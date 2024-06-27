Deutsche Bank lowers price target for Kering

Deutsche Bank maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Kering, while lowering its price target from 460 to 450 euros, in the wake of an adjusted EPS 2024 forecast of -3% to 16.9 euros and small changes to subsequent years.



'Kering offers a potentially compelling turnaround story, with an ongoing reinvention of the global Gucci mega-brand, combined with expansion into a number of adjacent categories via acquisitions', the broker points out.



Taking the view, however, that the external environment is not favorable, with a limited recovery in the US and further weakness in China, Deutsche Bank adopts a more cautious outlook for Gucci in the second half of this year.



