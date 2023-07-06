KERAS RESOURCES PLC

Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting

I, a Member of Keras Resources PLC (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') and entitled to vote, hereby appoint the Chairman, or _______________________________ as my proxy to attend and vote for

me and on my behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11.00am on 31 July 2023, and at any adjournment thereof.

(Please indicate below by marking the appropriate box with an 'X' how you wish your votes to be cast. If the form of proxy is returned without any indication as to how the proxy should vote on any particular matter, the proxy will vote as he or she thinks fit.)

Vote ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For Against Withheld 1. To receive the report of the Directors and the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 2. To re-elect Claire Parry as a Director 3. To re-elect Russell Lamming as a Director 4. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors 5. To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities SPECIAL RESOLUTION 6. To disapply pre-emption rights Signature Date Full name Address

KERAS RESOURCES plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered Number 07353748)

Registered Office: Coveham House, Downside Bridge Road, Cobham, Surrey, KT11 3EP