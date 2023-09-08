KERING : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 09:51 am
Bernstein analyst Luca Solca maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 582.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 10:32:35 2023-09-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|466.55 EUR
|+0.80%
|-4.55%
|-1.88%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.78%
|60 572 M $
|+25.62%
|71 126 M $
|+2.90%
|40 439 M $
|+48.59%
|24 388 M $
|+21.84%
|10 492 M $
|-23.19%
|9 988 M $
|+4.14%
|9 630 M $
|-16.81%
|7 230 M $
|-7.92%
|6 122 M $
|+26.29%
|5 749 M $