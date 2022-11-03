Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Kering
  News
  Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:36 2022-11-03 pm EDT
470.15 EUR   -0.61%
Gucci owner Kering in advanced talks to buy Tom Ford - WSJ

11/03/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
Met Gala arrivals in New York City

(Reuters) - French luxury group Kering is in advanced discussions to buy fashion brand Tom Ford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Gucci owner has been competing for the luxury brand, founded by fashion designer Tom Ford in 2005, with rivals including Estée Lauder Cos Inc, but Kering appears to be the front-runner now and a deal could be reached soon, the report added.

According to the report, the people cautioned that there are no guarantees of an agreement and another party could still prevail.

Early August, the Wall Street Journal reported MAC brand owner Estee was in talks to buy Tom Ford in a $3 billion deal, which could have been the company's biggest acquisition ever.

Kering did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 812 M 20 312 M 20 312 M
Net income 2022 3 944 M 3 849 M 3 849 M
Net Debt 2022 4 061 M 3 963 M 3 963 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 57 716 M 56 330 M 56 330 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-33.08%57 281
INDITEX-18.47%71 393
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.01%57 629
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.97%32 138
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-35.97%16 889
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-54.84%8 567