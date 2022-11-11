Advanced search
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  16:39 11/11/2022 GMT
543.60 EUR   +2.18%
07:22pEstee Lauder nears $2.8 billion deal to buy Tom Ford - FT
RE
03:11pEnergy crisis dims festive sparkle in Europe's shops
RE
08:25aEuropean shares open higher as luxury, commodity-linked stocks jump
RE
Estee Lauder nears $2.8 billion deal to buy Tom Ford - FT

11/11/2022 | 07:22pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc is nearing a deal to buy Tom Ford for about $2.8 billion, including debt, beating out competition from a number of others interested in acquiring the luxury fashion brand, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed about the matter.

The luxury brand, founded by fashion designer Tom Ford, entered into exclusive negotiations with Estee Lauder this week and a deal could be announced as early as Monday, the FT reported.

The acquisition of Tom Ford would be Estee's biggest and latest in a series of transactions, including taking full control of Canadian beauty group Deciem for about $1 billion in 2021, according to the FT report.

Estee Lauder and Tom Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of Estee rose about 4% in afternoon trade.

Earlier in August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Estee was in talks to acquire the luxury brand in what could be a

$3 billion deal

.

The Journal later reported that French luxury group

Kering

was also in advanced discussions to buy the fashion brand, competing with Estee.

Tom Ford is known for its menswear, but also counts women's apparel, handbags, cosmetics and perfumes as part of its product line.

The move could help the MAC lipstick maker to strengthen its luxury business that already houses high-end fragrances and skincare products.

U.S. luxury and beauty products companies like Ralph Lauren and Estee have so far shrugged off the impact of inflation as wealthier shoppers continue to splurge on high-end clothing and footwear. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 817 M 21 500 M 18 439 M
Net income 2022 3 945 M 4 075 M 3 495 M
Net Debt 2022 4 061 M 4 194 M 3 597 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 65 308 M 67 453 M 57 849 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 532,00 €
Average target price 623,36 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-24.74%66 384
INDITEX-14.27%77 366
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.23.43%58 031
ROSS STORES, INC.-15.01%33 710
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-32.32%18 494
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-49.85%9 512