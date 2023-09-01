KERING : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
Today at 07:49 am
In a research note published by Piral Dadhania, RBC advises its customers to buy the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 665.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 08:11:02 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|490.15 EUR
|-0.82%
|+0.58%
|+3.14%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.00%
|65 551 M $
|+24.16%
|70 497 M $
|+4.95%
|41 495 M $
|+51.34%
|24 944 M $
|+42.33%
|119 B $
|+21.60%
|10 656 M $
|-19.97%
|10 428 M $
|+7.88%
|10 227 M $
|-12.50%
|7 578 M $
|+30.61%
|6 248 M $