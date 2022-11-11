Estee Lauder nears $2.8 billion deal to buy Tom Ford - FT

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc is
nearing a deal to buy Tom Ford for about $2.8 billion, including
debt, beating out competition from a number of others interested
in acquiring the luxury fashion brand, the Financial Times
reported on Friday, citing people briefed about the matter.
The luxury brand, founded by fashion designer Tom Ford,
entered into exclusive negotiations with Estee Lauder this week
and a deal could be announced as early as Monday, the FT
reported.
The acquisition of Tom Ford would be Estee's biggest and
latest in a series of transactions, including taking full
control of Canadian beauty group Deciem for about $1 billion in
2021, according to the FT report.
Estee Lauder and Tom Ford did not immediately respond to
Reuters requests for comment.
Shares of Estee rose about 4% in afternoon trade.
Earlier in August, the Wall Street Journal reported that
Estee was in talks to acquire the luxury brand in what could be
a
$3 billion deal
.
The Journal later reported that French luxury group
Kering
was also in advanced discussions to buy the
fashion brand, competing with Estee.
Tom Ford is known for its menswear, but also counts
women's apparel, handbags, cosmetics and perfumes as part of its
product line.
The move could help the MAC lipstick maker to strengthen
its luxury business that already houses high-end fragrances and
skincare products.
U.S. luxury and beauty products companies like Ralph
Lauren and Estee have so far shrugged off the impact of
inflation as wealthier shoppers continue to splurge on high-end
clothing and footwear.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)