY BUSINESS To receive the report of the Directors and the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022. To re-elect, as director of the Company, Claire Parry, who was appointed by the Directors as an additional director and retires in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible, offers herself for re-election. To re-elect, as director of the Company, Russell Lamming, who retires by rotation, and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company to act until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. SPECIAL BUSINESS That in substitution for all existing and unexercised authorities, the directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purpose of section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act') to exercise all or any of the powers of the company to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) up to a maximum nominal value of £250,000, provided that this authority shall, unless previously revoked or varied by the company in general meeting, expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or 15 months after the passing of this Resolution, unless renewed or extended prior to such time, except that the directors of the company may before the expiry of such period make an offer or agreement which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after the expiry of such period and the directors of the Company may allot relevant securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. SPECIAL RESOLUTION That in substitution for all existing and unexercised authorities, subject to the passing of the immediately preceding Resolution, the directors of the Company be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) pursuant to the authority conferred upon them by the preceding Resolution as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment provided that the power conferred by the Resolution, unless previously revoked or varied by special resolution of the Company in general meeting, shall be limited:

to the allotment of equity securities in connection with a rights issue in favour of ordinary shareholders where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interest of all such shareholders are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of the ordinary shares held by them subject only to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may consider appropriate to deal with fractional entitlements or legal and

KERAS RESOURCES plc (Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered Number 07353748) Registered Office: Coveham House, Downside Bridge Road, Cobham, Surrey, KT11 3EP

practical difficulties under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body in, any territory; and to the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £250,000 in respect of any other issues for cash consideration; and shall expire on the earlier of the date of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or 15 months from the date of the passing of this Resolution save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired. If you are a registered holder of Ordinary Shares in the Company, whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you may use the enclosed form of proxy to appoint one or more persons to attend, speak and vote at the meeting on your behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. This may be sent, using the attached form, by hand or by mail to: Share Registrars Limited 3 The Millennium Centre Crosby Way Farnham, Surrey GU9 7XX In either case, the signed proxy must be received no later than 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the time of the meeting, or any adjournment thereof. A reply paid envelope is attached. Registered Office: By order of the Board Coveham House Brian Moritz (Company Secretary) Downside Bridge Road Cobham, Surrey KT11 3EP 6 July 2023 Registered in England and Wales Number: 07353748 KERAS RESOURCES plc (Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered Number 07353748) Registered Office: Coveham House, Downside Bridge Road, Cobham, Surrey, KT11 3EP

Notes to the Notice of General Meeting Entitlement to attend and vote 1. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of The Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 and paragraph 18(c) of The Companies Act 2006 (Consequential Amendments) (Uncertificated Securities) Order 2009, the Company specifies that only those members registered on the Company's register of members 48 hours before the time of the Meeting shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. In calculating the period of 48 hours mentioned above no account shall be taken of any part of a day that is not a working day. Appointment of proxies If you are a member of the Company at the time set out in note 1 above, you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the Meeting and you should have received a proxy form with this notice of meeting. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes and the notes to the proxy form. A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting to represent you. Details of how to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or another person as your proxy using the proxy form are set out in the notes to the proxy form. If you wish your proxy to speak on your behalf at the Meeting you will need to appoint your own choice of proxy (not the Chairman) and give your instructions directly to them. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, please contact the registrars of the Company, Share Registrars Limited, on 01252 821390. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the Meeting. You can also register your vote(s) for the General Meeting either:

• by logging on to www.shareregistrars.uk.com , clicking on the "Proxy Vote" button and then following the on-screen instructions; or

• in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out in note 13 below. Appointment of proxy using hard copy proxy form 7. The notes to the proxy form explain how to direct your proxy how to vote on each resolution or withhold their vote. To appoint a proxy using the proxy form, the form must be: • completed and signed; • sent or delivered to Share Registrars Limited at 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7XX; and • received by Share Registrars Limited no later than 48 hours (excluding non-business days) prior to the Meeting. In the case of a member which is a company, the proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the Company or an attorney for the Company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the proxy form is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the proxy form. Appointment of proxy by joint members 8. In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's register of members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior). Changing proxy instructions 9. To change your proxy instructions simply submit a new proxy appointment using the methods set out above. Note that the cut-off time for receipt of proxy appointments (see above) also apply in relation to amended instructions; any amended proxy appointment received after the relevant cut-off time will be disregarded. Where you have appointed a proxy using the hard-copy proxy form and would like to change the instructions using another hard-copy proxy form, please contact Share Registrars Limited on 01252 821390. If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. Termination of proxy appointments 10. In order to revoke a proxy instruction you will need to inform the Company using one of the following methods: By sending a signed hard copy notice clearly stating your intention to revoke your proxy appointment to Share Registrars Limited at 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7XX. In the case of a member which is a company, the revocation notice must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the Company or an attorney for the Company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the revocation notice is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the revocation notice. KERAS RESOURCES plc (Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered Number 07353748) Registered Office: Coveham House, Downside Bridge Road, Cobham, Surrey, KT11 3EP