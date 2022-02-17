Gucci powers forecast-beating sales growth at Kering

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kering reported sharp
growth in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, beating expectations
over the holiday period as marketing investments and 100th
anniversary events helped boost the popularity of its top Gucci
brand.
Overall sales at the French luxury goods group rose 31.9% on
a comparable basis to 5.41 billion euros ($6.14 billion) in the
last three months of the year, powered by a 31.6% surge at Gucci
that was almost double a 17% consensus forecast by analysts.
The strong comeback by Gucci after a disappointing third
quarter will come as a relief for Kering, as the label accounts
for 60% of its revenues and around 70% of its profits.
After cutting advertising and other expenses as the pandemic
struck in 2020, Kering increased marketing spending to boost its
star label in 2021 and this paid off particularly in the final
part of the year, with the arrival of the new Aria collection in
stores.
The release in November of Ridley Scott's film "House of
Gucci," although not directly linked to the brand, also helped
increase the visibility of its designs.
Kering's finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix told reporters the
brand - which increased prices twice in 2020 and again in 2021 -
would raise prices in a "targeted manner" this year. Rival Louis
Vuitton, owned by LVMH, hiked prices this week to
offset rising costs and protect margins.
Duplaix said that despite an inflationary environment with
rising raw material and transportation costs, the group was
confident it could keep improving its profitability.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)