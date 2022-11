--Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is set to leave the fashion house as French parent group Kering looks to spur recovery at the brand, fashion journal Women's Wear Daily reports, citing unnamed sources.

--An announcement on Mr. Michele's departure could be made Wednesday, WWD reports.

--Gucci didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

