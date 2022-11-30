Advanced search
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:36 2022-11-30 am EST
557.20 EUR   +0.83%
11/29MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 29, 2022
MS
11/28Kering : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - November 21 to 25, 2022
GL
11/28Kering : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - November 21 to 25, 2022
GL
KERING : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

11/30/2022 | 02:59am EST
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 650.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about KERING
11/25European fur imports, production falling out of fashion
RE
11/25Factbox-Dim the lights: Europe's retailers scramble to cut energy..
RE
11/25European Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as Economic Worries R..
DJ
11/25KERING : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
11/25Analysis-Out of fashion: Gucci faces daunting task to replace to..
RE
11/24Alessandro Michele stepping down as Gucci's Creative Director
AQ
11/24MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 24, 2..
MS
Analyst Recommendations on KERING
Financials
Sales 2022 20 809 M 21 517 M 21 517 M
Net income 2022 3 944 M 4 078 M 4 078 M
Net Debt 2022 4 061 M 4 199 M 4 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 67 709 M 70 013 M 70 013 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 41 519
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 552,60 €
Average target price 635,58 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Tidjane Thiam Independent Director
Emma Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-21.83%70 013
INDITEX-12.65%80 182
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.22.60%60 160
ROSS STORES, INC.2.20%40 533
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-34.55%18 127
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-33.97%12 459