KERING : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
Today at 05:29 am
Deutsche Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at EUR 560.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:46:02 2023-06-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|506.10 EUR
|+0.74%
|-1.82%
|+6.44%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-27
|506.00 €
|+0.72%
|42 665
|2023-06-26
|502.40 €
|+0.04%
|187,774
|2023-06-23
|502.20 €
|-2.11%
|192,812
|2023-06-22
|513.00 €
|+0.35%
|161,382
|2023-06-21
|511.20 €
|-0.83%
|137,017
|2023-06-20
|515.50 €
|-0.64%
|116,875
Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:43:44 2023-06-27 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+6.41%
|67 005 M $
|+33.18%
|76 494 M $
|-7.29%
|36 658 M $
|+37.97%
|23 830 M $
|+36.18%
|115 B $
|+16.67%
|10 368 M $
|+6.16%
|10 185 M $
|-22.76%
|10 088 M $
|+12.39%
|9 921 M $
|+33.52%
|6 477 M $